Emerging Santa Cruz-Based RTD Brand, West Peak Sparkling Spirits, Announces Strategic Advisory Committee

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, West Peak Sparkling Spirits, a spirit-based RTD made with sparkling water and real juice, is pleased to announce the appointment of an exceptional group of industry titans to help propel the brand into its next phase of growth.

West Peak Cocktails

Brian Swette : Co-Founder and President of Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods, which exited to Nestle in 2017. Brian is formerly the COO of eBay and the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo. He has served as Chairman of Burger King, Chairperson of Shutterfly and Lead Director of Care.com and Jamba Juice.

: Co-Founder and President of Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods, which exited to Nestle in 2017. Brian is formerly the COO of eBay and the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for PepsiCo. He has served as Chairman of Burger King, Chairperson of Shutterfly and Lead Director of Care.com and Jamba Juice. Bridget Firtle: A pioneering serial beverage entrepreneur and proud native New Yorker, who in 2012 left her Wall Street career to build Owney's Rum, becoming a widely cited leader in the American rum and independent spirits renaissance. After successfully exiting Owney's in 2017, she founded ROCKAWAY Soda in 2020, a modern soda brand inspired by her pursuit of balance, love of the ocean and New York roots. As of October 2025, Bridget reacquired Owney's from Proximo Spirits and launched a lifestyle podcast - New York Raised Us.

A pioneering serial beverage entrepreneur and proud native New Yorker, who in 2012 left her Wall Street career to build Owney's Rum, becoming a widely cited leader in the American rum and independent spirits renaissance. After successfully exiting Owney's in 2017, she founded ROCKAWAY Soda in 2020, a modern soda brand inspired by her pursuit of balance, love of the ocean and New York roots. As of October 2025, Bridget reacquired Owney's from Proximo Spirits and launched a lifestyle podcast - New York Raised Us. Derek Dodge: As the former Chief Strategy Officer at BuzzBallz, he supported the privately held company's acquisition by Sazerac in 2024. Previously he was the CEO/President of HOYA Vision Care. Derek spent 27 years with the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, leading the National Accounts team as well as holding multiple sales and marketing roles.

As the former Chief Strategy Officer at BuzzBallz, he supported the privately held company's acquisition by Sazerac in 2024. Previously he was the CEO/President of HOYA Vision Care. Derek spent 27 years with the Dr Pepper Snapple Group, leading the National Accounts team as well as holding multiple sales and marketing roles. Josh Roush : Co-Founder and CEO of Movetic, an award-winning brand consultancy based in San Diego. Since the age of 19 he has helped launch, scale and collaborate with some of the world's most iconic brands including Skrewball Whiskey, Celsius Energy, Crocs, Lucky Energy, Lyft, SunBum and more. With a deep passion for design, storytelling and technology, Josh partners with ambitious people and brands - fusing heart and hustle to bring bold ideas to life.

: Co-Founder and CEO of Movetic, an award-winning brand consultancy based in San Diego. Since the age of 19 he has helped launch, scale and collaborate with some of the world's most iconic brands including Skrewball Whiskey, Celsius Energy, Crocs, Lucky Energy, Lyft, SunBum and more. With a deep passion for design, storytelling and technology, Josh partners with ambitious people and brands - fusing heart and hustle to bring bold ideas to life. Kelly Swette : Co-Founder and CEO of Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods, where she played a major role in designing the company's innovative products, branding and marketing. Prior to founding Sweet Earth, she worked for Baxter Labs, PepsiCo and Calvin Klein, where she was head of Global Marketing. Kelly was named one of the 35 World-Changing Women in Conscience Business by Conscience Company Magazine as well as one of the World's Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs.

: Co-Founder and CEO of Sweet Earth Enlightened Foods, where she played a major role in designing the company's innovative products, branding and marketing. Prior to founding Sweet Earth, she worked for Baxter Labs, PepsiCo and Calvin Klein, where she was head of Global Marketing. Kelly was named one of the 35 World-Changing Women in Conscience Business by Conscience Company Magazine as well as one of the World's Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs. Leo Ortega: Vice President of the California Agave Council, a non-profit trade association of California agave growers and processors. An agave farmer for 13 years, he is the Co-Founder of Eselo, a premium California spirits brand rooted in craft, innovation and the integrity of additive-free production. Previously Leo was a mechanical engineer, leading R&D and product innovation globally across consumer products, consumer electronics and medical devices.

Vice President of the California Agave Council, a non-profit trade association of California agave growers and processors. An agave farmer for 13 years, he is the Co-Founder of Eselo, a premium California spirits brand rooted in craft, innovation and the integrity of additive-free production. Previously Leo was a mechanical engineer, leading R&D and product innovation globally across consumer products, consumer electronics and medical devices. Shadi Bakour: Co-Founder and CEO of PATH, a leading sustainable bottled water brand providing the first-ever water in a refillable & recyclable aluminum bottle. PATH has successfully eliminated over 750 million plastic water bottles from oceans and landfills, with a plan to eliminate over 10 billion in the next few years. Prior to PATH, Shadi served roles within Management Consulting and Private Equity at Booz Hamilton and Abraaj Capital.

Co-Founder and CEO of PATH, a leading sustainable bottled water brand providing the first-ever water in a refillable & recyclable aluminum bottle. PATH has successfully eliminated over 750 million plastic water bottles from oceans and landfills, with a plan to eliminate over 10 billion in the next few years. Prior to PATH, Shadi served roles within Management Consulting and Private Equity at Booz Hamilton and Abraaj Capital. Sharla Ortega: Fourth-generation farmer and Co-Founder of Eselo, a vertically integrated agave spirit enterprise that unites cultivation, distillation, and brand innovation. She brings decades of cross-disciplinary expertise to boards spanning the finance, healthcare, politics and nonprofit sectors. Holding a Master of Legal Studies from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, Sharla combines legal and strategic insight with creative direction across agriculture, design and property development.

Fourth-generation farmer and Co-Founder of Eselo, a vertically integrated agave spirit enterprise that unites cultivation, distillation, and brand innovation. She brings decades of cross-disciplinary expertise to boards spanning the finance, healthcare, politics and nonprofit sectors. Holding a Master of Legal Studies from Pepperdine Caruso School of Law, Sharla combines legal and strategic insight with creative direction across agriculture, design and property development. Taylor Foxman: Founder and CEO of The Industry Collective, the leading advisory group for 95 founders and CEOs of leading beverage, CPG, retail, hospitality and cannabis companies. Partners include BeatBox Beverages, Archer Roose, and Gratsi, among others. She is an advisor for seven venture capital firms focused on hospitality, beverage, DTC and runs beverage deal flow for three angel communities. Taylor covers the convergence of culture, cannabis and beverage for Rolling Stone magazine.

"Our goal in creating this committee was to bring together a robust and dynamic group of mentors and industry leaders with diverse skill sets across a variety of disciplines - from entrepreneurs and corporate executives to creatives, beverage experts and financial gurus - to help lead us into this next phase of growth," said Jamie Sanyal, Co-Founder of West Peak Sparkling Spirits. "It is an honor to have this incredible group behind us as West Peak continues to build momentum going into 2026 and beyond."

West Peak Sparkling Spirits was created out of the desire for the complexity of a cocktail with the refreshment of a seltzer. Made with premium spirits, sparkling water, and real juice, West Peak's clean, crisp and bubbly drinks are 6% ABV, 130-140 calories and contain no added sugar. To learn more, check out https://drinkwestpeak.com/ or follow them on Instagram.

Company Contact

Jamie Sanyal

West Peak Sparkling Spirits

831-818-3845

[email protected]

Communication Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE West Peak Cocktails