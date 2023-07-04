Emerson and Cavendish Renewable Technology to Drive Innovation in Hydrogen Applications

News provided by

Emerson

04 Jul, 2023, 18:00 ET

Automation software and technologies chosen to help improve efficiency, safety, emissions and faster time-to-market for hydrogen-based solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced that Cavendish Renewable Technology (CRT), an Australia-based startup with proprietary hydrogen technologies, will work with Emerson's automation and software portfolio to accelerate the deployment of CRT's hydrogen production solutions.

As the world continues to seek sustainable energy alternatives, hydrogen has emerged as a promising carrier of cleaner energy. With its immense potential to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, hydrogen technologies have become a key focus for researchers, industries and governments worldwide.

"It's going to be a golden era for hydrogen over the next decade," said Ani Kulkarni, Ph.D., CRT's chief executive officer. "Working with Emerson will enable us to optimize and scale our operations, which will help accelerate the global adoption of hydrogen technologies to meet energy targets and reduce global emissions." 

Under the agreement, Emerson will leverage its extensive automation expertise and portfolio, including software, control systems, instrumentation, valves and safety solutions, for CRT's hydrogen electrolysers and ammonia processing equipment.

"Emerson's hydrogen experience and automation technology will help CRT digitalize its operations for improved safety and reliability while also accelerating the delivery of its hydrogen-based products and solutions," said Mike Train, Emerson's senior vice president and chief sustainability officer. 

"Our value proposition is two-fold," said CRT CEO Kulkarni. "Our proprietary electrolyser technology will enable production of green hydrogen at scale which we aim will be cost competitive to fossil fuels, and our ammonia solution can convert ammonia directly into electricity, a one-step process that uses far less energy than converting ammonia back into hydrogen before electricity is produced."

Additional resources:
• Join the Emerson Exchange 365 Community
• Connect with Emerson via Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

About Emerson 
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson Outlines Strategy and Progress in 2022 ESG Report

Syzygy Plasmonics Selects Emerson to Automate Electrification of Chemical Production Processes

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.