Emerson College Launches Data Analytics Boot Camp in Partnership with 2U, Inc.

BOSTON and LANHAM, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Emerson College announced the launch of a data analytics boot camp in partnership with 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology. Geared toward adult learners and working professionals, the Emerson College Data Analytics Boot Camp will teach the analytical, technical, and teamwork skills necessary to become a proficient data professional.

The 24-week, part-time program begins on December 8, and enrollment is now open at techbootcamps.emerson.edu/ .

The Emerson College Data Analytics Boot Camp will be offered in an engaging online format, including live instruction with industry professionals, webinars with employers, and asynchronous coursework with access to tutoring help. Students who complete the program will receive a non-credit Certificate of Completion in Data Analytics from Emerson College.

"In an increasingly data-driven economy, this program builds on Emerson's reputation for education that prepares students for the demands of the current job market," said Jan Roberts-Breslin, Dean of Graduate and Professional Studies for Emerson College. "In Massachusetts alone, more than one million people have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. By expanding our partnership with 2U, we can offer a rigorous, high-quality, and engaging online program that's ideal for professionals looking to develop the technical skills necessary to re-enter the workforce."

The ability to create actionable insights from complex data sets has become a universal need across businesses in every industry. According to a report by PwC and the Business-Higher Education Forum, nearly 70 percent of U.S. business leaders say they will prefer job candidates with data skills by 2021. Nationally, roles like data scientist, business analyst, and research analyst rank among the fastest-growing professions.

"In recent months, we've seen unprecedented demand for online educational offerings, especially those that teach technical skills like data analysis," said 2U President of Global Partnerships Andrew Hermalyn. "Emerson College's expanded partnership with 2U to offer this boot camp will equip workers in Boston and beyond with the skills to fill this unmet need in the workforce."

Emerson College Data Analytics Boot Camp is powered by 2U's Trilogy Education, which helps leading universities deliver market-driven career training programs globally. Emerson worked with Trilogy's team of curriculum experts to develop an intensive learning experience with real-world applications. The program's curriculum will cover various subjects in data analytics from data programming to data storytelling and helps students build proficiency in technologies like Excel, Tableau, Python, Pandas, SQL, MongoDB, JavaScript, basic machine learning, and more.

In addition to live online instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects, homework, and experiential learning activities. They will build a professional project portfolio to showcase their abilities and hone their competitive edge in the employment market. On top of the boot camp curriculum, students will also receive a range of career-planning services including portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and exclusive access to employer webinars and networking events.

In addition to this boot camp, Emerson College partners with 2U to offer an online Master of Science in Communication Disorders, [email protected] . Emerson College also partners with 2U and Keypath Education to offer an online Master of Arts in digital marketing and data analytics .

About Emerson College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic as well as its new Global Portals, with the first program launching this fall in Paris. The College has an active network of 48,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu .

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 435 digital and in-person educational offerings, including undergraduate and graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 245,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

