Emerging Technology to Shape Future for Warranty Industry

Speakers at national conference address use of AI, ML and more

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of technological advancements in the home warranty industry will be a topic of discussion for leaders at the upcoming Extended Warranty and Service Contracts Innovation Conference.

Increasingly, business leaders are finding that artificial intelligence, machine learning and other cutting-edge technologies are increasing efficiency and enhancing the level of value-add solutions they can provide customers. Marcone is at the forefront of adopting these new tools in the home warranty industry.

"Marcone set itself apart with distribution times that previously would have been unheard of without a drumbeat of innovation or continual introduction of new technologies," said Kippy MacNulty, Vice President of Business Development for Marcone, North America's largest parts distributor for the appliance, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool and spa industries. "Recent upgrades mean we use predictive analysis to further keep inventory stocked and artificial intelligence within our warehouse to get orders processed and out the door same day."

In addition, Marcone AI uses Open AI and ChatGPT to guide technicians through a range of solutions related to their specific appliance and issue. It connects them to the most likely repair needed, along with the parts required to complete it. With Marcone's 93% next-day and 100% two-day shipping, technicians facing even the most complex problems can have their customers up and running in as little as 24 hours.

MacNulty will lead the conference discussion about utilizing technology alongside expert Dr. Mark R. Hatch. A sought-after author and consultant, Dr. Hatch is the CEO of two startups – a nanotech and an AI startup. He also teaches digital transformation and innovation strategy at Pepperdine's Graziadio Business School. He has spoken at both the White House and United Nations and is a frequent expert quoted in U.S. news stories.

Held October 17-18 at Chicago's Palmer House Hilton, the conference attracts the industry's top minds as they seek both education and inspiration. For more information, visit warrantyinnovations.com.

"The stars are unlimited for warranty providers who adopt these technologies and sustain a commitment to technological Innovation," MacNulty said. "We want to empower them to move their businesses into a new era of success."

About Marcone

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 200 locations throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

