Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable June 9, 2023 to stockholders of record May 12, 2023.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 Change Underlying Orders1



7 % Net Sales $3,291 $3,756 14 % Underlying Sales2



14 % Pretax Earnings $509 $639

Margin 15.5 % 17.0 % 150 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA3 $703 $924

Margin 21.4 % 24.6 % 320 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.72 $0.92 28 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share4 $0.87 $1.09 25 % Operating Cash Flow $379 $575 51 % Free Cash Flow $312 $513 64 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson's outstanding second quarter results were driven by strong end market demand and excellent operational execution from our global teams," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying sales growth, operational leverage and earnings exceeded our expectations, a testament to the strength of our people, technology, and the Emerson Management System."

"As we accelerate our growth as a leading automation company, we continue to execute on our strategic vision, including our recent definitive agreement to purchase NI, a leader in test and measurement automation," Karsanbhai continued. "NI's best-in-class technology and software will accelerate Emerson's progress toward a cohesive, higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio, diversifying Emerson into attractive discrete markets."

2023 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations5. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2023 Q3 2023 Net Sales Growth 10.5% - 12.5% 9% - 10.5% Underlying Sales Growth 10% - 12% 8.5% - 10% Earnings Per Share $0.92 - $0.96 $3.58 - $3.68 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.15 ~$0.61 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.03 ~$0.12 Russia Exit Costs --- $0.08 AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge --- ~($0.02) Acquisition / Divestiture Fees ~$0.03 ~$0.06 NI Investment Gain --- ($0.05) Interest on Note Receivable From Climate Technologies ~($0.02) ~($0.06) Interest Income on Climate Technologies Undeployed Proceeds ~($0.04) ~($0.17) Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.07 - $1.11 $4.15 - $4.25 Operating Cash Flow

~$2.5B Free Cash Flow

~$2.2B

1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech. 2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures including heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech. 3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense. 5 The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close May 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25 billion note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results and this has been excluded from guidance. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows. On a discontinued operations GAAP basis, Emerson expects third quarter EPS of $14 - $16 and fiscal 2023 EPS of $18 - $20.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction and the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.











Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)













Quarter Ended March 31

Percent

2022

2023

Change











Net sales $3,291

$3,756

14 % Cost of sales 1,815

1,955



SG&A expenses 888

1,000



Other deductions, net 28

109



Interest expense, net 51

53



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 509

639

26 % Income taxes 80

134



Earnings from continuing operations 429

505

18 % Discontinued operations, net of tax 246

265



Net earnings 675

770



Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 1

(22)



Net earnings common stockholders $674

$792

18 %











Earnings common stockholders









Earnings from continuing operations $428

$530

24 % Discontinued operations 246

262



Net earnings common stockholders $674

$792

18 %











Diluted avg. shares outstanding 596.5

573.6















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders









Earnings from continuing operations $0.72

$0.92

28 % Discontinued operations 0.41

0.46



Diluted earnings per common share $1.13

$1.38

22 %

























Quarter Ended March 31





2022

2023



Other deductions, net









Amortization of intangibles $57

$119



Restructuring costs 9

19



Other (38)

(29)



Total $28

$109















Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)













Six Months Ended March 31

Percent

2022

2023

Change











Net sales $6,447

$7,129

11 % Cost of sales 3,556

3,708



SG&A expenses 1,737

2,030



Gain on subordinated interest (453)

—



Other deductions, net 66

229



Interest expense, net 90

101



Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 1,451

1,061

(27) % Income taxes 276

232



Earnings from continuing operations 1,175

829

(29) % Discontinued operations, net of tax 395

2,267



Net earnings 1,570

3,096



Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries —

(27)



Net earnings common stockholders $1,570

$3,123

99 %











Earnings common stockholders









Earnings from continuing operations $1,174

$859

(27) % Discontinued operations 396

2,264



Net earnings common stockholders $1,570

$3,123

99 %











Diluted avg. shares outstanding 597.3

580.1















Diluted earnings per share common share









Earnings from continuing operations $1.96

$1.48

(24) % Discontinued operations 0.67

3.90



Diluted earnings per common share $2.63

$5.38

105 %

























Six Months Ended March 31





2022

2023



Other deductions, net









Amortization of intangibles $114

$237



Restructuring costs 15

29



Other (63)

