Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson

BOSTON, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson College, a pioneer in the field of speech-language pathology, has launched a new online Master of Science in Communication Disorders program in partnership with 2U, Inc., a leader in global education technology. Applications for the Speech@Emerson program are available now, and classes begin September 2018.

Designed for aspiring speech-language pathologists (SLPs) from all academic backgrounds, Speech@Emerson aims to prepare students to assess and treat people living with a variety of speech, language, and swallowing disorders. Speech-language pathologists can be found in schools, private practices, hospitals, and rehabilitation settings. SLPs work to improve the lives of infants, children, and adults and can make an immediate, life-changing impact by delivering essential care and support to help people overcome communication challenges.

The Speech@Emerson program offers the same curriculum as the College's highly ranked on-campus master's program, including coursework in typical and disordered communication and swallowing. Both programs focus on evidence-based practice and a family-centered approach to intervention. A master's degree and certification is required for SLPs to practice in the field. Speech@Emerson is designed to be that graduate degree and to prepare students to pursue certification.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, "employment of SLPs is projected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations. As the large baby-boom population grows older, there will be more instances of health conditions such as strokes or dementia, which can cause speech or language impairments. SLPs will be needed to treat the increased number of speech and language disorders in the older population. Additionally, an increased awareness of speech and language disorders, such as stuttering, in young children should lead to a need for more SLPs who specialize in treating that age group."*

"Our nationally ranked on-campus graduate program has been dedicated to helping people overcome communication challenges for more than 80 years. We're incredibly excited to be able to broaden access to our program with Speech@Emerson to help meet the nation's growing need for qualified speech-language pathologists. Students will be taught by the same exceptional Emerson faculty and learn the same curriculum delivered in our on-campus program," said Associate Professor and Department Chair of Communication Sciences and Disorders Joanne Lasker.

The Speech@Emerson online degree program matches the quality and rigor of its equivalent degree program on the Emerson College campus. Students will receive the same degree as students enrolled in Emerson's on-campus Master of Science in Communication Disorders program. Speech@Emerson students will be taught by Emerson's world-class faculty through weekly live classes and faculty-developed interactive coursework on an online platform that works seamlessly on mobile devices so students can complete their coursework from nearly anywhere.

Speech@Emerson couples innovative online learning with in-person clinical fieldwork in students' communities. During their community-based clinical placements, students will work alongside an experienced clinical supervisor and apply the skills and concepts learned in class in real-world settings. Students will also visit Emerson's Boston campus twice during their time in the program for in-person learning and networking with faculty, industry experts, and classmates.

Speech@Emerson accepts applications from students with and without a background in communication disorders and will offer prerequisite coursework in September 2018. Graduate-level coursework for the program begins January 2019, pending accreditation by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.

Speech@Emerson can be completed on a full-time basis in as few as 20 months and on a part-time basis in as few as 36 months. The next application deadline for Speech@Emerson is July 6, 2018. For more information, visit speech.emerson.edu or email the admissions team at admissions@speech.emerson.edu.

Speech@Emerson is a Domestic Graduate Program for 2U; the partnership was signed in 2017.

About Emerson College

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has 3,780 undergraduates and 670 graduate students from across the United States and 50 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs in Los Angeles, Washington, DC, the Netherlands, London, China, and the Czech Republic. The College has an active network of 39,000 alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts. For more information, visit emerson.edu.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) 2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services, and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

