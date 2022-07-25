Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups Report 2022: Company Profiles, Technology Description, and Target Market Application

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global single-cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since the mid-2010s. The SCT is defined as any cell biology research tool that provides single cell resolution handling and data sets, for example, single cell (SC) picking up/dispensing, SC-sequencing, and SC-protein analysis technologies.

There are +58 commercial SCT products from 52 companies and over 30 pre-commerce-stage startups to enter the market in the next few years. Primarily, the SCT market is young and complex: over 75% of the products were launched within the last 7 years by startups and characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users. The key topics in the emerging biotech research tool market are the integration of phenotypic-genotype in one device/assay, AI-powered data analysis, spatial omics analysis, and enhanced attention to cell therapy and precision medicine markets.

The report identified and analyzed the 38 early- pre-commercial stage SCT startups, and segmented them by their functional applications: new cell sorter, SC-isolation, SC-sequencing, screening/cell to cell interaction, data analysis (software), and spatial omics analysis. Each market segment was analyzed by its technical advantages. For each startup, we present the company profile, technology description, and target market applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Objectives

Key features of the report

Methodology-How the report was written

Part 1. Global Single-Cell Technology (SCT) market overview

What is SCT and why single cell

History of SCT

Market segmentation by the single-cell handling technical principle

Market segmentation by application/main functions

List of pre-commerce stage 38 startups

Analysis of the new startups

Part 2. Emerging startups by functional category

Novel cell sorter - 5 companies

Single-cell isolation - 3 companies

+ complete SC isolation market players

Single cell-sequencing - 4 companies

+ complete SC sequencing market players

Screening & cell to cell interaction - 5 companies

Data analysis - 2 companies

Others - 6 companies

Spatial omics - 13 companies + 7 commercial companies

SCE company presentation

