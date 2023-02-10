Emerging Trends in Plant-Based Proteins

New PreScouter report uncovers emerging innovations in the plant-based protein space after analyzing the patent landscape

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm, has released a new report providing a comprehensive market analysis & IP landscape of meat, dairy and egg alternatives. As the demand for plant-based foods increases and is expected to reach 15.6 billion USD by the end of 2026, PreScouter puts this report into circulation to help companies better position themselves within the plant-based protein market and better focus R&D efforts in areas with the most promise.

"Plant-based protein is not only staying in the market but is expected to expand rapidly in the next few years," notes Victoria Yeung, PreScouter Project Architect and report co-author. Consumer interest is growing due to improvements in taste, texture and nutritional values, as well as the price competitiveness of these products, adds Yeung.

The report attempts to identify key trends that describe the focus and progress of innovation related to the various plant-based protein segments and highlights key observations regarding the development of intellectual property in each of these domains.

Analyst and report co-author, Jorge Hurtado notes, "Customers are looking for products that offer limited environmental impact during production and with nutritional benefits comparable to animal protein with less fat and cholesterol, which translates into consumers' healthy choices. As the demand for meat substitutes has surged, we are even witnessing traditional food companies financially supporting emerging plant-based companies. That is the relevance of today's plant-based market."

Key findings include:

In the US, plant-based milk is the most developed category with the greatest dollar sales out of all plant-based categories in 2021.

Plant-based egg is the least developed but the fastest growing category.

The IP analysis indicated a great amount of patenting activity in the plant-based meat space, followed by plant-based dairy and egg. Texturizing ingredients or methods, and clean labeling is where the greatest focus is.

About PreScouter, Inc

PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter's custom-selected teams of experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data. PreScouter's growing list of 500+ clients includes Pepsi, Nokia, Netflix, P&G, NASA and Adidas. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.

Media Contact:

Mariam Jomha

[email protected]

SOURCE PreScouter, Inc