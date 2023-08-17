Emerging Technologies Drive Growth in the Organ Preservation Market, According to BCC Research

The global market for organ preservation was valued at $320.4 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $436.8 million by the end of 2028 at a CAGR of 6.4%. These exciting technological advancements will improve organ preservation and save more lives.

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In BCC's Global Organ Preservation Market Report, BCC's analysts discuss strategic opportunities, market dynamics, emerging technologies, and key players in the market.

In this report, Dr. Achla, BDS and health science analyst at BCC Research delves into an analysis of the prospective advancements in medical technologies. It sheds light on the evolving landscape of Static Cold Storage, hypothermic machine perfusion, and normothermic machine perfusion while providing market projections on instruments, solutions, and disposables. Additionally, the report explores global organ donation policies, examining the ethical and social dimensions underpinning these policies worldwide.

Key Projections:

  • The instrument segment is expected to have the highest market growth, driven by advancements in ex-vivo machine perfusion, facilitating superior results and increased organ utilization. Industry leaders such as XVIVO and TransMedics have introduced innovations in normothermic machine perfusion that will drive growth in this area.
  • While North America dominates this market, the analysts forecast robust growth in parts of the APAC region in the next five years.

The Global Organ Preservation Market Report is essential reading for organ preservation manufacturers, as well as transplant centers and anyone involved in organ procurement or

Transportation. For further information or to make a purchase, please contact [email protected].

Report Name: Global Organ Preservation Market (MDS092A)

Report Link: https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/medical-devices-and-surgical/organ-preservation-market.html

Collection / Vertical: Life Sciences

Author Name: Dr. Achla

