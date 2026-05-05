Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Updates 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2026 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2026. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.555 per share of common stock payable June 10, 2026 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2026.

(dollars in millions, except per share) 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 Change Underlying Orders1



5 % Net Sales $4,432 $4,562 3 % Underlying Sales2



0.5 % Pretax Earnings $629 $793

Margin 14.2 % 17.4 % 320 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA3 $1,240 $1,258

Margin 28.0 % 27.6 % (40) bps GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.86 $1.10 28 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share4 $1.48 $1.54 4 % Operating Cash Flow $825 $779 (6) % Free Cash Flow $738 $694 (6) %

Management Commentary

"Emerson's second quarter results reflect our ability to deliver in a dynamic environment," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "While sales were impacted by the conflict in the Middle East, margins exceeded expectations, and we achieved strong adjusted earnings per share. Underlying orders were up 5% as we continue to see resilient demand, led by Software & Systems, with sustained momentum in our growth verticals."

Karsanbhai continued, "I want to thank our employees and customers in the Middle East for their unwavering commitment and resiliency. As we look ahead, 2026 continues to develop largely as expected with a strong second half, supported by orders momentum and a robust backlog."

2026 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.

Guidance figures are approximate. 2026 Q3 2026 Net Sales Growth ~5.5% ~4.5% Underlying Sales Growth ~5% ~3% Earnings Per Share $1.22 - $1.27 $4.79 - $4.89 Amortization of intangibles ~$0.34 ~$1.38 Restructuring and related costs ~$0.06 ~$0.18 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs ~$0.02 ~$0.06 Discrete taxes ~$0.01 ~$0.04 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.65 - $1.70 $6.45 - $6.55 Operating Cash Flow

$4.0B - $4.1B Free Cash Flow

$3.5B - $3.6B

1 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 2 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 3 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 4 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Central Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the second quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine, Middle East and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors: Media: Doug Ashby Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,





2025

2026

2025

2026















Net sales $ 4,432

$ 4,562

$ 8,608

$ 8,908 Cost of sales 2,061

2,140

4,002

4,174 SG&A expenses 1,283

1,316

2,506

2,559 Other deductions, net 418

229

646

434 Interest expense, net 41

84

50

173 Earnings before income taxes 629

793

1,404

1,568 Income taxes 199

175

382

344 Net earnings 430

618

1,022

1,224 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (55)

—

(48)

1 Net earnings common stockholders $ 485

$ 618

$ 1,070

$ 1,223















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 565.4

563.0

568.2

563.5















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86

$ 1.10

$ 1.88

$ 2.17

































Quarter Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,





2025

2026

2025

2026 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $ 229

$ 205

$ 457

$ 409 Restructuring costs 21

45

32

53 Other 168

(21)

157

(28) Total $ 418

$ 229

$ 646

$ 434































Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

















Sept 30, 2025

March 31, 2026 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 1,544

$ 1,791 Receivables, net 3,101

3,158 Inventories 2,213

2,452 Other current assets 1,725

1,850 Total current assets 8,583

9,251 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,871

2,850 Goodwill 18,193

18,153 Other intangible assets 9,458

8,954 Other 2,859

2,880 Total assets $ 41,964

$ 42,088







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,797

$ 5,804 Accounts payable 1,384

1,468 Accrued expenses 3,616

3,382 Total current liabilities 9,797

10,654 Long-term debt 8,319

7,555 Other liabilities 3,550

3,560 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,282

20,303 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 16

16 Total equity 20,298

20,319 Total liabilities and equity $ 41,964

$ 42,088



















Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Six Months Ended March 31,



2025

2026 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 1,022

$ 1,224 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

767

728 Stock compensation

127

113 Changes in operating working capital

(203)

(613) Other, net

(110)

26 Cash from continuing operations

1,603

1,478 Cash from discontinued operations

(585)

— Cash provided by operating activities

1,018

1,478









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(170)

(182) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(36)

— Other, net

(58)

(24) Cash used in investing activities

(264)

(206)









Financing activities







Net increase in short-term borrowings

2,628

2,027 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

2,496

4,447 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

—

(5,611) Proceeds from long-term debt

1,544

— Payments of long-term debt

(2)

(587) Dividends paid

(598)

(624) Purchases of common stock

(1,122)

(542) Purchase of noncontrolling interest

(7,171)

— Settlement of AspenTech share awards

(76)

— Other, net

(81)

(123) Cash used in financing activities

(2,382)

(1,013)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

(73)

(12) Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

(1,701)

247 Beginning cash and equivalents

3,588

1,544 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 1,887

$ 1,791















Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended March 31,



2025

2026

Reported

Underlying

Sales















Control Systems & Software $ 1,093

$ 1,089

— %

(2) %

Test & Measurement 358

414

16 %

12 %

Software & Systems $ 1,451

$ 1,503

4 %

1 %



















Sensors 1,000

1,024

2 %

— %

Final Control 1,459

1,488

2 %

(1) %

Intelligent Devices $ 2,459

$ 2,512

2 %

(1) %



















Safety & Productivity $ 522

$ 547

5 %

2 %



















Total $ 4,432

$ 4,562

3 %

0.5 %

















Sales Growth by Geography













Quarter Ended March 31,







Americas 5 %









Europe (4) %









Asia, Middle East & Africa (5) %



















Table 4 cont.





Six Months Ended March 31,





2025

2026

Reported

Underlying



















Sales

















Control Systems & Software



$ 2,116

$ 2,133

1 %

(1) % Test & Measurement



717

823

15 %

12 % Software & Systems



$ 2,833

$ 2,956

4 %

2 %



















Sensors



1,972

2,020

2 %

— % Final Control



2,793

2,882

3 %

— % Intelligent Devices



$ 4,765

$ 4,902

3 %

— %



















Safety & Productivity



$ 1,010

$ 1,050

4 %

2 %



















Total



$ 8,608

$ 8,908

3 %

1 %



















Sales Growth by Geography



















Six Months Ended March 31,







Americas

4 %











Europe

(1) %











Asia, Middle East & Africa

(3) %































Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,

2025

2026

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Control Systems & Software $ 238

$ 375

$ 224

$ 329 Margins 21.7 %

34.2 %

20.6 %

30.2 % Test & Measurement (24)

87

(5)

109 Margins (6.8) %

24.3 %

(1.2) %

26.3 % Software & Systems $ 214

$ 462

$ 219

$ 438 Margins 14.6 %

31.7 %

14.6 %

29.2 %















Sensors 266

279

276

296 Margins 26.6 %

27.9 %

27.0 %

28.9 % Final Control 355

386

353

405 Margins 24.4 %

26.5 %

23.7 %

27.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 621

$ 665

$ 629

$ 701 Margins 25.3 %

27.1 %

25.0 %

27.9 %















Safety & Productivity $ 105

$ 113

$ 109

$ 119 Margins 20.2 %

21.8 %

19.8 %

21.7 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (59)

(50)

(57)

(53) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 27

27

28

28 Corporate and other (238)

(74)

(51)

(39) Interest expense, net (41)

—

(84)

— Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 629

$ 1,143

$ 793

$ 1,194 Margins 14.2 %

25.8 %

17.4 %

26.2 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,240





$ 1,258 Margins



28.0 %





27.6 %

















Table 4 cont







Quarter Ended March 31,

Quarter Ended March 31,



2025

2026



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Control Systems & Software $ 128

$ 9

$ 101

$ 4

Test & Measurement 105

6

107

7

Software & Systems $ 233

$ 15

$ 208

$ 11



















Sensors 11

2

12

8

Final Control 28

3

27

25

Intelligent Devices $ 39

$ 5

$ 39

$ 33



















Safety & Productivity $ 6

$ 2

$ 7

$ 3



















Corporate —

5

—

6

Total $ 278

$ 27

$ 254

$ 53



















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $6 and $8 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2026, respectively.















Quarter Ended March 31, Depreciation and Amortization

2025

2026 Control Systems & Software

$ 148

$ 125 Test & Measurement

119

120 Software & Systems

267

245









Sensors

32

34 Final Control

56

58 Intelligent Devices

88

92









Safety & Productivity

18

19









Corporate

11

13 Total

$ 384

$ 369





Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.





Quarter Ended March 31,





2025

2026

Stock compensation (GAAP)

$ (59)

$ (57)

Integration-related stock compensation expense

9 1 4

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)

$ (50)

$ (53)

















Quarter Ended March 31,



2025

2026 Corporate and other (GAAP)

$ (238)

$ (51) Corporate restructuring and related costs

4

5 Acquisition / divestiture costs

160

7 Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)

$ (74)

$ (39)











1 Integration-related stock compensation expense for the three months ended March 31, 2025 relates to AspenTech and includes $1 reported as restructuring costs.



Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED) The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, discrete taxes, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.

Quarter Ended March 31,

2025

2026 Pretax earnings $ 629

$ 793 Percent of sales 14.2 %

17.4 % Interest expense, net 41

84 Amortization of intangibles 278

254 Restructuring and related costs 27

53 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 168

10 Adjusted EBITA $ 1,143

$ 1,194 Percent of sales 25.8 %

26.2 %









Quarter Ended March 31,

2025

2026 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.86

$ 1.10 Amortization of intangibles 0.32

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.04

0.07 Discrete taxes 0.09

0.01 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.17

0.01 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.48

$ 1.54









Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Net Earnings

Non-Controlling Interests

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 793

$ 175

$ 618

$ —

$ 618

$ 1.10 Amortization of intangibles 254 1 59

195

—

195

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 53 2 11

42

—

42

0.07 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 10

2

8

—

8

0.01 Discrete taxes —

(6)

6

—

6

0.01 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,110

$ 241

$ 869

$ —

$ 869

$ 1.54 Interest expense, net 84



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,194











































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $8 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses.



Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 7

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 6 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.



2026 Q2 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software — % (2) % — % (2) % Test & Measurement 16 % (4) % — % 12 % Software & Systems 4 % (3) % — % 1 % Sensors 2 % (2) % — % — % Final Control 2 % (3) % — % (1) % Intelligent Devices 2 % (3) % — % (1) % Safety & Productivity 5 % (3) % — % 2 % Emerson 3 % (2.5) % — % 0.5 %



Six Months Ended March 31, 2026 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Control Systems & Software 1 % (2) % — % (1) % Test & Measurement 15 % (3) % — % 12 % Software & Systems 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Sensors 2 % (2) % — % — % Final Control 3 % (3) % — % — % Intelligent Devices 3 % (3) % — % — % Safety & Productivity 4 % (2) % — % 2 % Emerson 3 % (2) % — % 1 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2026 Q3 Guidance 2026 Guidance Reported (GAAP) ~5.5% ~4.5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~(0.5 pts) ~(1.5 pts) (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) ~5% ~3%

2025 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring and Related Costs Adjusted Segment EBITA Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin Control Systems & Software $ 238 21.7 % $ 128 $ 9 $ 375 34.2 % Test & Measurement (24) (6.8) % 105 6 87 24.3 % Software & Systems $ 214 14.6 % $ 233 $ 15 $ 462 31.7 % Sensors 266 26.6 % 11 2 279 27.9 % Final Control 355 24.4 % 28 3 386 26.5 % Intelligent Devices $ 621 25.3 % $ 39 $ 5 $ 665 27.1 % Safety & Productivity $ 105 20.2 % $ 6 $ 2 $ 113 21.8 %



2026 Q2 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring and Related Costs Adjusted Segment EBITA Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin Control Systems & Software $ 224 20.6 % $ 101 $ 4 $ 329 30.2 % Test & Measurement (5) (1.2) % 107 7 109 26.3 % Software & Systems $ 219 14.6 % $ 208 $ 11 $ 438 29.2 % Sensors 276 27.0 % 12 8 296 28.9 % Final Control 353 23.7 % 27 25 405 27.2 % Intelligent Devices $ 629 25.0 % $ 39 $ 33 $ 701 27.9 % Safety & Productivity $ 109 19.8 % $ 7 $ 3 $ 119 21.7 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2025 Q2 2026 Q2 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 629 $ 793 Margin

14.2 % 17.4 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

311 164 Amortization of intangibles

278 254 Restructuring and related costs

22 47 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,240 $ 1,258 Margin

28.0 % 27.6 %





Free Cash Flow

2025 Q2 2026 Q2

2025E ($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 825 $ 779

$4.0 - $4.1

Capital expenditures

(87) (85)

~(0.45)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 738 $ 694

$3.5 - $3.6

















Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson