Emerson Academy of Dayton's Choral Group to Perform at Professional Hockey Game During School Choice Week

CINCINNATI, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson Academy of Dayton's talented choral group will perform "God Bless America" before the start of a professional hockey game on Friday, Jan. 31. Students will proudly wear National School Choice Week's signature yellow scarves during their performance to celebrate educational opportunity and mark Ohio School Choice Week.

Emerson Academy of Dayton's Principal Dr. Landon Brown II and Choir Director Dr. Quintin Jordan will have an opportunity to introduce the school and its scholars at the game. The Indy Fuel vs. Cincinnati Cyclones game will take place at 7 p.m. at the Heritage Bank Center, located at 100 Broadway St.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to share with our regional community the quality of scholars at our top-rated public charter school institution, highlighting both their academic achievement and their extracurricular talents," said Dr. Landon Brown II.

Emerson Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free charter public school serving students in kindergarten through eighth-grade in the Dayton area. For more information, visit emerson-academy.org.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, 51,300 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

