Emergo Therapeutics announces successful completion of Phase 2a trial

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergo Therapeutics has successfully completed their Phase 2a trial for their novel candidate norketotifen (NKT). The trial is yet another step forward in addressing the symptoms of the flu and flu-like illness.

The unique Phase 2a trial focused on using the immunomodulatory properties of NKT to treat symptoms associated with seasonal allergies. As the cellular pathways that trigger symptoms in allergy and respiratory virus infection are very similar, Emergo elected to initially test NKT in an allergen challenge model to demonstrate NKT's efficacy. Now that NKT has shown statistical significance in alleviating allergy symptoms—the next step is to demonstrate efficacy in community-based flu and flu-like illness.

Dr. Hazar Awad Granko, Emergo's Vice President of Drug Development and Regulatory Affairs, commented, "We are happy to continue our rapid progression through our clinical program around norketotifen. The team has worked very hard to conduct patient-focused, high quality studies in a timely manner. All of our efforts are now focused on initiating our Phase 2b trial in flu and flu-like illness in Q4 of this year."

About Emergo Therapeutics

Emergo Therapeutics (http://emergotherapeutics.com/) is focused on developing drugs that reduce inflammation and improve immune system function in various indications, starting with infectious diseases. Emergo's lead program is the development of norketotifen for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza and influenza‑like illness (ILI).

