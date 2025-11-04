Emerson and HeroX Announce New Competitions - "The Electrode Code" and "The Emerson License to Flow Challenge" - to Advance Flow Measurement Technology

Seeking breakthrough solutions to prevent electrode fouling and restore precision measurement in critical industrial systems — with $60,000 in prizes for top ideas

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX , the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions, today announced the launch of two competitions — The Electrode Code and The Emerson License to Flow Challenge — on behalf of Emerson , a worldwide leader in automation technology and industrial innovation. Both challenges invite engineers, materials scientists, and inventive thinkers to develop next-generation solutions that enhance the reliability, accuracy, and lifespan of flow measurement systems used in vital industrial processes.

Seeking breakthrough solutions to prevent electrode fouling and restore precision measurement in critical industrial systems - with $60,000 in prizes for top ideas.

Across sectors such as oil and gas, water management, and chemical processing, measurement precision is critical to performance and safety. Yet two key pain points persist: electrode fouling in electromagnetic flowmeters and acid corrosion in Coriolis flowmeters. These challenges can degrade accuracy, increase maintenance costs, and reduce operational uptime — creating costly inefficiencies for industries that rely on continuous flow monitoring.

"Innovation thrives when we open the door to collaboration," said Emerson's Product Manager – Flow Technologies | Measurement Solutions. "By engaging global problem-solvers through HeroX, we're accelerating new ideas that can transform how flow measurement technologies perform in the toughest industrial environments."

For more than a century, Emerson has been at the forefront of process automation and measurement innovation, helping customers across the world optimize safety, efficiency, and sustainability. Its flow technologies are foundational to industries that keep modern life running — from energy production and refining to water treatment and manufacturing.

At the heart of these systems are flowmeters, devices that convert the movement of liquids and gases into precise electrical signals. Maintaining the integrity of those signals depends on the performance of internal components such as electrodes and liners. Through these two HeroX challenges, Emerson is seeking groundbreaking solutions to overcome persistent physical and environmental obstacles that compromise accuracy over time.

"True innovation happens when industry leaders invite the world to help tackle their toughest challenges," said Jamie Elliott, VP of Customer Success, HeroX. "By bringing together Emerson's engineering expertise and the creativity of a global crowd, we're unlocking new ways to solve complex industrial problems faster, smarter, and more sustainably."

The Electrode Code: This challenge calls on engineers and innovators to design durable, conductive, PFAS-free solutions that prevent or remove fouling in electromagnetic flowmeter electrodes. In harsh industrial environments, coatings like paraffin, scale, and abrasive particulates cause false readings and costly maintenance. Competitors must develop materials or self-cleaning mechanisms that preserve signal integrity under extreme temperatures, pressures, and chemical exposure while meeting REACH and RoHS standards. Solutions should be cost-effective, wear-resistant, and compatible with existing systems to extend accuracy and uptime.

The Emerson License to Flow Challenge: This challenge invites innovators to create robust, compliant, and cost-effective linings or coatings that protect Coriolis flowmeters from acid corrosion and mechanical wear. Substances like sulfuric acid and sodium hydroxide can erode stainless-steel flow paths, degrading accuracy and increasing downtime. Competitors must deliver materials or application methods that offer uniform, long-lasting protection under pressure and temperature extremes, preventing delamination and pitting without affecting performance. Solutions must meet REACH and RoHS standards, minimize PFAS, and demonstrate durability, adhesion, and adaptability across complex geometries.

The Prize: A total prize purse of $60,000 ($30,000 for Electrode Code and $30,000 for The Emerson License to Flow Challenge will be awarded across both challenges to top-performing teams whose submissions demonstrate exceptional innovation, technical merit, and real-world feasibility. Winning solvers will have the potential to partner with Emerson beyond the challenges, collaborating on development, testing, and go-to-market opportunities.

Eligibility to Compete and Win Prize(s): Participation is open to individuals and teams worldwide, aged 18 or older. No specific qualifications or institutional affiliations are required — HeroX welcomes entries from both established experts and unconventional innovators. Teams may represent universities, startups, corporations, or independent inventors, provided they comply with all applicable U.S. regulations and international competition laws.

Learn more and sign up at:

The Electrode Code: https://www.herox.com/ElectrodeCode

The Emerson License to Flow Challenge: https://www.herox.com/LicenseToFlow

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur, Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist, Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow and curate your very own crowd.

Explore the latest challenges at www.herox.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.0656

SOURCE HeroX