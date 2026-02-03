Emerson Reports First Quarter 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2025 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable March 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on February 13, 2026.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2025 Q1 2026 Q1 Change Underlying Orders1



9 % Net Sales $4,175 $4,346 4 % Underlying Sales2



2 % Pretax Earnings $775 $775

Margin 18.6 % 17.8 % (80) bps Adjusted Segment EBITA3 $1,169 $1,203

Margin 28.0 % 27.7 % (30) bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.02 $1.07 5 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share4 $1.38 $1.46 6 % Operating Cash Flow $777 $699 (10) % Free Cash Flow $694 $602 (13) %

Management Commentary

"Emerson met sales commitments and exceeded expectations for profitability as our global teams continue to execute well," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of strong underlying orders growth, and we are experiencing robust demand for our automation technology, led by Software & Systems, with strength in North America, India and the Middle East & Africa."

Karsanbhai continued, "Emerson is accelerating innovation, introducing new products and delivering on the critical programs we highlighted at our 2025 investor conference. These releases advance our capabilities in software-defined automation and further enhance our leadership position in high-growth verticals."

2026 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.



2026 Q2 2026 Net Sales Growth 3% - 4% ~5.5% Underlying Sales Growth 1% - 2% ~4% Earnings Per Share $1.06 - $1.11 $4.78 - $4.93 Amortization of intangibles ~$0.35 ~$1.38 Restructuring and related costs ~$0.06 ~$0.14 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs ~$0.02 ~$0.06 Discrete taxes ~$0.01 ~$0.04 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.50 - $1.55 $6.40 - $6.55 Operating Cash Flow

$4.0B - $4.1B Free Cash Flow

$3.5B - $3.6B Share Repurchase

~$1.0B

1 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 2 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 4 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Central Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the first quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors: Media: Doug Ashby Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)







Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2024

2025







Net sales $ 4,175

$ 4,346 Cost and expenses





Cost of sales 1,940

2,035 SG&A expenses 1,224

1,242 Other deductions, net 228

204 Interest expense, net 8

90 Earnings before income taxes 775

775 Income taxes 182

169 Net earnings 593

606 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 8

1 Net earnings common stockholders $ 585

$ 605







Diluted avg. shares outstanding 571.1

564.1







Diluted earnings per share common stockholders





Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.02

$ 1.07

















Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2024

2025 Other deductions, net





Amortization of intangibles $ 229

$ 205 Restructuring costs 11

9 Other (12)

(10) Total $ 228

$ 204

















Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2025 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 1,544

$ 1,748 Receivables, net 3,101

2,972 Inventories 2,213

2,353 Other current assets 1,725

1,770 Total current assets 8,583

8,843 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,871

2,867 Goodwill 18,193

18,182 Other intangibles 9,458

9,205 Other 2,859

2,842 Total assets $ 41,964

$ 41,939







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,797

$ 5,832 Accounts payable 1,384

1,339 Accrued expenses 3,616

3,349 Total current liabilities 9,797

10,520 Long-term debt 8,319

7,575 Other liabilities 3,550

3,552 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,282

20,277 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 16

15 Total equity 20,298

20,292 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,964

$ 41,939









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Three Months Ended Dec 31,



2024

2025 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 593

$ 606 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

383

359 Stock compensation

68

55 Changes in operating working capital

(154)

(357) Other, net

(113)

36 Cash provided by operating activities

777

699









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(83)

(97) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(37)

— Other, net

(22)

(28) Cash used in investing activities

(142)

(125)









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

2

(485) Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

—

3,473 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

—

(2,099) Payments of long-term debt

(2)

(587) Dividends paid

(301)

(312) Purchases of common stock

(899)

(250) Other, net

(91)

(104) Cash used in financing activities

(1,291)

(364)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(98)

(6) Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

(754)

204 Beginning cash and equivalents

3,588

1,544 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 2,834

$ 1,748

















Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to

supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,

and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.







Quarter Ended Dec 31,



2024

2025

Reported

Underlying

Sales















Control Systems & Software $ 1,023

$ 1,044

2 %

— %

Test & Measurement 359

409

14 %

11 %

Software & Systems $ 1,382

$ 1,453

5 %

3 %



















Sensors 972

996

2 %

1 %

Final Control 1,334

1,394

4 %

2 %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,306

$ 2,390

4 %

2 %



















Safety & Productivity $ 487

$ 503

3 %

1 %



















Total $ 4,175

$ 4,346

4 %

2 %

Sales Growth by Geography











Quarter Ended

Dec 31,







Americas 3 %









Europe 3 %









Asia, Middle East & Africa — %

















Table 4 cont.









Quarter Ended Dec 31,

Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2024

2025

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Control Systems & Software $ 208

$ 337

$ 232

$ 334 Margins 20.3 %

33.0 %

22.2 %

31.9 % Test & Measurement (13)

91

14

121 Margins (3.6) %

25.5 %

3.6 %

29.7 % Software & Systems $ 195

$ 428

$ 246

$ 455 Margins 14.1 %

31.1 %

17.0 %

31.3 %















Sensors 285

296

266

282 Margins 29.3 %

30.5 %

26.7 %

28.3 % Final Control 305

341

331

361 Margins 22.9 %

25.5 %

23.8 %

25.9 % Intelligent Devices $ 590

$ 637

$ 597

$ 643 Margins 25.6 %

27.6 %

25.0 %

26.9 %















Safety & Productivity $ 96

$ 104

$ 97

$ 105 Margins 19.7 %

21.3 %

19.2 %

20.9 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (68)

(66)

(55)

(51) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 27

27

29

29 Corporate and other (57)

(34)

(49)

(40) Interest expense, net (8)

—

(90)

—















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 775

$ 1,096

$ 775

$ 1,141 Margins 18.6 %

26.3 %

17.8 %

26.3 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,169





$ 1,203 Margins



28.0 %





27.7 %























Table 4 cont.









