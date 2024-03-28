Emerson Earns 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for Energy Management

Award recognizes Emerson's sustained excellence in energy management and

long-term commitment to accelerate decarbonization across the globe

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is proud to announce today that it has earned the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), marking the company's second consecutive award for exemplary progress toward a decarbonized future.

Global technology and software company Emerson has earned the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in Energy Management for the second consecutive year.

With a footprint of nearly 600 facilities, Emerson has tracked and benchmarked energy usage over the past five years as a key part of its long-term commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its global operations by 2030. As a result, the company has conducted more than 70 Energy Treasure Hunts worldwide and implemented an array of energy-savings measures, reducing emissions intensity by 64% and energy intensity by 41% compared to a 2018 baseline.

"Environmental sustainability is a business imperative for Emerson and its value chain partners, from suppliers and customers to employees and communities," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "We appreciate the recognition of our global team's efforts and will continue to leverage the power of our employees and partnership with ENERGY STAR to maximize the impact of our energy and sustainability programs."

The 2024 award recognizes Emerson's energy efficiency efforts in 2023. Some key accomplishments include:

Strengthening internal communication and energy talent activation . Emerson formalized support for its "Green Teams Network" in 2023, which has evolved into a community of over 120 unique global teams. These teams regularly share sustainability best practices and are guided by centrally provided resources.

. Emerson formalized support for its "Green Teams Network" in 2023, which has evolved into a community of over 120 unique global teams. These teams regularly share sustainability best practices and are guided by centrally provided resources. Conducting Energy Treasure Hunts to identify savings opportunities in facilities worldwide. Emerson completed 27 Energy Treasure Hunts last year. These events have identified $4 million in annual energy savings opportunities since the program's start in 2020.

Emerson completed 27 Energy Treasure Hunts last year. These events have identified in annual energy savings opportunities since the program's start in 2020. Deploying new resources to accelerate the pace of energy intensity reductions. Emerson released its Sustainable Building Standards, leveraging best practices based on the company's pillars of decarbonization throughout a construction project, from site selection to commissioning.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, Emerson regularly collaborates with other ENERGY STAR partners to benchmark progress and share relevant program features. The company takes an active role in presenting key topics, such as the development of its internal carbon pricing program, to fellow partners at ENERGY STAR sponsored forums and meetings. Emerson also works with its supply chain partners to promote, design and refine sustainability and energy programs through its Greening Together Summits. These summits are an opportunity to promote ENERGY STAR tools and resources to key suppliers.

To learn more about Emerson's environmental sustainability efforts, visit Emerson.com/ESG.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

