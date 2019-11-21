Emerj Releases "Getting Started with AI: Proven Best Practices of Adoption" Report for Nontechnical Professionals

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerj details critical information for non-technical leaders looking to overcome the early strategic hurdles to AI adoption by understanding how to assess company resources, decide on the right projects, and ground their project in the right upfront expectations.

The launch of Emerj's Getting Started with AI: Proven Best Practices of Adoption reveals their "best of" insights from over sixty AI implementation interview - from Fortune 500 executives to cutting-edge AI startups.

Using simple Emerj professional frameworks, the guide is designed to help non-technical managers, VPs, and leaders make the right decisions about AI deployment.

Insights covered include:

-- Finding High-ROI AI Opportunities

-- The Danger of Short-Term ROI Focus

-- Build/Buy Decisions for AI Initiatives

This educational report is designed to help non-technical employees and managers into AI strategists who can help with AI opportunity-spotting, and with AI project management - without the costly mistakes that most enterprises make.

Learn more about the full report:

Getting Started with AI: Proven Best Practices of Adoption

Non-technical professionals with early AI experience will have a huge advantage for their career opportunity, prestige, and income – while many of their peers will remain stuck in "legacy" business processes outside of AI transformation.

About Emerj Artificial Intelligence Research

Emerj Artificial Intelligence Research helps global organizations develop AI strategies and initiatives that win in the market. Emerj maps the capability-space of AI across major sectors, with a finger on the pulse of academia, Fortune 500s, and the global artificial intelligence startup ecosystem.

Through our Research Services and AI Business Strategy Process , we help clients win market share and make more profitable decisions – with a firm grounding in the current realities of the AI landscape.

