Emerging Players and Innovative Technologies Transform the Landscape of Allogeneic CAR Cell Therapy Market

The global allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) cell therapy market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by intellectual property (IP) trends, advancements in gene editing tools, and emerging players entering the field. Allogeneic CAR therapies, derived from healthy donor immune cells, offer several advantages over autologous CAR therapies and are gaining traction in the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

Key Market Dynamics

IP Trends Fuel Growth: The analysis of patent publications reveals that interest in allogeneic CAR therapies began in the late 2000s. However, since 2017, the approval of two autologous CAR therapies by the FDA, KYMRIAHT and YESCARTAT, has led to a significant increase in patent families related to allogeneic CAR therapies. This IP landscape reflects the growing interest and investment in this area. Advantages of Allogeneic CAR: Allogeneic CAR therapies offer several advantages over autologous CAR therapies, including faster production (10-11 days vs. over three weeks), scalability, standardization, and reduced manufacturing costs. These advantages are driving the development of allogeneic CAR therapies. Gene Editing Tools: To address challenges such as graft-versus-host disease, researchers are utilizing gene editing tools like CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, and Meganuclease. These tools enable precise modifications to donor immune cells, enhancing the safety and efficacy of allogeneic CAR therapies. Emerging Players: The allogeneic CAR cell therapy market is witnessing the entry of new companies, both startups and established firms, with innovative technologies. These newcomers, primarily based in the U.S. and Asia , are contributing to the dynamic landscape of the market.

Segmentation and IP Analysis

The IP landscape for allogeneic CAR cell therapies is segmented based on various criteria, including cell types (T cells, NK cells, others), cell origin (peripheral blood, iPSC, cord blood & placenta), gene editing tools, and therapeutic areas (hematological malignancies, solid tumors). This segmentation provides a comprehensive view of the technological developments in the field.

EP Oppositions

While the allogeneic CAR technology is relatively new, there have been some European Patent (EP) oppositions filed in the past five years. These proceedings are still pending and reflect the evolving nature of the technology. Details of the opposed patents, including application date, assignee, opponent, opposition year, and results, are provided.

Identifying Newcomers

The report identifies 31 newcomers in the IP landscape of allogeneic CAR cell therapies. These companies, including startups and established players, are entering the field with innovative technologies. Some of these newcomers may become significant players in the market, potentially attracting the attention of larger corporations.

IP Profile of Key Players

The report profiles key players in the allogeneic CAR cell therapy market, offering insights into their patent portfolios, geographical coverage, IP trends, and clinical trials. Understanding the IP positions and strategies of these key players is crucial for assessing market opportunities and risks.

Excel Database Included

The report includes an Excel database containing 416 patent families analyzed in the study. This database allows for multi-criteria searches and provides detailed information on each patent, including publication numbers, priority dates, titles, abstracts, assignees, legal status, and segmentation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

CAR therapy

Scope of the report

Reading guide

Main patent assignees

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. PATENT LANDSCAPE OVERVIEW

Time evolution of patent publications

Ranking of most prolific patent applicants

Patenting activity of IP leading companies

Mapping of main current IP holders

Time evolution of main patent assignees

4. NEWCOMERS

Startup companies

Established companies

5. COLLABORATIONS

6. IP POSITION OF MAIN APPLICANTS

IP leadership of patent applicants

IP prior art blocking potential of patent applicants

Key patents

Strength index of patent portfolios

7. MAIN EP PATENT OPPOSITIONS

8. PATENT SEGMENTATION

Definition

Main assignees by technology

Cells

Cells origin

Gene editing tool

Therapeutic area

9. IP PROFILE OF KEY PLAYERS

Overview, key patents & clinical trials of:

10. METHODOLOGY

Patent search, selection and analysis

Search strategy

Terminologies for patent analysis

Strength and blocking potential