(37)



Total $66

$229























Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023 Assets





Cash and equivalents $6,929

$2,046 Receivables, net 2,081

2,330 Inventories 1,819

2,034 Other current assets 1,079

1,228 Current assets held-for-sale 1,631

1,347 Total current assets 13,539

8,985 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,350

2,263 Goodwill 6,906

14,097 Other intangible assets 2,533

6,299 Other 1,809

2,265 Noncurrent assets held-for-sale 2,360

2,238 Total assets $29,497

$36,147







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current





maturities of long-term debt $2,762

$1,959 Accounts payable 1,176

1,207 Accrued expenses 2,759

3,245 Current liabilities held-for-sale 1,375

1,138 Total current liabilities 8,072

7,549 Long-term debt 8,203

8,174 Other liabilities 2,400

2,928 Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale 208

149 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 10,575

11,360 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 39

5,987 Total equity 10,614

17,347 Total liabilities and equity $29,497

$36,147









Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Six Months Ended March 31



2022

2023 Operating activities







Net earnings

$1,570

$3,096 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(395)

(2,267) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

349

523 Stock compensation

77

142 Changes in operating working capital

(298)

(390) Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

— Other, net

(94)

(227) Cash from continuing operations

756

877 Cash from discontinued operations

209

(391) Cash provided by operating activities

965

486









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(140)

(121) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(35)

— Proceeds from subordinated interest

438

15 Other, net

(16)

(76) Cash from continuing operations

247

(182) Cash from discontinued operations

(88)

2,916 Cash provided by investing activities

159

2,734









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

871

(31) Proceeds from long-term debt

2,975

— Payments of long-term debt

(504)

(742) Dividends paid

(613)

(603) Purchases of common stock

(285)

(2,000) Other, net

15

(55) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,499

(3,036)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(48)

58 Increase in cash and equivalents

4,575

242 Beginning cash and equivalents

2,354

1,804 Ending cash and equivalents

$6,929

$2,046

















Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to

supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and

adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors

to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended March 31



2022

2023

Reported

Underlying



















Sales















Final Control $884

$992

12 %

16 %

Measurement & Analytical 769

888

15 %

20 %

Discrete Automation 644

683

6 %

9 %

Safety & Productivity 355

361

2 %

3 %

Intelligent Devices $2,652

$2,924

10 %

14 %



















Control Systems & Software 573

623

9 %

13 %

AspenTech 84

230

172 %

— %

Software and Control $657

$853

30 %

13 %



















Eliminations (18)

(21)









Total $3,291

$3,756

14 %

14 %



Sales Growth by Geography















Quarter Ended March 31







Americas 15 %











Europe 14 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 11 %















































Six Months Ended March 31

2022



2023



Reported



Underlying





















Sales



















Final Control $1,701



$1,854



9 %



14 % Measurement & Analytical 1,506



1,637



9 %



15 % Discrete Automation 1,261



1,301



3 %



8 % Safety & Productivity 706



671



(5) %



(3) % Intelligent Devices $5,174



$5,463



6 %



10 %





















Control Systems & Software 1,143



1,229



8 %



13 % AspenTech 166



473



184 %



— % Software and Control $1,309



$1,702



30 %



13 %





















Eliminations (36)



(36)











Total $6,447



$7,129



11 %



11 %

Sales Growth by Geography















Six Months

Ended March 31







Americas 14 %











Europe 9 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 6 %































Quarter Ended March 31

Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $152

$184

$215

$246 Margins 17.2 %

20.8 %

21.6 %

24.7 % Measurement & Analytical 176

184

229

234 Margins 23.0 %

24.0 %

25.8 %

26.5 % Discrete Automation 130

138

133

147 Margins 20.3 %

21.6 %

19.5 %

21.5 % Safety & Productivity 65

72

83

92 Margins 18.1 %

20.0 %

22.9 %

25.2 % Intelligent Devices $523

$578

$660

$719 Margins 19.7 %

21.8 %

22.6 %

24.6 %















Control Systems & Software 101

106

127

137 Margins 17.7 %

18.7 %

20.4 %

22.1 % AspenTech (4)

19

(54)

