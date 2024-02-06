Emeritus Vineyards Celebrates 25 Years of Crafting Estate-Grown Pinot Noir

Emeritus Vineyards

06 Feb, 2024, 07:55 ET

A groundbreaking milestone sets the stage for a series of trade and consumer events scheduled to take place over the course of 2024 to usher in the next twenty-five years.

RUSSIAN RIVER VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus Vineyards, a family-owned, estate winery in Russian River Valley, commemorates a quarter century of growing and crafting elegant, cool-climate Pinot Noirs from their renowned Hallberg Ranch and Pinot Hill Vineyards. Following an accomplished tenure at Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards—where he built one of California's most iconic Chardonnay wineries—in 1999 vintner and founder Brice Cutrer Jones sold Sonoma-Cutrer and acquired Hallberg Ranch, 125 acres of apple orchards that would become Emeritus Vineyards. Since then, Brice, his family, and his partners have exclusively produced Pinot Noir to be distinctive reflections of the unique soil, climate, and people behind this special place.

At the time of founding of Emeritus Vineyards, Brice was at the forefront of a meteoric rise in demand for California Pinot Noir that has tremendously impacted the American wine industry over the past two decades. Taking inspiration from the great vineyards of Burgundy, the two estate vineyards Hallberg Ranch and Pinot Hill were planted using "close spacing," with vines predominantly trained and pruned according to the Burgundy AOC Guyot model. Today, the stellar reputations of Hallberg Ranch and Pinot Hill have garnered such interest amongst renowned wineries that there is a waiting list to purchase the meticulously farmed Pinot Noir.

"We are producing the best wines of my life right now," says founder Brice. "When I'm asked why I established Emeritus instead of retiring, the answer is easy: I couldn't pass up Hallberg Ranch and the opportunity to plant Pinot Noir here. I can't thank all of our partners, employees, customers, and friends enough for supporting my vision and company. The proof is in the bottle, and I could not be prouder to have my daughter carry on this legacy and tradition."

Since the beginning, vineyard managers and father-son-duo Kirk and Riggs Lokka have planted and cared for both estate vineyards. Together, they steward several sustainability practices at Emeritus, including implementing the pilot USDA Climate Adaptation Program at the estate, effectively sequestering more carbon in the land than emitting through farming. Kirk also converted both vineyards to dry-farming—Hallberg in 2011 and Pinot Hill in 2013—a feat that now results in incredibly vibrant and energetic wines. The combined 140 acres at the two vineyards make Emeritus the largest dry-farmed estate in Sonoma. Riggs recently joined the new Dry-Farming Advisory Board, a part of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance.

With the help of Brice's daughter, and now president, Mari Jones, Emeritus has expanded market presence to over 35 states and 15 international markets and has developed and built their renowned tasting room at Hallberg Ranch. The wines were featured in Wine Spectator's "The Best of 2020 Vintage" report, an honor made even more special because of the difficulties the 2020 vintage presented.

Through her work as president at Emeritus and board member of the Russian River Valley Winegrowers, Mari remains dedicated to the environment, the employees, and the legacy of Pinot Noir in the Russian River Valley: "Celebrating this milestone with our extended Emeritus family is the greatest honor. I have inherited an unwavering commitment to quality farming and winemaking that drives every decision I make as president. The dedication and passion of our team is my greatest inspiration; I am proud to carry their legacy forward."

The anniversary year will be celebrated with an End of Frost Pinot & Pigs party on April 27th and the annual Harvest Trail on October 19th, as well as a series of wine club events, intimate trade and media tastings, educational seminars, festivals, and more.

To learn more about Emeritus Vineyards and the upcoming anniversary events please visit emeritus.com. To stay updated on upcoming news and events, follow via Instagram @emerituswines, LinkedIn @emeritus-vineyards, and Facebook @emeritusvineyards.

About Emeritus Vineyards
Founded by vintner Brice Cutrer Jones in 1999, Emeritus Vineyards is dedicated to making America's finest Pinot Noir. Guided by a philosophy that great wines are shaped by three factors: soil, climate, and people, Emeritus established a grand cru-caliber estate program featuring 140 acres of dry-farmed Pinot Noir at two vineyards: Hallberg Ranch in Russian River Valley and Pinot Hill on the Sonoma Coast. Today, Emeritus is stewarded by second-generation President Mari Jones, Winemaker Keith Hammond and Vineyard Manager Kirk Lokka, who along with the experienced Emeritus team, craft Pinot Noirs of unparalleled elegance, integrity, and purity. 

Media Contact:
Ella Winje, O'Donnell Lane
+1-916-599-9415
[email protected] 

SOURCE Emeritus Vineyards

