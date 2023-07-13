Emerging Trends and Next-Generation Solutions Fuel Growth in North America Elevator and Escalator Market to 2029

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jul, 2023, 14:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Elevator and Escalator - Market Size & Growth Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America elevator and escalator market is set to experience a steady growth trajectory, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.84% during the period of 2023-2029.

The market is driven by several key factors, including increased infrastructure investments, the adoption of next-generation elevator solutions, and the rapid housing initiative. With the presence of renowned players such as Otis, KONE, Schindler, and TK Elevator, the market offers promising opportunities for growth and innovation.

Key Highlights

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program for 2023, providing USD 1.5 billion in grant funding, presents a significant opportunity for communities to undertake impactful projects. The program's previous funding led to the successful implementation of 166 projects across all 50 states.

The trend of developing buildings with sky bridges is gaining traction in the North America elevator and escalator market. Ropeless technology and multidirectional mobility systems are being considered for these buildings, enhancing their structural integrity and ensuring convenient transportation within high-rise buildings.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) predicts a 20% increase in floor area by 2030, predominantly in emerging and developing economies. Canada, in particular, faces the challenge of meeting the growing housing demand within limited, expensive, and developable land. Flat development, even in cities like Calgary and Edmonton, is on the rise to address this demand.

Rapid Housing Initiative and Increasing Construction of Skyscrapers to Hike Elevator Demand

The surge in migration to metropolitan cities in search of economic opportunities has spurred the demand for housing. The construction of various residential developments supports the urbanization trend, driving the elevator demand. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) financing, included in Budget 2022, aims to address urgent housing needs and create affordable housing units. The increased construction of skyscrapers and high-rises in the U.S. also contributes to the elevator market's growth.

Increased Infrastructure Investments and Adoption of Next-Generation Elevator Solutions Directed to Surge in New Installations

Infrastructure investments and the adoption of next-generation elevator solutions are driving the surge in new installations across North America. Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, infrared technology, and robotics are among the primary trends in the hotel industry, boosting elevator demand. Funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) further support infrastructure development and elevators' role within it.

Modernizing Through Digitized Solutions Like AGILE, MAX, Along With VR Headsets for Technicians Can Drastically Bring Transformation in Service Industry

Digital technologies like MAX and AGILE DSC are revolutionizing elevator operations and energy efficiency, especially in older structures undergoing modernization. The use of virtual reality (VR) headsets allows technicians to assess elevator problems more efficiently, eliminating the need for physically accessing lift shafts or scaling multiple stories.

Market Segmentation

The North America elevator and escalator market can be segmented based on various factors:

Carriage Type:

  • Passenger
  • Freight

Capacity:

  • 2-15 Persons
  • 16-24 Persons
  • 25-33 Persons
  • 34 Persons and Above

End-User:

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial
  • Others
  • Public Transit
  • Institutional
  • Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation by Product Type:

  • Parallel
  • Multi Parallel
  • Walkway
  • Crisscross

Escalator Market Segmentation by End-User:

  • Public Transit
  • Commercial
  • Others
  • Institutional Sector
  • Infrastructure
  • Industrial

Geographical Analysis

The U.S. dominates the North America elevator and escalator market, with a significant share in the non-residential segments. The country's aging installed base provides opportunities for structural growth through modernization. In Canada, investors are capitalizing on the demand for prime urban space by acquiring skyscrapers in cities like Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

Vendor Landscape

Key players in the North America elevator and escalator market include:

  • Otis
  • KONE
  • Schindler
  • TK Elevator
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Fujitec
  • Hyundai Elevator

Other prominent vendors in the market include:

  • AVT Beckett
  • Colley Elevator
  • Cambridge Elevating
  • HIDRAL
  • Waupaca Elevator Company
  • Advanced Elevator
  • ATTA Elevators
  • Alcor Elevator Ltd.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the North America elevator and escalator market?
2. What will be the growth rate of the North America elevator and escalator market?
3. What is the number of installed bases in the North America elevator and escalator market in 2022?
4. What are the key opportunities in the North America elevator and escalator industry?
5. What are the key North America elevator and escalator market players?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl8tbb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

United States Disposable Medical Supplies Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Rising Number of Surgical Procedures and Growing Awareness of Health and Hygiene Propel Demand

Global Stock Images and Videos Market to 2028: Leading Players Powering Growth Include Adobe Stock, Getty Images, Shutterstock, and More

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.