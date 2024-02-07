Emerson Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable March 11, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 Change Underlying Orders2



4 % Net Sales $3,373 $4,117 22 % Underlying Sales3



10 % Pretax Earnings $422 $139

Margin 12.5 % 3.4 % (910) bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4 $765 $1,014

Margin 22.7 % 24.6 % 190 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.56 $0.25 (55) % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5 $0.78 $1.22 56 % Operating Cash Flow $302 $444 47 % Free Cash Flow $243 $367 51 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson's first quarter results exceeded expectations in key financial metrics including underlying sales, operating leverage and adjusted earnings per share," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Our strong start to the year, continued focus on execution, and resilient process and hybrid demand provide the confidence to update our 2024 outlook."

Karsanbhai continued, "NI, now referred to as Test & Measurement, started the year strong delivering robust sales and margins. We have increased and accelerated our synergy plan in Test & Measurement and remain focused on creating value."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $500 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2024 Q2 2024 Net Sales Growth 12.5% - 14.5% 14.5% - 17.0% Underlying Sales Growth 3.5% - 5.5% 4.5% - 6.5% Earnings Per Share $0.68 - $0.72 $2.80 - $2.95 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.35 ~$1.42 Restructuring and Related Costs ~$0.09 ~$0.34 Loss on Copeland Equity Method Investment ~$0.06 ~$0.20 Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up --- $0.38 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.04 ~$0.26 Discrete Tax Benefits --- ($0.10) Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.22 - $1.26 $5.30 - $5.45 Operating Cash Flow

$3.0B - $3.1B Free Cash Flow

$2.6B - $2.7B





1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the income/loss of Emerson's 40% share of Copeland, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge, and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors: Media: Colleen Mettler Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)







Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2022

2023







Net sales $ 3,373

$ 4,117 Cost and expenses





Cost of sales 1,753

2,201 SG&A expenses 1,030

1,277 Other deductions, net 120

487 Interest expense, net 48

44 Interest income from related party1 —

(31) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 422

139 Income taxes 98

7 Earnings from continuing operations 324

132 Discontinued operations, net of tax 2,002

— Net earnings 2,326

132 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (5)

(10) Net earnings common stockholders $ 2,331

$ 142







Earnings common stockholders





Earnings from continuing operations $ 329

$ 142 Discontinued operations 2,002

— Net earnings common stockholders $ 2,331

$ 142







Diluted avg. shares outstanding 586.7

573.3







Diluted earnings per share common stockholders





Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.56

$ 0.25 Discontinued operations 3.41

— Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.97

$ 0.25

















Quarter Ended Dec 31

2022

2023 Other deductions, net





Amortization of intangibles $ 118

$ 274 Restructuring costs 10

83 Other (8)

130 Total $ 120

$ 487







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable







Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2023

Dec 31, 2023 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 8,051

$ 2,076 Receivables, net 2,518

2,759 Inventories 2,006

2,432 Other current assets 1,244

1,399 Total current assets 13,819

8,666 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,363

2,701 Goodwill 14,480

17,983 Other intangible assets 6,263

11,270 Copeland note receivable and equity investment 3,255

3,253 Other 2,566

2,640 Total assets $ 42,746

$ 46,513







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 547

$ 3,227 Accounts payable 1,275

1,234 Accrued expenses 3,210

3,304 Total current liabilities 5,032

7,765 Long-term debt 7,610

7,632 Other liabilities 3,506

4,561 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,689

20,674 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,909

5,881 Total equity 26,598

26,555 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,746

$ 46,513









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended Dec 31



2022

2023 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 2,326

$ 132 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(2,002)

— Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

260

422 Stock compensation

102

74 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

—

231 Changes in operating working capital

(289)

(247) Other, net

(95)

(168) Cash from continuing operations

302

444 Cash from discontinued operations

116

(29) Cash provided by operating activities

418

415









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(59)

(77) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

—

(8,339) Proceeds from subordinated interest

15

— Other, net

(23)

(37) Cash from continuing operations

(67)

(8,453) Cash from discontinued operations

2,953

1 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,886

(8,452)









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(539)

2,647 Payments of long-term debt

(9)

— Dividends paid

(306)

(300) Purchases of common stock

(2,000)

(175) AspenTech purchases of common stock

—

(72) Other, net

(41)

(45) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2,895)

2,055









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

58

7 Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

467

(5,975) Beginning cash and equivalents

1,804

8,051 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,271

$ 2,076

















Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.





Quarter Ended Dec 31



2022

2023

Reported

Underlying

Sales















Final Control $ 862

$ 940

9 %

9 %

Measurement & Analytical 749

947

26 %

28 %

Discrete Automation 618

613

(1) %

(2) %

Safety & Productivity 310

322

4 %

3 %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,539

$ 2,822

11 %

11 %



















Control Systems & Software 606

675

11 %

11 %

Test & Measurement —

382

— %

— %

AspenTech 243

257

6 %

6 %

Software and Control $ 849

$ 1,314

55 %

9 %



















Eliminations (15)

(19)









Total $ 3,373

$ 4,117

22 %

10 %



Sales Growth by Geography











Quarter Ended

Dec 31







Americas 8 %









Europe 10 %









Asia, Middle East & Africa 15 %

















Table 4 cont.









Quarter Ended Dec 31

Quarter Ended Dec 31

2022

2023

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 158

$ 184

$ 194

$ 223 Margins 18.4 %

21.4 %

20.6 %

23.6 % Measurement & Analytical 175

181

235

258 Margins 23.4 %

24.1 %

24.9 %

27.3 % Discrete Automation 121

129

97

116 Margins 19.6 %

21.0 %

15.8 %

18.9 % Safety & Productivity 63

69

68

74 Margins 20.4 %

22.4 %

21.1 %

23.1 % Intelligent Devices $ 517

$ 563

$ 594

$ 671 Margins 20.4 %

22.2 %

21.0 %

23.8 %















Control Systems & Software 107

114

149

155 Margins 17.6 %

18.7 %

22.1 %

23.1 % Test & Measurement —

—

(78)

101 Margins — %

— %

(20.4) %

26.5 % AspenTech (33)

88

(35)

87 Margins (13.6) %

36.6 %

(13.7) %

33.6 % Software and Control $ 74

$ 202

$ 36

$ 343 Margins 8.7 %

23.8 %

2.8 %

26.1 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (102)

(102)

(74)

(44) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 45

45

31

31 Corporate and other (64)

(44)

(399)

(38) Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

—

(36)

— Interest expense, net (48)

—

(44)

— Interest income from related party1 —

—

31

—















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 422

$ 664

$ 139

$ 963 Margins 12.5 %

19.7 %

3.4 %

23.4 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 765





$ 1,014 Margins



22.7 %





24.6 %















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.









Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Dec 31

Quarter Ended Dec 31



2022

2023



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Final Control $ 22

$ 4

$ 22

$ 7

Measurement & Analytical 5

1

20

3

Discrete Automation 7

1

9

10

Safety & Productivity 6

—

6

—

Intelligent Devices $ 40

$ 6

$ 57

$ 20



















Control Systems & Software 6

1

5

1

Test & Measurement —

—

139

40

AspenTech 121

—

122

—

Software and Control $ 127

$ 1

$ 266

$ 41



















Corporate —

8

—

26 3 Total $ 167

$ 15

$ 323

$ 87



















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $5 and $4 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. 3 Corporate restructuring of $26 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is comprised entirely of integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.











Quarter Ended Dec 31 Depreciation and Amortization 2022

2023 Final Control $ 45

$ 40 Measurement & Analytical 30

40 Discrete Automation 21

22 Safety & Productivity 14

14 Intelligent Devices 110

116







Control Systems & Software 21

21 Test & Measurement —

151 AspenTech 123

123 Software and Control 144

295







Corporate 6

11 Total $ 260

$ 422











Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.









Quarter Ended Dec 31











2022

2023

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (102)

$ (74)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







—

30 1 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (102)

$ (44)











Quarter Ended Dec 31









2022

2023 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (64)

$ (399) Corporate restructuring and related costs







8

— Acquisition / divestiture costs







—

130 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up







—

231 Russia business exit







47

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge







(35)

— Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (44)

$ (38)















1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $26 reported as restructuring costs.







Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.





Quarter Ended Dec 31

2022

2023 Pretax earnings $ 422

$ 139 Percent of sales 12.5 %

3.4 % Interest expense, net 48

44 Interest income from related party1 —

(31) Amortization of intangibles 167

323 Restructuring and related costs 15

87 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs —

134 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up —

231 Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

36 Russia business exit 47

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (35)

— Adjusted EBITA $ 664

$ 963 Percent of sales 19.7 %

23.4 %









Quarter Ended Dec 31

2022

2023 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.56

$ 0.25 Amortization of intangibles 0.15

0.36 Restructuring and related costs 0.02

0.12 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs —

0.17 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up —

0.38 Loss on Copeland equity method investment —

0.04 Discrete taxes —

(0.10) Russia business exit 0.08

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (0.03)

— Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.78

$ 1.22 Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.07) Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$ 1.15







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 139

$ 7

$ 132

$ (10)

$ 142

$ 0.25 Amortization of intangibles 323 1 74

249

41

208

0.36 Restructuring and related costs 87 2 18

69

—

69

0.12 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 134

38

96

—

96

0.17 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 231

14

217

—

217

0.38 Loss on Copeland equity method investment 36

9

27

—

27

0.04 Discrete taxes —

57

(57)

—

(57)

(0.10) Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 950

$ 217

$ 733

$ 31

$ 702

$ 1.22 Interest expense, net 44



















Interest income from related party4 (31)



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 963











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $4 reported in cost of sales. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.



Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $ (37) 1 $ (15)

$ (22)











Other (2)

—

(2)











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (39)

(15)

(24)

(10)

(14)

$ (0.02) Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 122 2 27

95

41

54

0.09 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 83

$ 12

$ 71

$ 31

$ 40

$ 0.07 Interest income (12) 3

















Stock compensation 16 3

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 87











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT Pre-tax earnings $ (39)



















Interest income (12) 3

















Stock compensation 16 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $ (35)



















Amortization of intangibles 122 2

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 87











































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 8

















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.



















2024 Q1 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) Divestitures Underlying Final Control 9 % (1) % — % 1 % 9 % Measurement & Analytical 26 % — % — % 2 % 28 % Discrete Automation (1) % (1) % — % — % (2) % Safety & Productivity 4 % (1) % — % — % 3 % Intelligent Devices 11 % (1) % — % 1 % 11 % Control Systems & Software 11 % (1) % — % 1 % 11 % Test & Measurement — % — % — % — % — % AspenTech 6 % — % — % — % 6 % Software and Control 55 % (1) % (46) % 1 % 9 % Emerson 22 % (1) % (12) % 1 % 10 %

Underlying Growth Guidance 2024 Q2

Guidance 2024 Guidance Reported (GAAP) 12.5% - 14.5% 14.5% - 17% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~- pts ~- pts (Acquisitions) ~(9) pts (10.0) - (10.5) pts Divestitures ~- pts ~- pts Underlying (non-GAAP) 3.5% - 5.5% 4.5% - 6.5%

2023 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 158 18.4 % $ 22 $ 4 $ 184 21.4 % Measurement & Analytical 175 23.4 % 5 1 181 24.1 % Discrete Automation 121 19.6 % 7 1 129 21.0 % Safety & Productivity 63 20.4 % 6 — 69 22.4 % Intelligent Devices $ 517 20.4 % $ 40 $ 6 $ 563 22.2 % Control Systems & Software 107 17.6 % 6 1 114 18.7 % Test & Measurement — — % — — — — % AspenTech (33) (13.6) % 121 — 88 36.6 % Software and Control $ 74 8.7 % $ 127 $ 1 $ 202 23.8 %

2024 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 194 20.6 % $ 22 $ 7 $ 223 23.6 % Measurement & Analytical 235 24.9 % 20 3 258 27.3 % Discrete Automation 97 15.8 % 9 10 116 18.9 % Safety & Productivity 68 21.1 % 6 — 74 23.1 % Intelligent Devices $ 594 21.0 % $ 57 $ 20 $ 671 23.8 % Control Systems & Software 149 22.1 % 5 1 155 23.1 % Test & Measurement (78) (20.4) % 139 40 101 26.5 % AspenTech (35) (13.7) % 122 — 87 33.6 % Software and Control $ 36 2.8 % $ 266 $ 41 $ 343 26.1 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2023 Q1 2024 Q1 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 422 $ 139 Margin

12.5 % 3.4 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

169 491 Amortization of intangibles

167 323 Restructuring and related costs

7 61 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 765 $ 1,014 Margin

22.7 % 24.6 %

Free Cash Flow

2023 Q1 2024 Q1

2024E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 302 $ 444

$3.0 - $3.1

Capital expenditures

(59) (77)

~(0.4)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 243 $ 367

$2.6 - $2.7

















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson