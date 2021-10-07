Emerging Women-Led Tech Startup Symba Revolutionizes Talent Development With All-In-One Platform Committed To Diversity And Inclusion, Opening The Global Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamentally transforming workforce development, venture-backed and women-founded tech startup Symba introduces a visionary program management solution that helps organizations streamline their talent development programs, including internships, apprenticeships, mentorships, fellowships and more. Led by a diverse team of passionate female entrepreneurs, Symba provides a platform with a purpose — to open up the workforce with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

"I was one of the first remote interns with the US Department of State in 2013, and it was a transformative experience that inspired a mission to level the playing field for millions of job seekers around the globe by removing entry barriers to the workforce and supporting programs designed to close opportunity gaps for underserved populations," said Ahva Sadeghi, Co-Founder & CEO of Symba. "Today, I could not be more thrilled to announce Symba has helped power more than 5,000 talent development experiences. Our platform supports businesses adapting to the future of talent development, while also mindfully investing in the next generation of labor force."

In 2017 Symba was introduced by Sadeghi as an action project to create equitable access to the workforce during her fellowship with the late Congressman John Lewis. Shortly thereafter Co-Founder and CTO Nikita Gupta joined her to turn the burgeoning idea into a reality.

Symba has since served as the preferred partner for a variety of notable brands, including Robinhood, ViacomCBS and INROADS. From nonprofits to tech companies, Symba's comprehensive solution simplifies the management of talent development programs, scales their reach, and allows employers to design best practices.

Utilizing Symba, teams can easily onboard program participants, manage projects, design training curriculums and foster community. By consolidating program management tools, customers have reported spending 80% less time on onboarding and 35% less time on directly managing participants. In addition, Symba collects key success metrics in real-time and builds dashboards to track the long-term impact of workforce development programs.

At the crux of Symba's mission rests an affinity for creating access to and fostering inclusive talent development programs. Program participants are brought together by the ability to search for skills that promote project collaboration and take part in meaningful discussions. 90% of organizations using Symba have increased program satisfaction, and customers have reported up to a 20% increase in intern-to-full-time hire conversion rates.

"We are proud to claim that 80% of Symba's customers have been able to scale their workforce development programs, creating more opportunities for anyone, anywhere," said Nikita Gupta.

Announced at the world's premier education innovations conference ASU+GSV Summit, Symba was recently named winner of the second annual GSV Cup — the largest pitch competition for EdTech Startups — and also placed top two at the 2021 SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition, which represents the largest gathering of HR professionals. These follow a series of accolades for the brand, including National Winner for the Pitch for Purpose Competition sponsored by the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation and TATA Consultancy.

About Symba

Symba is an all-in-one digital platform that helps organizations streamline the management of their talent development programs, specifically targeting internships and apprenticeships. The female-founded tech startup has designed more than 5,000 talent development experiences to-date for many large companies including Robinhood, ViacomCBS and INROADS. Led by a diverse team, Symba is building a platform with a purpose — to open up the workforce and power more than one million job opportunities in the next five years. Symba helps businesses adapt to the future of work — adopting innovative workforce technologies and committing to diversity and inclusion. Symba.io

