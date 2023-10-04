Emerging Opportunities in the Publishing Market, access the complete bundle - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Publishing Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.14% and an estimated increase of USD 18.35 billion between 2022 - 2027. The market's expansion is driven by the changing business dynamics of the publishing industry. However, factors such as privacy and cybersecurity issues while surfing online content may impede market growth. The Publishing Market is segmented by platform (traditional and digital), type (book publishing, magazine publishing, and newspaper publishing), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Music Publishing Market: The music publishing market share is expected to increase by USD 2.41 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73%. This report extensively covers the music publishing market segmentation by product (live performance, digital sales, physical sales, synchronization, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Comic Book Publishing Market: The comic book publishing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,778.35 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by genre (science-fiction, manga, superhero, non-fiction, and others), platform (non-digital and digital), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Newspaper Publishing Market: The newspaper publishing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 23,535.86 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (traditional and digital), type (general news and specific news), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Digital Publishing Market: The digital publishing market share is projected to increase by USD 105.96 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 13.01%. This market research report extensively covers digital publishing market segmentations by the Type (Text content, video content, and audio content) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Medical Publishing Market: The medical publishing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,708.31 million. This report covers market segmentation by product (journals, e-books, and print books), type (open access model and subscription-based model), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

These bundle reports would be beneficial to the companies including:

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

The Walt Disney Co.

The New York Times Co.

News Corp.

Boom Entertainment Inc.

Netflix Inc.

Bloomberg LP

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd.

DMG Entertainment Inc.

Idea and Design Works LLC

Warner Bros Discovery Inc.

And more