68 Margins (5.0) %

21.5 %

(23.4) %

29.5 % Software and Control $97

$125

$73

$205 Margins 14.7 %

19.1 %

8.6 %

24.1 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (43)

(43)

(40)

(40) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 25

25

46

46 Corporate and other (42)

(33)

(47)

(55) Interest expense, net (51)





(53)



















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $509

$652

$639

$875 Margins 15.5 %

19.8 %

17.0 %

23.3 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$703





$924 Margins



21.4 %





24.6 %



















Quarter Ended March 31

Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $24

$8

$22

$9 Measurement & Analytical 5

3

5

— Discrete Automation 7

1

7

7 Safety & Productivity 7

—

7

2 Intelligent Devices $43

$12

$41

$18















Control Systems & Software 5

—

5

5 AspenTech 23

—

122

— Software and Control $28

$0

$127

$5















Corporate —

2

—

3 Total $71

$14

$168

$26















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $14 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $5 and $7 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.











Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $50

$45 Measurement & Analytical 30

28 Discrete Automation 22

22 Safety & Productivity 14

15 Intelligent Devices 116

110







Control Systems & Software 22

24 AspenTech 24

123 Software and Control 46

147







Corporate 9

6 Total $171

$263

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended March 31 Corporate and Other







2022

2023 Corporate and other (GAAP)







$(42)

$(47) Corporate restructuring and related costs







2

3 National Instruments investment gain







—

(35) Acquisition / divestiture costs







7

10 Russia business exit







—

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge







—

14















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$(33)

$(55)

Table 7 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest on note receivable and interest on undeployed assets, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended March 31







2022

2023



















Pretax earnings $509

$639





Percent of sales 15.5 %

17.0 %





Interest expense, net 51

53





Amortization of intangibles 71

168





Restructuring and related costs 14

26





National Instruments investment gain —

(35)





Acquisition/divestiture costs 7

10





Russia business exit —

—





AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

14





Adjusted EBITA $652

$875





Percent of sales 19.8 %

23.3 %





















Quarter Ended March 31







2022

2023



















GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $0.72

$0.92



















Amortization of intangibles 0.09

0.16





Restructuring and related costs 0.02

0.04





National Instruments investment gain —

(0.05)





Acquisition/divestiture costs 0.04

0.01





Russia business exit —

—





AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge —

0.01



















Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $0.87

$1.09



















Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share



(0.04)



















Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution



$1.05







Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests 3 Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $639

$134

$505

$(25)

$530

$0.92 Amortization of intangibles 168 1 38

130

42

88

0.16 Restructuring and related costs 26 2 6

20

—

20

0.04 National Instruments investment gain (35)

(8)

(27)

—

(27)

(0.05) Acquisition/divestiture costs 10

3

7

—

7

0.01 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 14

3

11

5

6

0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $822

$176

$646

$22

$624

$1.09 Interest expense 53



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $875











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales and SG&A. 3 Represents the 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 8 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson owns 55 percent of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling

Interests 5 Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $(82) 1 $(24)

$(58)











Interim tax reporting/Other 1

2 2 (1)











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (81)

(22)

(59)

(26)

(33)

$(0.06)























Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 122 3 28

94

42

52

0.09 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge 14 4 3

11

5

6

0.01 Adjusted

(Non-GAAP) $55

$9

$46

$21

$25

$0.04 Interest income (10) 4

















Stock compensation 23 4

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $68











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT























Pre-tax earnings $(81)



















Interest income (10) 4

















Stock compensation 23 4

















Micromine purchase price hedge 14 4

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $(54)



















Amortization of intangibles 122 3

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $68











































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, reported in its standalone quarterly report on Form 10-Q. 2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 interim tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level. 3 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales. 4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 5 Represents the 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other Table 9





















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 5 through 8 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.































