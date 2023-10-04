Emerging Opportunities in the E-Commerce Market, access the complete bundle - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-Commerce Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.15% and an estimated increase of USD 12,951.56 billion between 2022 - 2027. The market's expansion is driven by the advantages of e-commerce platforms. However, factors such as regulatory issues such as inconsistent laws any business requires consistent rules and regulations may impede market growth. The E-Commerce Market is segmented by application (home appliances, fashion products, groceries, books, and others), type (B2B and B2C), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Commerce Market

Automotive E-Commerce Market: The automotive e-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.08% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 82,409.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (passenger car, 2-wheeler, and commercial vehicle), Channel (aftermarket and OEM), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Business to Business (B2B) E-Commerce Market: The Global Business-to-business (B2B) E-commerce Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 7,354.98 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home and kitchen, beauty and personal care, consumer electronics, and clothing and others), business segment (small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

E-commerce Payment Market: The e-commerce payment market share is expected to increase by USD 376.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 26.41%. This report extensively covers e-commerce payment market segmentation by type (e-wallets, cards, online banking, and direct debits) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Subscription E-commerce Platform Market: The subscription e-commerce platform market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 68.44% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 407.31 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (offline and online), application (beauty and personal care, food and beverages, clothing and fashion, entertainment, and health and fitness), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

E-Commerce Logistics Market: The e-commerce logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 404.84 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by usage (domestic and international), service (transportation, warehousing, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

SOURCE Technavio