Emerson College Announces Global BA in International and Political Communication with Franklin University Switzerland; Program Is Emerson's First International Dual Degree Program

BOSTON, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson College today announced a new Global Bachelor of Arts degree program in International and Political Communication with Franklin University Switzerland, as part of its Global Portals initiative focused on intercontinental education, scholarship, and collaboration. Students enrolled in the program will spend the first two years of their undergraduate experience taking liberal arts and foundational communication and politics courses at Franklin in Lugano, Switzerland. Their final two years will be spent at Emerson College in Boston, where students will complete the major in International and Political Communication.

Applications will be accepted beginning Fall 2019. Students will earn an associate's degree from Franklin and a Bachelor of Arts in International and Political Communication from Emerson College upon completion of the degree requirements.

"Our dual degree program with Franklin University Switzerland will provide students with international perspectives on US domestic politics and communication, uniquely preparing them for future leadership in these burgeoning fields," said Lee Pelton, president of Emerson College. "The partnership also aligns with Emerson's vision to create a borderless campus—which we see as vital to educating the world's future generations of artists and storytellers."

During the program's interim summer session, students have the opportunity to deepen their international experience by completing an Emerson course at its program in Kasteel Well, Netherlands; at a new Emerson program in Sydney, Australia; or electives at the Boston campus. The dual degree program enables each institution to offer financial aid to qualified students. Emerson College announced its first collaboration with Franklin University Switzerland in September 2018, launching two accelerated 3+1 degree programs.

Sara Steinert Borella, vice president and dean of academic affairs at Franklin University Switzerland, said, "The new partnership with Emerson College provides a direct professional pathway for students looking to combine an international liberal arts experience at FUS with political communication instruction from Emerson."

Emerson College's Global Portals initiative also includes a Global BFA in Film Art with Paris College of Art and a 3+1 master's degree program in Barcelona, Spain. The College plans to establish programs in Sydney, Australia and in Hong Kong by 2022.

SOURCE Emerson College

