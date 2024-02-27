Emerson Sees Boundless Automation™ as Industry Inflection Point to Address Data Barriers & Modernize Operations

News provided by

Emerson

27 Feb, 2024, 04:00 ET

Advanced software-defined automation architecture to integrate intelligent field, edge and cloud, unlocking a new era of productivity

Global automation leaders convene to learn about Boundless Automation at Emerson Exchange in Düsseldorf

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its innovation leadership, global technology and software company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is poised to transform industrial manufacturing with the next-generation automation architecture designed to break down data silos, liberate data and unleash the power of software with Boundless Automation™.

Continue Reading
Emerson’s Boundless Automation transforms outdated automation architectures into a modern intelligent field, edge and cloud computing framework, connected through a unifying data fabric.
Emerson’s Boundless Automation transforms outdated automation architectures into a modern intelligent field, edge and cloud computing framework, connected through a unifying data fabric.

As many companies wrestle to extract full value from their digital transformation efforts, the limitations of today's automation architecture are being realized. Technology stacks built around each functional department – production, reliability, safety and most recently sustainability – have resulted in islands of fragmented data, which are proving difficult to integrate or use. As a result, new business insights promised by digital transformation remain elusive.

To address this challenge and help customers achieve their operational improvements, Emerson is introducing a vision and actionable strategy to push more computing power closest to where it's needed and establish the blueprint for a modern industrial computing environment. This environment includes flexibility to deploy software across the intelligent field; a modern, software-defined edge; and the cloud. All three domains will be connected through a unifying data fabric, helping to maintain data context, improve its usability and increase security.

"After decades of implementing evolving automation strategies, manufacturers recognize the need to extract greater value from data that is locked in a rigid and now outdated automation architecture," said Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai. "The proliferation of data and the development of advanced software are moving us to an era of unprecedented productivity. Rich data and advanced software are converging to form the next major inflection point in the industry."

Karsanbhai addressed industry leaders in Düsseldorf at Emerson Exchange EMEA 2024, a conference for customers in chemical, life sciences, metals and mining, power, hydrogen, biofuels, carbon capture and energy industries.

Emerson's modern, software-defined automation architecture will break down hierarchical networks, securely democratizing and contextualizing data for both people and the artificial intelligence (AI) engines that depend on a continuous flow of information. Emerson continues to innovate its broad portfolio of technologies in development to serve as the foundation for the future of Boundless Automation.

"With an industry-leading technology stack and decades of proven expertise, Emerson is uniquely positioned to engineer and deploy automation to maximize customers' technology investments and deliver measurable performance improvements," Karsanbhai said.

Emerson's Boundless Automation architecture will break down barriers and data silos across the intelligent field, edge and cloud. Integrating these disparate systems with a unifying data fabric will offer new insights and help companies optimize operations across production, reliability, safety, sustainability and its workforce.

  • Intelligent Field: An intelligent field will simplify access to more data from more sources and a greater diversity of applications. With smarter devices and new connection technologies like 5G and APL, customers can streamline both connectivity from anywhere in the world, and integration across the new architecture.
  • Edge: The new OT edge creates a modern, secure, low-latency computing environment, putting new software tools and actionable data closest to its user. This enhanced edge environment establishes a platform for IT and OT colleagues to innovate and collaborate more than ever before.
  • Cloud: The cloud will power complex operations and engineering capabilities on-premise and across the enterprise by providing infinite analytical computing power, enterprise collaboration, attractive lifecycle costs and on-demand support and service.

Click here for more information on the innovations and technologies supporting the new Boundless Automation architecture.

Additional resources:

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Emerson to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present...
Emerson Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

Emerson Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Updates 2024 Outlook

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its first quarter ended December 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2024. Emerson...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.