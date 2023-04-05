Emerson Names Vidya Ramnath Chief Marketing Officer

Ramnath to lead comprehensive marketing, brand and communications strategy for global automation leader

ST. LOUIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today appointed Vidya Ramnath senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective June 1. Ramnath, who currently serves as Emerson's Middle East and Africa president, will report to Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai and serve on Emerson's Office of the Chief Executive. As CMO, she will lead global marketing, brand, external communications, and play a vital role in driving greater awareness of Emerson's continued evolution as a global automation leader across customer stakeholders and investor communities.

Vidya Ramnath

"Vidya is a proven leader with the ability to help teams navigate complex, fast-evolving landscapes with confidence and strong collaboration," Karsanbhai said. "Her experience across Emerson's global businesses, combined with her deep knowledge of the industries and customers we serve, uniquely position Vidya to accelerate momentum on our evolving brand journey."

Across her nearly 30-year Emerson career, Ramnath has held several key marketing, sales and operations leadership roles globally since joining the company in 1994 as a manufacturing engineer for Rosemount in Singapore. Ramnath held a number of roles with increasing responsibility, including senior manager of customer care for Emerson's Flow business in Asia Pacific and the director of marketing for Rosemount.

Ramnath became the vice president of marketing for Emerson Asia Pacific in 2010 along with business leadership for Emerson's wireless portfolio. In 2016, Ramnath became vice president of Plantweb Solutions and Services in the global sales organization and was named vice president of Asia Pacific for measurement and analytical in 2017. She held this role until 2019, when she was promoted to her current role as president of Middle East and Africa for Emerson.

"I've had the privilege of working closely with our customers throughout my career, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to engage with them in a new way as we elevate the brand of Emerson as a global automation leader," Ramnath said. "Emerson has such an incredible story, and I am energized to help our global team share this important next chapter with the world."

Ramnath was recognized among Forbes Middle East's Power Businesswomen in 2020 and received the 2022 "Women in Leadership" Equality in Energy award from EGYPS. In her role as CMO, she succeeds Kathy Button Bell, who retired in December 2022.

Ramnath has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras in India and a master's degree in industrial engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. She and her family will relocate to Emerson's corporate headquarters.

