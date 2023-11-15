Emerging Smart Harvest Tech to Transform Global Agriculture by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Harvest Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Startup, Patent, Value Chain, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report forecasts that the global smart harvest market, valued at $4.17 billion in 2022, will surge to $7.74 billion by 2028, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during 2023-2028.

The agricultural industry's push for higher crop yields while minimizing input costs is driving the smart harvest market's growth. Smart harvest technologies are revolutionizing farming with precise production management, optimized harvesting, and effective resource utilization.

Dominant Market Segments:

On-Field Application : Expected to dominate the market, with significant growth in North America , the U.K., Europe , and China .

: Expected to dominate the market, with significant growth in , the U.K., , and . Self-Propelled Smart Harvester Segment: Poised to hold a significant market share, especially in geographically vast regions with diverse crop production.

Recent Developments:

Key recent partnerships, such as Antobot Ltd.'s collaboration with Wilkin & Sons Ltd. and MetoMotion's agreement with RedStar, signify advancements in robotic solutions and greenhouse robotics workers.

Market Opportunities:

Integration of smart technologies in agriculture machinery is a game-changer. By embedding sensors, AI, automation, and connectivity, these technologies enhance harvesting efficiency and effectiveness. Automation and AI in equipment enable precise cutting, picking, sorting, and quality assessment, reducing manual labor and boosting operational efficiency.

Key Topics Covered:

Role of AI and Machine Learning in Smart Harvesting

Sustainable Agriculture Practices

Dynamics of Smart Harvest Market

Business Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Case Studies on Smart Harvesting

Company Profiles, including Agrobot, Advanced Farms Technologies, and others.

Market Dynamics:

Business Drivers: The need to minimize crop loss, reduce production costs, and optimize farm profitability through climate-resilient solutions.

The need to minimize crop loss, reduce production costs, and optimize farm profitability through climate-resilient solutions. Business Challenges: Lower adoption among small-scale farmers and high initial costs are key challenges.

Lower adoption among small-scale farmers and high initial costs are key challenges. Business Opportunities: The integration of smart technologies and government initiatives to promote digital agriculture present significant opportunities.

Key Companies Profiled:

Agrobot

Advanced Farms Technologies, Inc.

Harvest Automation

Dogtooth Technologies Limited

Antobot Ltd.

MetoMotion

Mycionics Inc.

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc.

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC

Tevel Aerobotics Technologies

AMB Rousset

CNH Industrial N.V.

This report is crucial for stakeholders in the agricultural sector, offering deep insights into a market vital for the future of farming and food security.

