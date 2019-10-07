Emerging Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases Part II: Huntington's Disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (HD & ALS)

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

At present, only a few therapies are available with relatively low success.Both, the clinical and the scientific communities are critically devoted to develop new therapeutic approaches to treat and diagnose neurodegenerative diseases.



At present days, neurodegenerative diseases represent one of the main causes of death in the industrialized economy.Overall characterized by a loss of neurons in particular regions of the nervous system, the subsequent decline in cognitive and motor function that patients experience in these diseases is associated with nerve cell loss.



The most common denominator among neurodegenerative diseases, in addition to nerve cell loss is inflammation.Although, a series of mutant genes and environmental toxins are related to neurodegenerative disorders, the causal mechanisms remain poorly understood.



Neurodegenerative diseases can be defined as multifactorial debilitating disorders of the nervous system. Overall, neurodegenerative diseases affect approximately 30 million individuals worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Factors Contributing to Neurodegenerative DiseasesThe factors contributing to the onset of neurodegenerative diseases are multiple. Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD), Huntington's disease (HD), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diseases are well-established as the consequence of misfolding and dysfunctional trafficking of proteins. However, other factors including mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress, aging, and environmental issues are deeply associated with the onset of neurodegeneration. Molecular Mechanisms Underlying NeurodegenerationAlthough all these factors have been demonstrated to significantly contribute to the etiology of common neurodegenerative diseases, some molecular mechanisms underlying neurodegeneration remain unveiled. Present efforts are focused on the identification of viable drug targets and biomarkers for early diagnosis of the diseases, in order to develop the best suited therapies.Some Multifactorial Conditions to WatchAbnormal protein dynamics Defective protein degradation and aggregationOxidative stress Free radical formation Impaired bioenergetics Mitochondrial dysfunctionExposure to toxic metals and pesticidesOthersCoverage of Neurodegenerative Diseases TechnologiesThis research service, 'Emerging Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases', focuses on the leading technology and business trends that are making possible the implementation of cutting-edge innovations that help to face the present and future challenges of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutics sector. The tendencies depicted in this study will help to drive the sustainability of the neurodegenerative disease therapeutics industry by directly exhibiting the principal challenges faced by leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new product modalities in an affordable and high performance style, while getting market acceptance and achieving market leadership by translating technology innovation to market competitivenessThe study covers the following topics:Technology roadmap, trends, capabilities, and applications targetedStakeholder activities, influence, industry initiatives, investment environment, and funding supportRegional and global regulation landscape and standardization approaches for tackling challengesTechnology benchmarking for smart decisionsAn appendix is included, comprising lists of major industry influencers found in the field.



