Emerging Trends in 5G Indoor Applications: With Up to 80% of Mobile Data Traffic Generated Indoors, Reliable Indoor Connectivity is a Critical Aspect of 5G Deployment

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Indoor: Demand Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides valuable insights into the 5G indoor market from a demand perspective, addressing key topics such as 5G indoor overview, challenges, industry ecosystem evolution, solutions for customers, diversity of 5G indoor applications, and actual use cases being implemented.

Overview of 5G Indoor and Its Impact on Mobile Networks

The advent of 5G has transformed mobile networks, offering ultra-high speed, low latency, and network slicing capabilities, making it valuable for both consumer and industrial applications. With up to 80% of mobile data traffic generated indoors, establishing reliable indoor connectivity is a critical aspect of 5G deployment.

Key Points Covered in the Report:

5G Indoor Overview

Understanding the transformation of mobile networks with 5G

Defining 5G indoor and its requirements

Addressing challenges for 5G indoor connectivity

Comparison of different indoor system architectures

Evolving Industry Ecosystem with 5G Indoor

Overview of the classic industry ecosystem for 5G indoor deployment

Emergence of new B2B players in indoor connectivity

The role of neutral host infrastructure providers

Different possibilities for implementing 5G indoor for customers

Diversity of 5G Indoor Applications

Analyzing the markets addressed: B2C and B2B

Identifying the verticals affected

Understanding network capability requirements for 5G indoor use

5G coexisting with Wi-Fi rather than competing with it

Use Cases

Examining real-world use cases from leading companies, including China Mobile, Ericsson, Etisalat UAE, Huawei, NTT DoCoMo, Orange Business, O2 Telefonica, and Verizon.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rjmlw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets