Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook

News provided by

Emerson

May 03, 2023, 06:51 ET

ST. LOUIS, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable June 9, 2023 to stockholders of record May 12, 2023.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2022 Q2

2023 Q2

Change

Underlying Orders1

7 %

Net Sales

$3,291

$3,756

14 %

Underlying Sales2

14 %

Pretax Earnings

$509

$639

Margin

15.5 %

17.0 %

150 bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA3

$703

$924

Margin

21.4 %

24.6 %

320 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.72

$0.92

28 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share4

$0.87

$1.09

25 %

Operating Cash Flow

$379

$575

51 %

Free Cash Flow

$312

$513

64 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson's outstanding second quarter results were driven by strong end market demand and excellent operational execution from our global teams," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Underlying sales growth, operational leverage and earnings exceeded our expectations, a testament to the strength of our people, technology, and the Emerson Management System."

"As we accelerate our growth as a leading automation company, we continue to execute on our strategic vision, including our recent definitive agreement to purchase NI, a leader in test and measurement automation," Karsanbhai continued. "NI's best-in-class technology and software will accelerate Emerson's progress toward a cohesive, higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio, diversifying Emerson into attractive discrete markets."

2023 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2023 guidance framework for continuing operations5. The 2023 outlook includes $2 billion returned to shareholders through share repurchases completed in the first quarter and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.

2023 Q3

2023

Net Sales Growth

10.5% - 12.5%

9% - 10.5%

Underlying Sales Growth

10% - 12%

8.5% - 10%

Earnings Per Share

$0.92 - $0.96

$3.58 - $3.68

Amortization of Intangibles

~$0.15

~$0.61

Restructuring / Related Costs

~$0.03

~$0.12

Russia Exit Costs

---

$0.08

AspenTech Micromine Purchase Price Hedge

---

~($0.02)

Acquisition / Divestiture Fees

~$0.03

~$0.06

NI Investment Gain

---

($0.05)

Interest on Note Receivable From Climate Technologies

~($0.02)

~($0.06)

Interest Income on Climate Technologies Undeployed Proceeds

~($0.04)

~($0.17)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$1.07 - $1.11

$4.15 - $4.25

Operating Cash Flow

~$2.5B

Free Cash Flow

~$2.2B

1 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech.

2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and acquisitions and divestitures including heritage AspenTech and Emerson's businesses contributed to AspenTech.

3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

4 Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, NI investment gains, acquisition/divestiture costs, write-offs associated with Emerson's announced Russia exit, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and intangibles amortization expense.

5 The Company's 2023 continuing operations after the Climate Technologies divestiture (assumed to close May 31, 2023 for the purposes of guidance) will include interest income from the $2.25 billion note receivable from Climate Technologies and reflect the 45% common equity ownership in the income, or loss, of Climate Technologies. Emerson will not control Climate Technologies post-closing and is therefore unable to estimate the amount of its 45% share of Climate Technologies' post-close results and this has been excluded from guidance. The effect of Emerson's 45% share of Climate Technologies is expected to be immaterial to post-closing cash flows. On a discontinued operations GAAP basis, Emerson expects third quarter EPS of $14 - $16 and fiscal 2023 EPS of $18 - $20.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time / 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's ability to successfully complete on the terms and conditions contemplated, and the financial impact of, the proposed Climate Technologies transaction and the proposed National Instruments transaction, the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, including related to the pandemic and oil and gas price declines and volatility, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.



Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)







Quarter Ended March 31

Percent

2022

2023

Change






Net sales

$3,291

$3,756

14 %

     Cost of sales

1,815

1,955

     SG&A expenses

888

1,000

     Other deductions, net

28

109

     Interest expense, net

51

53

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

509

639

26 %

Income taxes

80

134

Earnings from continuing operations

429

505

18 %

Discontinued operations, net of tax

246

265

Net earnings

675

770

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

1

(22)

Net earnings common stockholders

$674

$792

18 %






Earnings common stockholders




Earnings from continuing operations

$428

$530

24 %

Discontinued operations

246

262

Net earnings common stockholders

$674

$792

18 %






Diluted avg. shares outstanding

596.5

573.6







Diluted earnings per share common stockholders




Earnings from continuing operations

$0.72

$0.92

28 %

Discontinued operations

0.41

0.46

Diluted earnings per common share

$1.13

$1.38

22 %













Quarter Ended March 31


2022

2023

Other deductions, net




     Amortization of intangibles

$57

$119

     Restructuring costs

9

19

     Other

(38)

(29)

          Total

$28

$109






Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)







Six Months Ended March 31

Percent

2022

2023

Change






Net sales

$6,447

$7,129

11 %

     Cost of sales

3,556

3,708

     SG&A expenses

1,737

2,030

 Gain on subordinated interest 

(453)



     Other deductions, net

66

229

     Interest expense, net

90

101

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

1,451

1,061

(27) %

Income taxes

276

232

Earnings from continuing operations

1,175

829

(29) %

Discontinued operations, net of tax

395

2,267

Net earnings

1,570

3,096

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries


(27)

Net earnings common stockholders

$1,570

$3,123

99 %






Earnings common stockholders




Earnings from continuing operations

$1,174

$859

(27) %

Discontinued operations

396

2,264

Net earnings common stockholders

$1,570

$3,123

99 %






Diluted avg. shares outstanding

597.3

580.1







Diluted earnings per share common share




Earnings from continuing operations

$1.96

$1.48

(24) %

Discontinued operations

0.67

3.90

Diluted earnings per common share

$2.63

$5.38

105 %













Six Months Ended March 31


2022

2023

Other deductions, net




     Amortization of intangibles

$114

$237

     Restructuring costs

15

29

     Other

(63)

(37)

          Total

$66

$229










Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)





Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023

Assets


     Cash and equivalents

$6,929

$2,046

     Receivables, net

2,081

2,330

     Inventories

1,819

2,034

     Other current assets

1,079

1,228

     Current assets held-for-sale

1,631

1,347

          Total current assets

13,539

8,985

     Property, plant & equipment, net

2,350

2,263

     Goodwill

6,906

14,097

     Other intangible assets

2,533

6,299

     Other

1,809

2,265

     Noncurrent assets held-for-sale

2,360

2,238

          Total assets

$29,497

$36,147




Liabilities and equity


     Short-term borrowings and current


        maturities of long-term debt

$2,762

$1,959

     Accounts payable

1,176

1,207

     Accrued expenses

2,759

3,245

     Current liabilities held-for-sale

1,375

1,138

          Total current liabilities

8,072

7,549

     Long-term debt

8,203

8,174

     Other liabilities

2,400

2,928

     Noncurrent liabilities held-for-sale

208

149

Equity


     Common stockholders' equity

10,575

11,360

     Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

39

5,987

     Total equity

10,614

17,347

          Total liabilities and equity

$29,497

$36,147




Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Six Months Ended March 31


2022

2023

Operating activities



Net earnings

$1,570

$3,096

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(395)

(2,267)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:



        Depreciation and amortization

349

523

        Stock compensation

77

142

        Changes in operating working capital

(298)

(390)

        Gain on subordinated interest

(453)

        Other, net

(94)

(227)

            Cash from continuing operations

756

877

            Cash from discontinued operations

209

(391)

            Cash provided by operating activities

965

486





Investing activities



Capital expenditures

(140)

(121)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(35)

Proceeds from subordinated interest

438

15

Other, net

(16)

(76)

    Cash from continuing operations

247

(182)

    Cash from discontinued operations

(88)

2,916

    Cash provided by investing activities

159

2,734





Financing activities



Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

871

(31)

Proceeds from long-term debt

2,975

Payments of long-term debt

(504)

(742)

Dividends paid

(613)

(603)

Purchases of common stock

(285)

(2,000)

Other, net

15

(55)

    Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,499

(3,036)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(48)

58

Increase in cash and equivalents

4,575

242

Beginning cash and equivalents

2,354

1,804

Ending cash and equivalents

$6,929

$2,046








Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to
supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and
adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors
to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.


Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023

Reported

Underlying









Sales







Final Control

$884

$992

12 %

16 %

Measurement & Analytical

769

888

15 %

20 %

Discrete Automation

644

683

6 %

9 %

Safety & Productivity

355

361

2 %

3 %

Intelligent Devices

$2,652

$2,924

10 %

14 %









Control Systems & Software

573

623

9 %

13 %

AspenTech

84

230

172 %

— %

Software and Control

$657

$853

30 %

13 %









Eliminations

(18)

(21)




Total

$3,291

$3,756

14 %

14 %

Sales Growth by Geography









Quarter Ended

March 31



Americas

15 %





Europe

14 %





Asia, Middle East & Africa

11 %






















Six Months Ended March 31

2022

2023

Reported

Underlying











Sales









Final Control

$1,701

$1,854

9 %

14 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,506

1,637

9 %

15 %

Discrete Automation

1,261

1,301

3 %

8 %

Safety & Productivity

706

671

(5) %

(3) %

Intelligent Devices

$5,174

$5,463

6 %

10 %











Control Systems & Software                                        

1,143

1,229

8 %

13 %

AspenTech

166

473

184 %

— %

Software and Control

$1,309

$1,702

30 %

13 %











Eliminations

(36)

(36)





Total

$6,447

$7,129

11 %

11 %

Sales Growth by Geography









Six Months
Ended March 31



Americas

14 %





Europe

9 %





Asia, Middle East & Africa

6 %














Quarter Ended March 31

Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023

As Reported
(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

As Reported
(GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA
(Non-GAAP)

Earnings






Final Control

$152

$184

$215

$246

 Margins

17.2 %

20.8 %

21.6 %

24.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

176

184

229

234

 Margins

23.0 %

24.0 %

25.8 %

26.5 %

Discrete Automation

130

138

133

147

 Margins

20.3 %

21.6 %

19.5 %

21.5 %

Safety & Productivity

65

72

83

92

 Margins

18.1 %

20.0 %

22.9 %

25.2 %

Intelligent Devices

$523

$578

$660

$719

 Margins

19.7 %

21.8 %

22.6 %

24.6 %








Control Systems & Software

101

106

127

137

 Margins

17.7 %

18.7 %

20.4 %

22.1 %

AspenTech

(4)

19

(54)

68

 Margins

(5.0) %

21.5 %

(23.4) %

29.5 %

Software and Control

$97

$125

$73

$205

 Margins

14.7 %

19.1 %

8.6 %

24.1 %








Corporate items and interest expense, net:






Stock compensation

(43)

(43)

(40)

(40)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

25

25

46

46

Corporate and other

(42)

(33)

(47)

(55)

Interest expense, net

(51)


(53)









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$509

$652

$639

$875

 Margins

15.5 %

19.8 %

17.0 %

23.3 %








Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA

$703


$924

 Margins

21.4 %


24.6 %









Quarter Ended March 31

Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Amortization of

Intangibles1

Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$24

$8

$22

$9

Measurement & Analytical

5

3

5

Discrete Automation

7

1

7

7

Safety & Productivity

7


7

2

Intelligent Devices

$43

$12

$41

$18








Control Systems & Software

5


5

5

AspenTech

23


122

Software and Control

$28

$0

$127

$5








Corporate


2


3

Total

$71

$14

$168

$26








1 Amortization of intangibles includes $14 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $5 and $7 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2023, respectively.





Quarter Ended March 31

2022

2023




Depreciation and Amortization


Final Control

$50

$45

Measurement & Analytical

30

28

Discrete Automation

22

22

Safety & Productivity

14

15

Intelligent Devices

116

110




Control Systems & Software

22

24

AspenTech

24

123

Software and Control

46

147




     Corporate

9

6

          Total

$171

$263

Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.






Quarter Ended March 31

Corporate and Other



2022

2023

 Corporate and other (GAAP)



$(42)

$(47)

 Corporate restructuring and related costs



2

3

 National Instruments investment gain




(35)

 Acquisition / divestiture costs



7

10

 Russia business exit




 AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge




14








 Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)



$(33)

$(55)

   

Table 7

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest on note receivable and interest on undeployed assets, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.


