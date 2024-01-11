Emerson Named 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year'

News provided by

Emerson

11 Jan, 2024, 10:29 ET

Award recognizes Emerson's software and technology innovation helping global companies achieve optimal performance

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has been named the IoT Breakthrough "Industrial IoT Company of the Year" for the sixth year. The 2024 award recognizes Emerson's advances in sustainability-enabling technologies and software, efforts to accelerate the development and delivery of life-saving drugs, and the company's industry-leading Boundless Automation™ vision of a next-generation, software-defined industrial automation architecture.  

Continue Reading
Emerson wins 2024 Industrial IoT Company of the Year
Emerson wins 2024 Industrial IoT Company of the Year

"Emerson's culture of innovation and extensive automation portfolio are addressing the most urgent challenges of our time: a shrinking experienced industrial workforce, the low-carbon energy transition and the ever-evolving search for new drug treatments," said Lal Karsanbhai, president and chief executive officer of Emerson. "We are honored to receive this award that recognizes the value Emerson delivers to help customers in so many critical industries achieve their maximum performance."

Emerson is using its decades of automation expertise to help some of the largest companies in the world meet their sustainability goals. The company's recent advances in this space include its Ovation™ Green portfolio of renewable power solutions to decarbonize, reduce emissions and seamlessly add more renewable energy to power grids and Floor to Cloud™ solutions that continuously monitor and visualize critical production data to improve energy efficiencies in factories.

The award also recognizes Emerson's leadership in developing digital technologies aimed at accelerating drug development. The company recently announced One-Click Technology Transfer™ software that will convert today's life sciences manufacturing recipe transfer process into a digitalized production platform, helping get new drug therapies to patients faster.

This year, Emerson announced the first of a series of new technology releases that build upon its Boundless Automation vision and serve as the foundation of its next-generation, software-centric automation platform. The new DeltaV™ Edge Environment moves data securely and seamlessly between the intelligent field, the edge and the cloud without losing operational context, enabling greater access to data and faster decision-making.

"Emerson is a consistent winner of our Industrial IoT Company of the Year award because of how effectively it leverages its decades of expertise in digitalization and automation to help industry leaders transform their operations to address the needs of the future," said Steve Johansson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "We congratulate the Emerson team for taking home our 'Industrial IoT Company of the Year' award in the eighth annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program."

IoT Breakthrough, which recognizes excellence, creativity and success of Internet of Things (IoT) companies, technologies and products, received more than 4,300 nominations for the 2024 competition. The awards honor the world's best companies, leaders, technologies and products in a range of IoT categories — from industrial and enterprise, to consumer and connected home. Winners are selected by a panel of senior-level professionals experienced in the IoT space, including journalists, analysts and technology executives.

For more information on Emerson's automation solutions, please visit Emerson.com.

About Emerson 
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner For Korea's Largest EV Lithium-Ion Battery Recycler

Emerson Chosen as Automation Partner For Korea's Largest EV Lithium-Ion Battery Recycler

Global automation technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) has been selected by Korea's SungEel HiTech Co., Ltd., a specialist in...
Emerson Appoints Michael Tang as Chief Legal Officer

Emerson Appoints Michael Tang as Chief Legal Officer

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in automation software and technology, today announced the appointment of Michael Tang as senior vice president,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.