Q2 FY23 Underlying Sales Change





Final Control Measurement

& Analytical Discrete Automation Safety & Productivity Intelligent Devices

Reported (GAAP)

12 % 15 % 6 % 2 % 10 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

3 % 3 % 3 % 1 % 3 %

(Acquisitions)

— % — % — % — % — %

Divestitures

1 % 2 % — % — % 1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

16 % 20 % 9 % 3 % 14 %





















Q2 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Control Systems & Software AspenTech Software

and Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

9 % 172 % 30 %

14 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

3 % — % 3 %

3 %

(Acquisitions)

— % (172) % (21) %

(4) %

Divestitures

1 %

1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

13 % — % 13 %

14 %





















Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Final Control Measurement

& Analytical Discrete Automation Safety & Productivity Intelligent Devices

Reported (GAAP)

9 % 9 % 3 % (5) % 6 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

4 % 4 % 5 % 2 % 4 %

(Acquisitions)

— % — % — % — % — %

Divestitures

1 % 2 % — % — % — %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

14 % 15 % 8 % (3) % 10 %





















Six Months Ended March 31, 2023 Underlying Sales Change

Control Systems & Software AspenTech Software

and Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

8 % 184 % 30 %

11 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

4 % — % 4 %

4 %

(Acquisitions)

— % (184) % (22) %

(5) %

Divestitures

1 % — % 1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

13 % — % 13 %

11 %





















2023E April Guidance Underlying Sales Change

Q3 FY23E FY23E







Reported (GAAP)

10.5 - 12.5% 9% - 10.5%







(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ 0.5% ~ 1.5%







(Acquisitions)

~ (1.5)% ~ (2.5)%







Divestitures

~ 0.5% ~ 0.5%







Underlying (Non-GAAP)

10% - 12% 8.5% - 10%



































































Final Control Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$152 $215 17.2 % 21.6 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

32 31 3.6 % 3.1 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$184 $246 20.8 % 24.7 %























Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$176 $229 23.0 % 25.8 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

8 5 1.0 % 0.7 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$184 $234 24.0 % 26.5 %























Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$130 $133 20.3 % 19.5 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

8 14 1.3 % 2.0 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$138 $147 21.6 % 21.5 %























Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$65 $83 18.1 % 22.9 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

7 9 1.9 % 2.3 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$72 $92 20.0 % 25.2 %























Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$523 $660 19.7 % 22.6 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

55 59 2.1 % 2.0 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$578 $719 21.8 % 24.6 %























Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$101 $127 17.7 % 20.4 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

5 10 1.0 % 1.7 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$106 $137 18.7 % 22.1 %



















































































AspenTech Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$(4) $(54) (5.0) % (23.4) %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

23 122 26.5 % 52.9 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$19 $68 21.5 % 29.5 %























Software and Control Adjusted EBITA





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023



Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$97 $73 14.7 % 8.6 %



Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

28 132 4.4 % 15.5 %



Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$125 $205 19.1 % 24.1 %























Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin





Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$509 $639 15.5 % 17.0 % 150 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

111 94 3.4 % 2.5 % (90)bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$620 $733 18.9 % 19.5 % 60 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs $83 $191 2.5 % 5.1 % 260 bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP) $703 $924 21.4 % 24.6 % 320 bps





















Q2 Earnings Per Share





Q2 FY22 Q2 FY23 Change





Earnings per share (GAAP)

$ 0.72 $ 0.92 28 %





Amortization of intangibles

0.09 0.16 6 %





Restructuring and related costs

0.02 0.04 2 %





National Instrument investment gain

— (0.05) (7) %





Acquisition/divestiture costs





0.04 0.01 (5) %





AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

— 0.01 1 %





Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.87 $ 1.09 25 %

























2023E April Guidance Earnings Per Share

Q3 FY23E FY23E







Earnings per share (GAAP)

$0.92 - $0.96 $3.58 - $3.68







Amortization of intangibles

~ 0.15 ~ 0.61







Restructuring and related costs

~ 0.03 ~ 0.12







Russia business exit

— ~ 0.08







AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

— (0.02)







Acquisition/divestiture fees

~ 0.03 ~ 0.06







National Instrument investment gain

— ~ (0.05)







Interest on note receivable from Climate Technologies

~ (0.02) ~ (0.06)







Interest income on undeployed proceeds

~ (0.04) ~ (0.17)







Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$1.07 - $1.11 $4.15 - $4.25



























Cash Flow





Q2 FY22 Q2 FY23 Change

FY23E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)





$ 379 $ 575 51 %

$ 2.5

Capital expenditures





(67) (62) 13 %

(0.3)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)





$ 312 $ 513 64 %

$ 2.2









































Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.



