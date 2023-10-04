Emerson Forms Life Sciences Executive Board to Advance One-Click Technology Transfer Initiative

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Merck and Pfizer to help Emerson develop standards for holistic digitalized recipe platform to increase speed to market for life-saving drugs

Emerson's new Life Science Technology Transfer and Software Research Center to develop, verify technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced a new executive board of key life sciences leaders to help define, review and demonstrate prototypes for Emerson technologies that will safely speed life-saving drugs to market.

Emerson’s One-Click Technology Transfer™ initiative aims to dramatically reduce the inordinate amounts of time and money life sciences organizations spend to move information (recipes, process steps, parameters, equipment characteristics, quality requirements, etc.) between their various critical software solutions.

Collaborating through Emerson's One-Click Technology Transfer™ Board, Emerson customers FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Merck and Pfizer will lead the development of strategies, solutions and guidelines to convert today's life sciences manufacturing recipe transfer process into a digitalized production platform. Digitalizing recipe technology transfer will reduce the time, effort and risk of managing, sharing and translating information to help get new drug therapies to patients faster.

Emerson will also open a dedicated research center to accelerate the development of One-Click Technology Transfer software. Located in the Singapore life sciences manufacturing hub that is home to 8 of the 10 global pharmaceutical companies, Emerson's new research center will design, develop and verify the software and digitalized production platform.

"What we learned through the pandemic was that with hyper-focused investment and coordination, new treatments can be brought to market safely and also at warp speed," said Nathan Pettus, president of Emerson's process systems and solutions business. "Bringing these key industry leaders together – and dedicating a new research center to advancing technology and standards – will help make the lessons learned more systemic, accelerating the development pipeline and safely supporting patients with life-saving and life-improving treatments.

"This industry is highly regulated to ensure that lifesaving and enriching medicines are of dependable and consistent quality," continued Pettus. "Emerson is proud to facilitate this process of innovation with so many leading companies to drive standards that will accelerate the adoption of new technologies and performance benefits they bring."

Life sciences companies currently spend inordinate amounts of time and money to move information – recipes, process sequences, operating parameters, equipment characteristics, quality requirements and more – among disparate applications and databases including enterprise resource planning, process and knowledge management, maintenance management, quality management and automation systems.

Emerson's One-Click Technology Transfer capabilities will help digitalize drug recipes and recipe management, from discovery and development to production at scale, providing valuable translations between drug recipe requirements and manufacturing processes while establishing best practices and creating a framework to unify disconnected systems into a holistic platform. The board will define reference data models and objects for one-click manufacturing, create the framework for a centralized recipe transport and translation platform that is scalable and extensible, and define and implement standards for version and quality control while simultaneously ensuring the overall system is easy and intuitive to use.

Emerson's Singapore Life Science Software Research Center

Emerson's data scientists and software developers at the research center will use the latest computer software development technologies to perform rapid prototyping to test and verify concepts. The software platform developed through rapid prototyping will be tested and proven, working across the One-Click Technology Transfer Board company supply chains as appropriate.

The new board builds on Emerson's globally recognized life sciences leadership combined with the industry's most flexible and integrable solutions. Bolstered by its acquisition of the Fluxa PKM™ solution and AspenTech's software capabilities including AspenTech DataWorks industrial information management software, Emerson is well positioned to develop the technologies and standards for a fully integrated end-to-end solution for the drug development pipeline.

"The life sciences industry is a very close-knit community and ecosystem where successful solutions can rapidly spread and completely alter the landscape," said Lars Petersen, president and CEO of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "The generations of life sciences expertise in the current partners of the One-Click Technology Transfer Executive Board will help ensure successful digitalization solutions also promote scalability, standardization and best practices as they influence the coming decades of life sciences innovation and benefits for patients."

"Our vision is to move from document driven processes to data driven processes to accelerate our new product launch and technology transfer," said Mike Tomasco, vice president of Pfizer Digital Manufacturing. "Life sciences commercial manufacturing requires significant capital investment in facilities. One-click technology transfer will help organizations determine facility fit to help teams move more quickly, confidently and cost effectively from research and development, through clinical trials, and into full-scale manufacturing."