Quarter Ended March 31



2022

2023









Pretax earnings

$509

$639


Percent of sales

15.5 %

17.0 %


Interest expense, net

51

53


Amortization of intangibles

71

168


Restructuring and related costs

14

26


National Instruments investment gain


(35)


Acquisition/divestiture costs

7

10


Russia business exit





AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge


14


Adjusted EBITA

$652

$875


Percent of sales

19.8 %

23.3 %










Quarter Ended March 31



2022

2023









GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$0.72

$0.92









Amortization of intangibles

0.09

0.16


Restructuring and related costs

0.02

0.04


National Instruments investment gain


(0.05)


Acquisition/divestiture costs

0.04

0.01


Russia business exit





AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge


0.01









Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$0.87

$1.09









Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share

(0.04)









Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution

$1.05


Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling
Interests

3

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$639

$134

$505

$(25)

$530

$0.92

Amortization of intangibles

168

1

38

130

42

88

0.16

Restructuring and related costs

26

2

6

20


20

0.04

National Instruments investment gain

(35)

(8)

(27)


(27)

(0.05)

Acquisition/divestiture costs

10

3

7


7

0.01

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

14

3

11

5

6

0.01

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$822

$176

$646

$22

$624

$1.09

Interest expense

53









Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$875





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 reported in cost of sales and SG&A.

3 Represents the 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Table 8

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson owns 55 percent of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge. 

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Pretax
Earnings

Income
Taxes
(Benefit)

Earnings from
Cont.
Ops.

Non-Controlling
Interests

5

Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders

Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

Standalone reporting (GAAP)

$(82)

1

$(24)

$(58)





 Interim tax reporting/Other

1

2

2

(1)





Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP)

(81)

(22)

(59)

(26)

(33)

$(0.06)












Adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

122

3

28

94

42

52

0.09

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

14

4

3

11

5

6

0.01

Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

$55

$9

$46

$21

$25

$0.04

 Interest income

(10)

4








 Stock compensation

23

4








Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$68





















Reconciliation to Segment EBIT












Pre-tax earnings

$(81)









Interest income

(10)

4








Stock compensation

23

4








Micromine purchase price hedge

14

4








Segment EBIT (GAAP)

$(54)









Amortization of intangibles

122

3








Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP)

$68





















1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, reported in its standalone quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

2 GAAP income taxes reported by AspenTech differ from the amount reflected in Emerson's consolidated financial statements due to the application of the ASC 740 interim tax rules at the AspenTech entity level in their stand-alone publicly reported financial statements as compared to the amount computed at the Emerson consolidated level.

3 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales.

4 Reported in Emerson corporate line items.

5 Represents the 45 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 9










Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 5 through 8 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.















Q2 FY23

Underlying Sales Change


Final

Control

Measurement
& Analytical

Discrete

Automation

Safety &

Productivity

Intelligent

Devices

Reported (GAAP)

12 %

15 %

6 %

2 %

10 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

3 %

3 %

3 %

1 %

3 %

(Acquisitions)

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

Divestitures

1 %

2 %

— %

— %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

16 %

20 %

9 %

3 %

14 %










Q2 FY23 Underlying Sales Change

Control

Systems &

Software

AspenTech

Software
and Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

9 %

172 %

30 %

14 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

3 %

— %

3 %

3 %

(Acquisitions)

— %

(172) %

(21) %

(4) %

Divestitures

1 %

1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

13 %

— %

13 %

14 %










Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Underlying Sales Change

Final

Control

Measurement
& Analytical

Discrete

Automation

Safety &

Productivity

Intelligent

Devices

Reported (GAAP)

9 %

9 %

3 %

(5) %

6 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

4 %

4 %

5 %

2 %

4 %

(Acquisitions)

— %

— %

— %

— %

— %

Divestitures

1 %

2 %

— %

— %

— %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

14 %

15 %

8 %

(3) %

10 %










Six Months Ended March 31, 2023

Underlying Sales Change

Control

Systems &

Software

AspenTech

Software
and Control

Emerson

Reported (GAAP)

8 %

184 %

30 %

11 %

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

4 %

— %

4 %

4 %

(Acquisitions)

