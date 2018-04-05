Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China

BOSTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new Emerson College surveys looked at the presence and opinion that people have of esports and video games in both the United States and China. The results of these studies will be presented on April 5, 2018 at the College Esports Expo at Emerson College https://www.collegeesportsexpo.com/ .

Key points from the studies are listed below.

Emerson College Polling Esports US and China Comparison on Attendance Emerson College Polling Esports US and China Comparison on Spending

Are you familiar with the term esports?

U.S. residents are familiar with the term 74% to 26%



Chinese residents are familiar with the term 87% to 13%

Do you think video gaming also called esports is a profession or a hobby?

U.S. residents see esports as a hobby 66% to 34%



Chinese residents see esports as a hobby 75% to 25%

How much money, if any, did you spend on esports merchandise within the past 6 months?

71% of U.S. residents spent nothing for esports merchandise



28% of Chinese residents spent nothing for esports merchandise

What is the average time you have watched or played a video game in the last week?

77% of U.S. residents watched or played for five hours or less



48% of Chinese residents watched or played for six hours or more

Do you think most people play video games too much, too little, or just about the right amount of time?

60% of U.S. residents think that people play video games too much



53% of Chinese residents think that people play video games about right

How concerned are you about the level of violence in many video games today?

U.S. residents are 54% concerned compared to 38% that are not concerned



Chinese residents are 58% concerned compared to 31% that are not concerned

Are you more likely to play video games by yourself or with family and friends?

U.S. residents prefer playing alone 78% to 22%



Chinese residents prefer playing alone 61% to 39%



Overall there was a significant difference between the two Countries on this question.

Which is your preferred gaming platform?

U.S. residents favored the console to computer 40% to 33%



Chinese residents favored the computer to the console 57% to 5%



China had banned game consoles until 2014

Methodology

The Emerson College United States and China esports surveys were conducted under the Supervision of Professor Spencer Kimball . Full results and crosstabs are available at www.theecps.com

China Caller ID

Data was collected March 27-30, 2018 via an online panel of Chinese residents provided by Survey Monkey

The Credibility Interval for n=300 is +/-6.5 percentage points.



Data was weighted based on the Chinese census by age, gender, and region.

United States Caller ID

Data was collected March 27- April 1, 2018 via an online panel of United States residents provided by Survey Monkey.

The Credibility Interval for n=400 is +/-5.7 percentage points.



Data was weighted based on the American Community Survey data for the US by gender, age, ethnicity, and region.

Emerson College Polling Weekly is the official podcast for the Emerson College poll. The podcast is available on iTunes, Stitcher and the CLNS Media Mobile App. Visit our website at http://www.emersoncollegepollingsociety.com.

