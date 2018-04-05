Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China
Study compares video games culture in both Countries
08:30 ET
BOSTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new Emerson College surveys looked at the presence and opinion that people have of esports and video games in both the United States and China. The results of these studies will be presented on April 5, 2018 at the College Esports Expo at Emerson College https://www.collegeesportsexpo.com/ .
Key points from the studies are listed below.
- Are you familiar with the term esports?
- U.S. residents are familiar with the term 74% to 26%
- Chinese residents are familiar with the term 87% to 13%
- Do you think video gaming also called esports is a profession or a hobby?
- U.S. residents see esports as a hobby 66% to 34%
- Chinese residents see esports as a hobby 75% to 25%
- How much money, if any, did you spend on esports merchandise within the past 6 months?
- 71% of U.S. residents spent nothing for esports merchandise
- 28% of Chinese residents spent nothing for esports merchandise
- What is the average time you have watched or played a video game in the last week?
- 77% of U.S. residents watched or played for five hours or less
- 48% of Chinese residents watched or played for six hours or more
- Do you think most people play video games too much, too little, or just about the right amount of time?
- 60% of U.S. residents think that people play video games too much
- 53% of Chinese residents think that people play video games about right
- How concerned are you about the level of violence in many video games today?
- U.S. residents are 54% concerned compared to 38% that are not concerned
- Chinese residents are 58% concerned compared to 31% that are not concerned
- Are you more likely to play video games by yourself or with family and friends?
- U.S. residents prefer playing alone 78% to 22%
- Chinese residents prefer playing alone 61% to 39%
- Overall there was a significant difference between the two Countries on this question.
- Which is your preferred gaming platform?
- U.S. residents favored the console to computer 40% to 33%
- Chinese residents favored the computer to the console 57% to 5%
- China had banned game consoles until 2014
Methodology
- The Emerson College United States and China esports surveys were conducted under the Supervision of Professor Spencer Kimball. Full results and crosstabs are available at www.theecps.com
- China Caller ID
- Data was collected March 27-30, 2018 via an online panel of Chinese residents provided by Survey Monkey
- The Credibility Interval for n=300 is +/-6.5 percentage points.
- Data was weighted based on the Chinese census by age, gender, and region.
- United States Caller ID
- Data was collected March 27- April 1, 2018 via an online panel of United States residents provided by Survey Monkey.
- The Credibility Interval for n=400 is +/-5.7 percentage points.
- Data was weighted based on the American Community Survey data for the US by gender, age, ethnicity, and region.
- Emerson College Polling Weekly is the official podcast for the Emerson College poll. The podcast is available on iTunes, Stitcher and the CLNS Media Mobile App. Visit our website at http://www.emersoncollegepollingsociety.com.
- Follow us on Twitter @EmersonPolling.
Media Contact:
Andrew Cassidy
617-824-3314
192830@email4pr.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-college-survey-esports-as-bridge-between-us-and-china-300624432.html
SOURCE Emerson College
Share this article