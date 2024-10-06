Emerging Women Apparel Brand VertVie Unveils Autumn Campaign: Blending Chic with Comfort in Exclusive Sale

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VertVie, an emerging women's apparel brand dedicated to redefining comfort and style, holds the belief that one shouldn't have to choose between comfort and style. Recently, VertVie unveiled its Autumn Campaign as a gesture of appreciation to customers who have consistently supported the brand. This exclusive event, taking place on September 27 and 29, is showcasing the Jelly Strip Push Up Bras and Jelly Strip Soft Support Bra, elevating both comfort and elegance.

The brand's extensive product line features sports bras, loungewear, and jumpsuits meticulously crafted for both aesthetic appeal and unparalleled comfort. They place a premium on customer satisfaction through exceptional service standards, with client happiness being of paramount importance.

The best-selling Jelly Strip Push Up Bras have garnered a devoted following among women in search of chic undergarments that prioritize comfort. With a monthly sales record of over 2,000 units on Amazon, this product stands out for its exceptional quality and innovative design. These bras are poised to transform women's undergarments by providing:

Ultimate Comfort: Crafted from 66% Nylon and 34% Spandex, these seamless bras offer a buttery-soft feel against your skin. With breathable, lightweight removable pads and flexible cup fabric, these bras ensure comfort and adaptability to various chest shapes, making them ideal for daily wear.

Extra Boost: Featuring a W-shaped 'Jelly Strip' for 360° soft support, the wireless bras provide full support and a perfect fit for a wide range of body shapes and cup sizes. From small to plus size, and cup sizes A to DDD, the push-up pad creates a natural, round shape for younger women and offers ultimate comfort and support for older women, boosting confidence and elegance effortlessly.

Underwire Free: This no-underwire sports bra offers full coverage, support, and lift. The V-neck design accentuates customers' bust line, while the low-back design showcases the curves elegantly. Lightweight, invisible, and non-see-through, this everyday t-shirt bra hugs your chest perfectly, providing a seamless look under any clothing.

Adjustable Straps: The supportive bras feature adjustable, non-slip straps with an extension buckle and 4 rows of hook-and-eye closures for a customized fit, ensuring comfort, stability, and preventing sagging or riding up. The U-back design and wide side wings hide underarm bulges and back fat, offering extra support and a seamless appearance.

Everyday Wear: Versatile and comfortable, our bralettes can be worn under various types of clothing. Whether as an everyday bra, t-shirt bra, sleep bra, yoga bra, light sports bra, or for casual wear, these wire-free bras are perfect for work, exercise, jogging, hiking, gym workouts, dancing, or simply relaxing at home.

The Amazon shoppers praised the products for their premium quality, luxurious appearance, and excellent back reinforcement; the material of the product has garnered acclaim. Some shoppers noted that the shaping, despite the remarkable comfort, is particularly impressive. The fit is described as both flattering and soft, offering a comfortable yet stylish silhouette.

The upcoming flash sale offers significant discounts of over 15% off. Customers are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 27 when the first item goes live at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CLG8RM5B?maas=maas_adg_5DBBF0F41CCFD04891578288C16A67DA_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas%EF%BC%89%EF%BC%9B29, followed by the second item launching on September 29 at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D5YRQGCD?maas=maas_adg_B2CFC78BF77ECC1D6EE9E617D916C581_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas&th=1.

For more information about VertVie products or this particular promotion please visit VertVie's Home Page or directly explore the brand's official website at https://vertvie.com/.

Explore more about the brand online at https://vertvie.com/ or follow it on Instagram @vertvie_official.

Join VertVie on the journey to redefine comfort and style. Shop VertVie today.

