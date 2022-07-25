Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups Report 2022: Company Profiles, Technology Description, and Target Market Application

Jul 25, 2022, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since the mid-2010s. The SCT is defined as any cell biology research tool that provides single cell resolution handling and data sets, for example, single cell (SC) picking up/dispensing, SC-sequencing, and SC-protein analysis technologies.
There are +58 commercial SCT products from 52 companies and over 30 pre-commerce-stage startups to enter the market in the next few years. Primarily, the SCT market is young and complex: over 75% of the products were launched within the last 7 years by startups and characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users. The key topics in the emerging biotech research tool market are the integration of phenotypic-genotype in one device/assay, AI-powered data analysis, spatial omics analysis, and enhanced attention to cell therapy and precision medicine markets.
The report identified and analyzed the 38 early- pre-commercial stage SCT startups, and segmented them by their functional applications: new cell sorter, SC-isolation, SC-sequencing, screening/cell to cell interaction, data analysis (software), and spatial omics analysis. Each market segment was analyzed by its technical advantages. For each startup, we present the company profile, technology description, and target market applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Objectives
- Key features of the report
- Methodology-How the report was written
Part 1. Global Single-Cell Technology (SCT) market overview
- What is SCT and why single cell
- History of SCT
- Market segmentation by the single-cell handling technical principle
- Market segmentation by application/main functions
- List of pre-commerce stage 38 startups
- Analysis of the new startups
Part 2. Emerging startups by functional category
- Novel cell sorter - 5 companies
- Single-cell isolation - 3 companies
- + complete SC isolation market players
- Single cell-sequencing - 4 companies
- + complete SC sequencing market players
- Screening & cell to cell interaction - 5 companies
- Data analysis - 2 companies
- Others - 6 companies
- Spatial omics - 13 companies + 7 commercial companies
SCE company presentation
Companies Mentioned
- ACD Bio
- Acuity Spatial Genomics
- Aenitis Technologies
- Akoya biosciences
- Canopy Biosciences
- Celsee (Bio-Rad)
- Cytiva
- Evorion biotechnologies GmbH
- honeycomb biotechnologies
- Immunai
- Innovative Biochips
- Levitasbio
- Myllia Biotechonlogy
- NanoString Technologies
- Nanosurf picobalance
- nodexus
- RareCyte
- ReadCoor
- rebus biosystems
- S2 Genomics
- scipio bioscience
- Scribe Biosciences
- Shilps Sciences
- SIEVEWELL
- Spatial Transcriptomics/10x genomics
- Thinkcyte
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmqb2r
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article