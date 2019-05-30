Emergo Therapeutics Board of Directors Welcomes Jack Bailey, President, GSK Pharmaceuticals USA

DURHAM, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergo Therapeutics, which continues to accelerate its lead candidate norketotifen through Phase 2 studies, has added another seasoned executive to its Board of Directors. Jack Bailey, President, US Pharmaceuticals at GlaxoSmithKline, joined the Board on May 17, 2019. Moise Khayrallah, PhD, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Meg Powell, PharmD, Co-Founder of Target Pharma Solutions, and Bobby Helmedag, Managing Director, Rex Health Ventures, will continue to serve with Bailey.

"We are thrilled to have Jack at the table with us and look forward to his contributions in driving Emergo Therapeutics to success. Jack's addition to our board is a strong signal of good things to come from our team here at Emergo. With Jack's help, we will continue to meet and exceed our aggressive internal timelines for the development of our lead compound, norketotifen, for influenza and influenza-like illness (ILI)," Dr. Khayrallah said.

Jack Bailey commented on the appointment, "Moise has assembled an excellent team that is focused around our common goal. I am excited to join my fellow board members and offer my support in moving Emergo Therapeutics closer to the goal of providing some relief to patients."

About Emergo Therapeutics

Emergo Therapeutics (http://emergotherapeutics.com/) is focused on developing drugs that reduce inflammation and improve immune system function in various indications, starting with infectious diseases. Emergo's lead program is the development of norketotifen for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza and influenza‑like illness (ILI).