— %

(184) %

(22) %

(5) %

Divestitures

1 %

— %

1 %

1 %

Underlying (Non-GAAP)

13 %

— %

13 %

11 %










2023E April Guidance Underlying Sales Change

Q3 FY23E

FY23E



Reported (GAAP)

10.5 - 12.5%

9% - 10.5%



(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~ 0.5%

~ 1.5%



(Acquisitions)


~ (1.5)%

~ (2.5)%



Divestitures

~ 0.5%

~ 0.5%



Underlying (Non-GAAP)

10% - 12%

8.5% - 10%

































Final Control Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$152

$215

17.2 %

21.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

32

31

3.6 %

3.1 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$184

$246

20.8 %

24.7 %











Measurement & Analytical Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$176

$229

23.0 %

25.8 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

8

5

1.0 %

0.7 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$184

$234

24.0 %

26.5 %











Discrete Automation Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$130

$133

20.3 %

19.5 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

8

14

1.3 %

2.0 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$138

$147

21.6 %

21.5 %











Safety & Productivity Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$65

$83

18.1 %

22.9 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

7

9

1.9 %

2.3 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$72

$92

20.0 %

25.2 %











Intelligent Devices Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$523

$660

19.7 %

22.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

55

59

2.1 %

2.0 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$578

$719

21.8 %

24.6 %











Control Systems & Software Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$101

$127

17.7 %

20.4 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

5

10

1.0 %

1.7 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$106

$137

18.7 %

22.1 %









































AspenTech Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$(4)

$(54)

(5.0) %

(23.4) %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

23

122

26.5 %

52.9 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$19

$68

21.5 %

29.5 %











Software and Control Adjusted EBITA


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Business Segment EBIT / EBIT margin (GAAP)

$97

$73

14.7 %

8.6 %

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

28

132

4.4 %

15.5 %

Adjusted Business Segment EBITA / EBITA margin (Non-GAAP)

$125

$205

19.1 %

24.1 %











Total Business Segment Adjusted EBITA Margin


Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Q2 2022

Q2 2023

Change

Pretax earnings / margin (GAAP)

$509

$639

15.5 %

17.0 %

150 bps

Corporate items and interest expense, net

111

94

3.4 %

2.5 %

(90)bps

Total Business Segment EBIT / margin

$620

$733

18.9 %

19.5 %

60 bps

Amortization of intangibles and restructuring and related costs

$83

$191

2.5 %

5.1 %

260 bps

Adjusted Total Business Segment EBITA / margin (Non-GAAP)

$703

$924

21.4 %

24.6 %

320 bps










Q2 Earnings Per Share


Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

Change


Earnings per share (GAAP)

$           0.72

$            0.92

28 %


Amortization of intangibles

0.09

0.16

6 %


Restructuring and related costs

0.02

0.04

2 %


National Instrument investment gain

(0.05)

(7) %


Acquisition/divestiture costs


0.04

0.01

(5) %


AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

0.01

1 %


Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$           0.87

$            1.09

25 %












2023E April Guidance Earnings Per Share

Q3 FY23E

FY23E



Earnings per share (GAAP)

 $0.92 - $0.96

 $3.58 - $3.68



Amortization of intangibles

~ 0.15

 ~ 0.61



Restructuring and related costs

~ 0.03

~ 0.12



Russia business exit

~ 0.08



AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge

(0.02)



Acquisition/divestiture fees

~ 0.03

~ 0.06



National Instrument investment gain

~ (0.05)



Interest on note receivable from Climate Technologies

~ (0.02)

 ~ (0.06)



Interest income on undeployed proceeds

~ (0.04)

~ (0.17)



Adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$1.07 - $1.11

 $4.15 - $4.25















Cash Flow


Q2 FY22

Q2 FY23

Change

FY23E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$            379

$             575

51 %

$         2.5

Capital expenditures


(67)

(62)

13 %

(0.3)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)


$            312

$             513

64 %

$         2.2




















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency translation.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2023E figures are approximate, except where range is given.


SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson Appoints Mike Baughman as Chief Financial Officer

Emerson Appoints Leticia Gonçalves and Jim McKelvey to Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics