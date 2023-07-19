Emerging Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Projects USD 14.62 Billion Valuation by 2030, with 6.75% CAGR

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine glazed kraft paper market size was valued at USD 8.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 14.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research.

Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/machine-glazed-kraft-paper-market

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: Overview

MG kraft paper refers to machine-glazed kraft paper. It has a glossy appearance and is uncoated on one side, while the other side is gritty. These papers provide a combination of exceptional shine for printability and the high tensile strength of standard kraft paper, thereby providing dual benefits. They are favored for a variety of applications in the packaging industry because they are considered secure for food packaging. Consequently, the use of MG kraft paper in the manufacturing industry for securing dried food products such as cereals, sugar, and flour is expanding rapidly. Other advantages of machine-glazed kraft papers include increased smoothness, shine, a natural feel or appearance, and extreme environmental safety. The machine-glazed kraft paper industry, which is responsible for the production and distribution of MG kraft paper, is expanding at a consistent rate.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/machine-glazed-kraft-paper-market

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

219+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research Methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Reports:

As per the analysis, the Machine Glazed Kraft Paper market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.75% between 2023 and 2030.

The Machine Glazed Kraft Paper market size was worth around USD 8.67 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately USD 14.62 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The machine glazed kraft paper market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications in the textile industry as shopping bags

Based on application segmentation, bags & pouches were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, food & beverage was the leading user in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market By Application (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Envelopes, Labels & Release Liners, Sacks, And Others), By Weight (Above 30 GSM And 18 To 30 GSM), By End-User (Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Building & Construction, Textile, Personal Care & Cosmetics, And Household), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing applications of textiles as purchasing bags will drive market expansion.

The global market for machine-glazed kraft paper is anticipated to expand due to its increasing use in the textile industry as purchasing bags. Before a few years, many companies in the retail and clothing distribution industries utilised plastic packaging. However, because plastic is extremely detrimental to the environment, regional governments have implemented numerous programmes and initiatives to encourage retailers to invest in sustainable and eco-friendly packaging alternatives.

MG kraft paper is ideally suited for use in the textile industry due to its multiple advantageous characteristics, such as greater strength to withstand heavy weight without separating, a visually appealing glossy texture, and enhanced printability for branding or marketing purposes. This trend is especially advantageous for the fast-fashion industry, as clothing retailers such as Zara, H&M, and Mango are experiencing exceptional revenue growth.

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: Restraints

Limited strength and barrier resistance will restrain market growth.

Despite having a greater tensile strength than ordinary paper, machine-glazed kraft paper has limited strength. Unlike several forms of plastic, it cannot support exceptionally large loads. In addition, MG variants are not resistant to moisture and tend to disintegrate when exposed to water, which raises concerns about the product's functionality beyond basic applications such as carrying light clothing or groceries. Other factors, such as the use of a resource-intensive manufacturing process to produce MG kraft, may also contribute to the machine glazed kraft paper market's extant growth restraints, as these processes tend to release harmful chemicals and glasses into the environment.

Directly Purchase a Copy of The Report with TOC | Quick Delivery Available @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/machine-glazed-kraft-paper-market

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: Segmentation

The global machine glazed kraft paper market is segmented based on application, weight, grade, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are wraps, bags & pouches, envelopes, labels & release liners, sacks, and others. The highest growth was observed in the bags & pouches segment in 2022 driven by extensive product application across textile and personal care sectors.

Based on weight, the machine glazed kraft paper industry is segmented into above 30 GSM and 18 to 30 GSM. The market growth was led by the 30 grams per square meter (GSM) segment due to the product's higher durability offered by greater strength.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are electrical & electronics, food & beverage, automotive, healthcare, building & construction, textile, personal care & cosmetics, and household. The industry was dominated by the food & beverages segment in 2022 which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

H&M has decided to begin using paper-based packaging containers for online sales in the Netherlands beginning in August 2021 . Between 2018 and 2025, the corporation has pledged to reduce its packaging by 25%.

Get More Insight before Buying @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/machine-glazed-kraft-paper-market

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper market include;

BillerudKorsnäs

Mondi Group

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Verso Corporation

Stora Enso

SCG Packaging Public Company Limited

Sappi Limited

Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd.

DS Smith Plc

KAPSTONE Paper and Packaging Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Klabin S.A.

Oji Holdings Corporation

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited

International Paper Company

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the growth rate forecast and market size for Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Industry?

What segments does the Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.67 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 14.62 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.75% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered BillerudKorsnäs, Mondi Group, WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Verso Corporation, Stora Enso, SCG Packaging Public Company Limited, Sappi Limited, Thai Containers Group Co. Ltd., DS Smith Plc, KAPSTONE Paper and Packaging Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Klabin S.A., Oji Holdings Corporation, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Limited, International Paper Company, Rengo Co. Ltd., Metsä Board Corporation, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Holmen AB, Ilim Group, Segezha Group, Emami Paper Mills Ltd., Heinzel Group, and Glatfelter Corporation. Segments Covered By Application, By Weight, By End-User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Request Free Brochure of the Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/machine-glazed-kraft-paper-market

Regional Analysis:

Due to China's paper industry growth, Asia-Pacific is predicted to lead the global machine glazed kraft paper market during the forecast period. The paper-making business has grown rapidly and is predicted to dominate 43.15% of the regional market by 2030. China's growth may be supported by a strong e-commerce sector, an excellent manufacturing line, and rising packaging sector usage of machine glazed kraft paper. The food and beverage business may boost performance in India, South Korea, and Japan.

The US accounts for 80.1% of North America's revenue. Strategic alliances like BillerudKorsnas' December 2021 acquisition of Verso may help the area market. Companies are investing in eco-friendly packaging like machine glazed kraft paper because US and Canadian environmental rules discourage single-use packaging.

Global Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market is segmented as follows:

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: By Application Outlook (2023-2030)

Wraps

Bags & Pouches

Envelopes

Labels & Release Liners

Sacks

Others

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: By Weight Outlook (2023-2030)

Above 30 GSM

18 to 30 GSM

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: By End-User Outlook (2023-2030)

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Textile

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Household

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia



Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Thermocol Packaging Market By Industry (Marine Industry, Agriculture Industry, Construction Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Electronics Industry, And Others), By Type (Thermocol Blocks, Thermocol Sheets, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, Insights, And Forecasts Report 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/thermocol-packaging-market

Packaging Design And Simulation Technology Market By Type (Software And Service), By End-Use Industry (Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/packaging-design-and-simulation-technology-market-size

Gift Boxes Market By Material (Paper, Plastics, And Others), By Application (Consumer Goods, Electronic Devices, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gift-boxes-market-size

Virgin Paper Packaging Market By Form (Rigid Forms And Semi-Rigid Forms), By Product Type (Fully-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper, Sack Kraft Paper, Speedex & High Performance, And Semi-Extensible Sack Kraft Paper), By Application (Special Protective Coating, Food Industry, Industrial & Building Material, PE (Polyethylene) Coating, And Animal & Pet Food), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/virgin-paper-packaging-market

Aspheric Lenses Market By Type (Glass, Plastic, And Others), By Offering (Single Aspheric Lens And Double Aspheric Lens), By Manufacturing Technology (Molding, Polishing & Grinding, And Others), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Digital Cameras, Automotive, Ophthalmic, Fiber Optics & Photonics, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/aspheric-lenses-market

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Packaging Industry

Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Pinterest | YouTube

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries.

Our database is been updated constantly to fulfil our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research