Quarter Ended Dec 31,

Quarter Ended Dec 31,



2024

2025



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Control Systems & Software $ 127

$ 2

$ 101

$ 1

Test & Measurement 105

(1)

107

—

Software & Systems $ 232

$ 1

$ 208

$ 1



















Sensors 10

1

11

5

Final Control 29

7

28

2

Intelligent Devices $ 39

$ 8

$ 39

$ 7



















Safety & Productivity $ 7

$ 1

$ 7

$ 1



















Corporate —

3

—

2

Total $ 278

$ 13

$ 254

$ 11





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025.











Quarter Ended Dec 31, Depreciation and Amortization 2024

2025 Control Systems & Software $ 149

$ 122 Test & Measurement 118

119 Software & Systems 267

241







Sensors 31

33 Final Control 55

56 Intelligent Devices 86

89







Safety & Productivity 19

19







Corporate 11

10 Total $ 383

$ 359







Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)



The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.

The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The

Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year

purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for

reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.















Quarter Ended Dec 31,











2024

2025

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (68)

$ (55)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







2

4

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (66)

$ (51)

















Quarter Ended Dec 31,











2024

2025

Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (57)

$ (49)

Corporate restructuring and related costs







3

2

Acquisition / divestiture costs







20

7

Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (34)

$ (40)

























Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,

are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted

EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring

expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.

Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase

accounting related items and transaction-related costs, discrete taxes, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted

EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful

for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2024

2025 Pretax earnings $ 775

$ 775 Percent of sales 18.6 %

17.8 % Interest expense, net 8

90 Amortization of intangibles 278

254 Restructuring and related costs 13

11 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 22

11 Adjusted EBITA $ 1,096

$ 1,141 Percent of sales 26.3 %

26.3 %









Quarter Ended Dec 31,

2024

2025 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.02

$ 1.07 Amortization of intangibles 0.31

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.02

0.02 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.03

0.01 Discrete taxes —

0.01 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.38

$ 1.46









Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Net

Earnings

Non-

Controlling Interests

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 775

$ 169

$ 606

$ 1

$ 605

$ 1.07 Amortization of intangibles 254 1 59

195

—

195

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 11 2 3

8

—

8

0.02 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 11

2

9

—

9

0.01 Discrete Taxes —

(5)

5

—

5

0.01 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,051

$ 228

$ 823

$ 1

$ 822

$ 1.46 Interest expense, net 90



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,141











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $2 reported in selling, general and administrative expenses.



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 8















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

















2026 Q1 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) /

Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software 2 % (2) % — % — % Test & Measurement 14 % (3) % — % 11 % Software & Systems 5 % (2) % — % 3 % Sensors 2 % (1) % — % 1 % Final Control 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Intelligent Devices 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Safety and Productivity 3 % (2) % — % 1 % Emerson 4 % (2) % — % 2 %

Underlying Growth Guidance 2026 Q2

Guidance 2026 Guidance Reported (GAAP) 3% - 4% ~5.5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~(2 pts) ~(1.5 pts) (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) 1% - 2% ~4%

2025 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 208 20.3 % $ 127 $ 2 $ 337 33.0 % Test & Measurement (13) (3.6) % 105 (1) 91 25.5 % Software & Systems $ 195 14.1 % $ 232 $ 1 $ 428 31.1 % Sensors 285 29.3 % 10 1 296 30.5 % Final Control 305 22.9 % 29 7 341 25.5 % Intelligent Devices $ 590 25.6 % $ 39 $ 8 $ 637 27.6 % Safety & Productivity $ 96 19.7 % $ 7 $ 1 $ 104 21.3 %

2026 Q1 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Control Systems & Software $ 232 22.2 % $ 101 $ 1 $ 334 31.9 % Test & Measurement 14 3.6 % 107 — 121 29.7 % Software & Systems $ 246 17.0 % $ 208 $ 1 $ 455 31.3 % Sensors 266 26.7 % 11 5 282 28.3 % Final Control 331 23.8 % 28 2 361 25.9 % Intelligent Devices $ 597 25.0 % $ 39 $ 7 $ 643 26.9 % Safety & Productivity $ 97 19.2 % $ 7 $ 1 $ 105 20.9 %















Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2025 Q1 2026 Q1 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 775 $ 775 Margin

18.6 % 17.8 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

106 165 Amortization of intangibles

278 254 Restructuring and related costs

10 9 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,169 $ 1,203 Margin

28.0 % 27.7 %

Free Cash Flow

2025 Q1 2026 Q1

2026E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 777 $ 699

$4.0 - $4.1

Capital expenditures

(83) (97)

~(0.45)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 694 $ 602

$3.5 - $3.6

















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson