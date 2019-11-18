NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoemulsions are characterized by high bioavailability and permeability; it can potentially be used to encapsulate both water- and oil-soluble substances.Due to its small droplet size, the encapsulated particles can remain stable for a period of time and can avoid gravitational issues such as Oswald ripening.

Due to the abovementioned reasons, the application potential of the technology is vast with its adoption being foremost in healthcare, personal care and food & beverages industries, especially for sustained and targeted delivery. The last three years have witnessed there is an increasing interest in the use of nanoemulsions in the automotive, energy, oil & gas, paints & coatings, and consumer goods industries due to its high stability.



The possible adoption of nanoemulsion in these industries can potentially reduce the need for organic solvents, chemical additives as well as volatile organic compound (VOC). There has been increasing number of initiatives focused on R&D activities of nanoemulsions in the agriculture as it can potentially aid in effective delivery of phytotoxic bio pesticides to the targeted plant cells without harming the rest.



This research service titled "Emerging Opportunities for Nanoemulsions" provides a review of the both current and emerging applications of nanoemulsions while highlighting its technology capability. The research service also describes the manufacturing process, highlights the key factors that influence R&D and adoption efforts across various geographic regions. It also provides a list of noteworthy innovations, from both technology and product perspective across the globe and highlights key innovators. The research service also provides with an assessment of opportunities for nanoemulsions across the various identified application areas.



