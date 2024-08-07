Emerson Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its third quarter ended June 30, 2024 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of common stock payable September 10, 2024 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2023 Q3 2024 Q3 Change

Underlying Orders2





3 %

Net Sales

$3,946 $4,380 11 %

Underlying Sales3





3 %

Pretax Earnings

$822 $455



Margin

20.8 % 10.4 % (1040) bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,060 $1,189



Margin

26.9 % 27.1 % 20 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share

$1.12 $0.60 (46) %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.29 $1.43 11 %

Operating Cash Flow

$842 $1,067 27 %

Free Cash Flow

$769 $975 27 %



Management Commentary

"Emerson delivered another strong quarter, with solid underlying orders growth and with profitability and cash flow both exceeding expectations," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "Demand in process and hybrid markets, led by a constructive capex cycle, continues to meet expectations. Our operating leverage performance demonstrates the benefits of our highly differentiated technology and world-class Emerson Management System, giving us the confidence to execute on our plan for 2024."

Karsanbhai continued, "In the quarter, we also took another important step to simplify our portfolio and enhance our focus as a global leader in automation with the definitive agreement to completely exit the Copeland business. Emerson is creating value for our shareholders as we execute with our higher growth and higher margin automation portfolio."

2024 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2024 guidance framework for continuing operations6. The 2024 outlook assumes approximately $300 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.





2024 Net Sales Growth

~15% Underlying Sales Growth

~6% Earnings Per Share

$2.82 - $2.87 Amortization of Intangibles

~$1.42 Restructuring and Related Costs

~$0.34 Loss on Copeland Note Receivable

$0.38 Amortization of Acquisition-related Inventory Step-up

$0.38 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs

~$0.24 Divestiture Loss / (Gain), net

($0.03) Discrete Tax Benefits

($0.10) Adjusted Earnings Per Share

$5.45 - $5.50 Operating Cash Flow

~$3.2B Free Cash Flow

~$2.8B



1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders does not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales excludes the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete tax benefits, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit. 6 With the June 6, 2024 definitive agreement to completely exit its remaining interests in the Copeland joint venture, Emerson will report financial results for the Copeland equity ownership as discontinued operations for all periods presented, beginning in Q3 2024. The earnings from discontinued operations for 2024 are expected to be $0.55 to $0.60 per share, including the after-tax gain on the equity stake in Copeland. The Copeland Note Receivable interest income through June 6, 2024 remains in continuing operations. The pretax loss on the sale of the note receivable, $279M ($217M after-tax), is also reported in continuing operations but excluded from adjusted earnings per share, ($0.38).

Copeland Transaction Update

As of August 2, 2024, Emerson has completed the previously announced sale of the Copeland Note Receivable to Copeland with pretax cash proceeds of $1.9 billion. The sale of the 40% equity stake to private equity funds managed by Blackstone, with pretax cash proceeds of $1.5 billion, is expected to close by the end of August. Emerson intends to use the approximately $2.9 billion after-tax cash proceeds from both transactions to pay down its existing debt obligations. Both transactions are expected to result in a net pretax gain of approximately $0.2 billion.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the third quarter results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at www.emerson.com/investors at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect later developments. These risks and uncertainties include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Investors: Media: Colleen Mettler Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen (314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,





2023

2024

2023

2024















Net sales $ 3,946

$ 4,380

$ 11,075

$ 12,873 Cost of sales 1,952

2,066

5,660

6,359 SG&A expenses 1,042

1,254

3,072

3,827 Gain on subordinated interest —

—

—

(79) Loss on Copeland note receivable —

279

—

279 Other deductions, net 130

294

359

1,075 Interest expense, net 10

56

111

157 Interest income from related party1 (10)

(24)

(10)

(86) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 822

455

1,883

1,341 Income taxes 168

88

400

266 Earnings from continuing operations 654

367

1,483

1,075 Discontinued operations, net of tax 8,712

(15)

10,979

(88) Net earnings 9,366

352

12,462

987 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 14

23

(13)

