Emerson Dental Collective, Formerly DeNike Dental, Announces Rebranding of Dental Practice in Emerson, NJ

EMERSON, N.J. , Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson Dental Collective today announced the rebranding of its dental practice, marking an important milestone in its continued commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-focused dental care to individuals and families in Emerson and the surrounding Bergen County communities. The rebrand reflects the practice's evolution, expanded services, and modern approach to dentistry while maintaining the same standard of care patients have come to expect.

"Emerson Dental Collective represents who we are today and where we are going as a practice," said Dr. Robert Mirza, primary dentist at the practice. "We are excited to introduce a brand that better reflects our collaborative philosophy, advanced technology, and dedication to delivering personalized, comfortable dental care for every patient."

As part of this evolution, Dr. Robert Mirza is excited to welcome his sister, Dr. Michelle Lee Mirza, who brings an expansive skill set, developed over her more than ten years in practice, and a commitment to developing lasting connections with patients.

Founded on the principles of comprehensive care and long-term patient relationships, Emerson Dental Collective brings together experienced clinicians who focus on preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry under one roof. The practice emphasizes individualized treatment planning, clear communication, and the use of modern dental technologies to support accurate diagnosis and efficient care.

Formerly known as DeNike Dental, the practice continues its legacy of clinical excellence established over decades in the Emerson community. With a refreshed identity and name, Emerson Dental Collective reinforces its mission to provide high-quality dental services in a welcoming, contemporary environment while adapting to the evolving needs of today's patients.

Emerson Dental Collective offers a broad range of general, cosmetic, and advanced dental services designed to support oral health at every stage of life. The practice provides the following services:

Preventive dentistry, including exams and professional cleanings

Restorative dentistry, such as fillings, crowns, and bridges

Cosmetic dentistry, including veneers and professional teeth whitening

Dental implants and implant-supported restorations

Invisalign® clear aligner therapy

TMJ disorder treatment and sleep apnea therapy

Botox® and aesthetic services

Dental extractions

Root canal treatment

Pediatric dentistry

Emergency dental care

Emerson Dental Collective is a comprehensive dental practice serving Emerson, NJ and surrounding communities with a focus on personalized care, advanced technology, and long-term oral health. Located at 24 Emerson Plaza West, Emerson, NJ 07630, the practice offers preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and specialty dental services for patients of all ages.

