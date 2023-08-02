Emerging Trends in 5G Indoor Applications: With Up to 80% of Mobile Data Traffic Generated Indoors, Reliable Indoor Connectivity is a Critical Aspect of 5G Deployment

02 Aug, 2023, 19:45 ET
This report provides valuable insights into the 5G indoor market from a demand perspective, addressing key topics such as 5G indoor overview, challenges, industry ecosystem evolution, solutions for customers, diversity of 5G indoor applications, and actual use cases being implemented.
Overview of 5G Indoor and Its Impact on Mobile Networks
The advent of 5G has transformed mobile networks, offering ultra-high speed, low latency, and network slicing capabilities, making it valuable for both consumer and industrial applications. With up to 80% of mobile data traffic generated indoors, establishing reliable indoor connectivity is a critical aspect of 5G deployment.
Key Points Covered in the Report:
5G Indoor Overview
- Understanding the transformation of mobile networks with 5G
- Defining 5G indoor and its requirements
- Addressing challenges for 5G indoor connectivity
- Comparison of different indoor system architectures
Evolving Industry Ecosystem with 5G Indoor
- Overview of the classic industry ecosystem for 5G indoor deployment
- Emergence of new B2B players in indoor connectivity
- The role of neutral host infrastructure providers
- Different possibilities for implementing 5G indoor for customers
Diversity of 5G Indoor Applications
- Analyzing the markets addressed: B2C and B2B
- Identifying the verticals affected
- Understanding network capability requirements for 5G indoor use
- 5G coexisting with Wi-Fi rather than competing with it
Use Cases
- Examining real-world use cases from leading companies, including China Mobile, Ericsson, Etisalat UAE, Huawei, NTT DoCoMo, Orange Business, O2 Telefonica, and Verizon.