15 Net earnings common stockholders $ 9,352

$ 329

$ 12,475

$ 972















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 643

$ 344

$ 1,502

$ 1,060 Discontinued operations 8,709

(15)

10,973

(88) Net earnings common stockholders $ 9,352

$ 329

$ 12,475

$ 972















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 574.0

574.8

578.1

574.1















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $1.12

$0.60

$2.60

$1.84 Discontinued operations 15.16

(0.03)

18.96

(0.15) Diluted earnings per common share $16.28

$0.57

$21.56

$1.69

































Quarter Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended

June 30,





2023

2024

2023

2024 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $120

$264

$357

$811 Restructuring costs 12

57

41

170 Other (2)

(27)

(39)

94 Total $130

$294

$359

$1,075



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.







Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Sept 30, 2023

June 30, 2024 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 8,051

$ 2,298 Receivables, net 2,518

2,761 Inventories 2,006

2,303 Other current assets 1,244

1,458 Total current assets 13,819

8,820 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,363

2,688 Goodwill 14,480

17,936 Other intangible assets 6,263

10,627 Copeland note receivable and equity investment held-for-sale 3,255

2,908 Other 2,566

2,606 Total assets $ 42,746

$ 45,585







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 547

$ 2,991 Accounts payable 1,275

1,251 Accrued expenses 3,210

3,350 Total current liabilities 5,032

7,592 Long-term debt 7,610

7,111 Other liabilities 3,506

4,194 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 20,689

20,799 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,909

5,889 Total equity 26,598

26,688 Total liabilities and equity $ 42,746

$ 45,585









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Nine Months Ended June 30,



2023

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 12,462

$ 987 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(10,979)

88 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

780

1,263 Stock compensation

198

203 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

—

231 Gain on subordinated interest

—

(79) Loss on Copeland note receivable

—

279 Changes in operating working capital

(359)

(176) Other, net

(383)

(552) Cash from continuing operations

1,719

2,244 Cash from discontinued operations

(439)

4 Cash provided by operating activities

1,280

2,248









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(194)

(251) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

—

(8,342) Proceeds from subordinated interest

15

79 Proceeds from related party note receivable

918

— Other, net

(124)

(86) Cash from continuing operations

615

(8,600) Cash from discontinued operations

12,485

36 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

13,100

(8,564)









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(1,476)

2,229 Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

395

322 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(400)

(100) Payments of long-term debt

(744)

(547) Dividends paid

(900)

(901) Purchases of common stock

(2,000)

(175) AspenTech purchases of common stock

(100)

(188) Payment of related party note payable

(918)

— Other, net

(159)

(57) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6,302)

583









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

75

(20) Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents

8,153

(5,753) Beginning cash and equivalents

1,804

8,051 Ending cash and equivalents

$ 9,957

$ 2,298

Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to

supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,

and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying Sales













Final Control $ 1,035

$ 1,046

1 %

2 % Measurement & Analytical 913

982

8 %

9 % Discrete Automation 668

618

(8) %

(6) % Safety & Productivity 363

351

(3) %

(3) % Intelligent Devices $ 2,979

$ 2,997

1 %

2 %















Control Systems & Software 663

700

6 %

7 % Test & Measurement —

355







AspenTech 320

343

7 %

7 % Software and Control $ 983

$ 1,398

42 %

7 %















Eliminations (16)

(15)







Total $ 3,946

$ 4,380

11 %

3 %











Sales Growth by Geography











Quarter Ended

June 30,







Americas 3 %









Europe 4 %









Asia, Middle East & Africa 2 %

















Table 4 cont.









Nine Months Ended June 30,

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $ 2,889

$ 3,037

5 %

6 % Measurement & Analytical 2,550

2,942

15 %

17 % Discrete Automation 1,969

1,863

(5) %

(5) % Safety & Productivity 1,034

1,038

— %

— % Intelligent Devices $ 8,442

$ 8,880

5 %

6 %















Control Systems & Software 1,892

2,062

9 %

10 % Test & Measurement —

1,104







AspenTech 793

878

11 %

11 % Software and Control $ 2,685

$ 4,044

51 %

10 %















Eliminations (52)

(51)







Total $ 11,075

$ 12,873

16 %

7 %















Sales Growth by Geography















Nine Months Ended

June 30,







Americas 5 %











Europe 9 %











Asia, Middle East & Africa 9 %



















Table 4 cont.









Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024

As Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 245

$ 266

$ 253

$ 279 Margins 23.7 %

25.7 %

24.2 %

26.8 % Measurement & Analytical 257

263

252

266 Margins 28.1 %

28.7 %

25.6 %

27.0 % Discrete Automation 124

144

109

134 Margins 18.5 %

21.4 %

17.6 %

21.5 % Safety & Productivity 82

88

79

86 Margins 22.7 %

24.3 %

22.5 %

24.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 708

$ 761

$ 693

$ 765 Margins 23.7 %

25.5 %

23.1 %

25.5 %















Control Systems & Software 144

151

168

178 Margins 21.8 %

22.8 %

23.9 %

25.2 % Test & Measurement —

—

(88)

76 Margins







(24.7) %

21.4 % AspenTech 27

148

49

170 Margins 8.2 %

46.1 %

14.5 %

50.0 % Software and Control $ 171

$ 299

$ 129

$ 424 Margins 17.4 %

30.4 %

9.2 %

30.3 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (56)

(56)

(56)

(47) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 42

42

38

38 Corporate and other (43)

(19)

(38)

(24) Gain on subordinated interest —

—

—

— Loss on Copeland note receivable —

—

(279)

— Interest expense, net (10)

—

(56)

— Interest income from related party1 10

—

24

— Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 822

$ 1,027

$ 455

$ 1,156 Margins 20.8 %

26.0 %

10.4 %

26.4 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,060





$ 1,189 Margins



26.9 %





27.1 %



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.







Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,



2023

2024



Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Final Control $ 22

$ (1)

$ 21

$ 5

Measurement & Analytical 5

1

11

3

Discrete Automation 8

12

9

16

Safety & Productivity 7

(1)

6

1

Intelligent Devices $ 42

$ 11

$ 47

$ 25



















Control Systems & Software 6

1

6

4

Test & Measurement —

—

139

25

AspenTech 121

—

121

—

Software and Control $ 127

$ 1

$ 266

$ 29



















Corporate —

1

—

6 3 Total $ 169

$ 13

$ 313

$ 60





1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $1 and $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 3 Corporate restructuring of $6 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 includes $5 related to integration-related stock compensation expense attributable to NI.



Quarter Ended June 30, Depreciation and Amortization 2023

2024 Final Control $ 39

$ 41 Measurement & Analytical 26

32 Discrete Automation 20

22 Safety & Productivity 15

14 Intelligent Devices 100

109







Control Systems & Software 22

26 Test & Measurement —

150 AspenTech 123

122 Software and Control 145

298







Corporate 12

10 Total $ 257

$ 417

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.













Quarter Ended June 30,











2023

2024

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (56)

$ (56)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







—

9 1 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (56)

$ (47)





























Quarter Ended June 30,











2023

2024

Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (43)

$ (38)

Corporate restructuring and related costs







1

1

Acquisition / divestiture costs







38

13

National Instruments investment gain







(12)

—

AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge







(3)

—

Adjusted corporate and other (non-GAAP)







$ (19)

$ (24)





1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $5 reported as restructuring costs.

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.





Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024 Pretax earnings $ 822

$ 455 Percent of sales 20.8 %

10.4 % Interest expense, net 10

56 Interest income from related party1 (10)

(24) Amortization of intangibles 169

313 Restructuring and related costs 13

60 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 38

17 National Instruments investment gain (12)

— AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (3)

— Loss on Copeland note receivable —

279 Adjusted EBITA $ 1,027

$ 1,156 Percent of sales 26.0 %

26.4 %









Quarter Ended June 30,

2023

2024 GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.12

$ 0.60 Amortization of intangibles 0.15

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.02

0.08 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.07

0.02 National Instruments investment gain (0.02)

— Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction (0.05)

— Loss on Copeland note receivable —

0.38 Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.29

$ 1.43 Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share (0.11)

(0.14) Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution $ 1.18

$ 1.29









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.

Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 455

$ 88

$ 367

$ 23

$ 344

$ 0.60 Amortization of intangibles 313 1 74

239

40

199

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 60 2 14

46

—

46

0.08 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 17

2

15

—

15

0.02 Loss on Copeland note receivable 279

62

217

—

217

0.38 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 1,124

$ 240

$ 884

$ 63

$ 821

$ 1.43 Interest expense, net 56



















Interest income from related party4 (24)



















Adjusted EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 1,156













































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable through June 6, 2024.

Table 7 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income and stock compensation.



Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-Controlling Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $ 53 1 $ 8

$ 45











Other (1)

(5)

4











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) 52

3

49

21

28

$ 0.05 Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 121 2 27

94

40

54

0.09 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 173

$ 30

$ 143

$ 61

$ 82

$ 0.14 Interest income (14) 3

















Stock compensation 11 3

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 170











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT Pre-tax earnings $ 52



















Interest income (14) 3

















Stock compensation 11 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $ 49



















Amortization of intangibles 121 2

















Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP) $ 170













































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 8















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See

tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

















2024 Q3 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 1 % 1 % — % 2 % Measurement & Analytical 8 % 1 % — % 9 % Discrete Automation (8) % 2 % — % (6) % Safety & Productivity (3) % — % — % (3) % Intelligent Devices 1 % 1 % — % 2 % Control Systems & Software 6 % 1 % — % 7 % Test & Measurement







AspenTech 7 % — % — % 7 % Software and Control 42 % 1 % (36) % 7 % Emerson 11 % 1 % (9) % 3 %

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 5 % 1 % — % 6 % Measurement & Analytical 15 % 1 % 1 % 17 % Discrete Automation (5) % — % — % (5) % Safety & Productivity — % — % — % — % Intelligent Devices 5 % 1 % — % 6 % Control Systems & Software 9 % — % 1 % 10 % Test & Measurement







AspenTech 11 % — % — % 11 % Software and Control 51 % — % (41) % 10 % Emerson 16 % 1 % (10) % 7 %

Underlying Growth Guidance 2024 Guidance Reported (GAAP) ~15% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~0.5 pts (Acquisitions) / Divestitures ~(9.5) pts Underlying (non-GAAP) ~6%

2023 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 245 23.7 % $ 22 $ (1) $ 266 25.7 % Measurement & Analytical 257 28.1 % 5 1 263 28.7 % Discrete Automation 124 18.5 % 8 12 144 21.4 % Safety & Productivity 82 22.7 % 7 (1) 88 24.3 % Intelligent Devices $ 708 23.7 % $ 42 $ 11 $ 761 25.5 % Control Systems & Software 144 21.8 % 6 1 151 22.8 % Test & Measurement — — % — — — — % AspenTech 27 8.2 % 121 — 148 46.1 % Software and Control $ 171 17.4 % $ 127 $ 1 $ 299 30.4 %

2024 Q3 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 253 24.2 % $ 21 $ 5 $ 279 26.8 % Measurement & Analytical 252 25.6 % 11 3 266 27.0 % Discrete Automation 109 17.6 % 9 16 134 21.5 % Safety & Productivity 79 22.5 % 6 1 86 24.7 % Intelligent Devices $ 693 23.1 % $ 47 $ 25 $ 765 25.5 % Control Systems & Software 168 23.9 % 6 4 178 25.2 % Test & Measurement (88) (24.7) % 139 25 76 21.4 % AspenTech 49 14.5 % 121 — 170 50.0 % Software and Control $ 129 9.2 % $ 266 $ 29 $ 424 30.3 %

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2023 Q3 2024 Q3 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 822 $ 455 Margin

20.8 % 10.4 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

57 367 Amortization of intangibles

169 313 Restructuring and related costs

12 54 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,060 $ 1,189 Margin

26.9 % 27.1 %

Free Cash Flow

2023 Q3 2024 Q3

2024E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 842 $ 1,067

~$3.2 Capital expenditures

(73) (92)

~(0.4) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 769 $ 975

~$2.8



Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2024E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson