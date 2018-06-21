Emerson Reid Modernizes Its Business Processes With VUE Software

"Investing in technology is a key component to our broker support model. The addition of VUE Software will help support Emerson Reid's company growth and provide our broker partners with the latest reporting tools to manage their book of business." said George Rosiak, President at Emerson Reid.

About Emerson Reid LLC. ®

Emerson Reid, an employee benefits wholesaler, has been providing brokers with the tools, support, and innovative programs necessary to differentiate themselves from their competition since 1974. Today, the company has nearly 300 employees and manages over $3.8 billion in health care premium. Emerson Reid is the largest wholesale employee benefits General Agent in the northeast. Further information can be found at www.emersonreid.com.

About VUE Software®

VUE Software is a single scalable platform built from the ground up for Insurers, MGAs, FMOs, IMOs, and Insurance Distributors who have outgrown their current tools and require greater automation for producer administration and sales processes. Founded by CSSI over two decades ago, VUE Software offers configurable solutions to meet the unique needs of the Life and Annuity, Health, and Property and Casualty markets. The company leads the Distribution-Modernization movement and provides insurance organizations a solid path to revenue growth and competitive advantage, supporting multiple product types, distribution channels, and hierarchy types.

Additional Resources

VUE Contracting & Compliance

VUE Compensation

VUE Revenue Reconciliation

VUE CRM for Insurance Distributors

Media Contact:

Michael Palmisano

VP, Global Marketing

954-333-2313

VUE Software

4800 Lyons Technology Parkway, Suite 4

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Web: http://www.vuesoftware.com

Blog: http://www.vuesoftware.com/blog

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vue-software

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+Vuesoftware

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vuesoftware

Twitter: @VUESoftware

All other registered trademarks, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective companies.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-reid-modernizes-its-business-processes-with-vue-software-300670216.html

SOURCE VUE Software

Related Links

http://www.vuesoftware.com

