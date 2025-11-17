Emerson Selected to Automate South32's Hermosa Project, Driving Efficiencies, Minimizing Environmental Impact

Advanced software portfolio will help power innovative remote operations center for the company's first 'next generation mine' project

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial technology leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that global mining company South32 has chosen its advanced automation solutions and engineering expertise to support the zinc deposit of the Hermosa mine project in Arizona. The multi-million-dollar automation project will deploy integrated remote operations systems for South32's first 'next generation mine,' enabling the production of critical minerals while minimizing environmental impact.

Global demand for zinc, silver and lead is forecast to rise by roughly 10–25% by 2035, driven by industrial growth, electrification and renewable energy expansion. The Hermosa project will produce those critical metals and others to support transportation infrastructure, battery production, construction, defense technologies, solar energy and corrosion-resistant steel manufacturing for a low-carbon future.

Emerson's advanced software enables key efficiencies to be designed into South32's Centro, its remote operations center, currently under construction about 30 miles from the mine site. Centralized control software, asset management systems, smart field devices and remote operations technologies will be integrated to improve safety, efficiency and environmental performance. Centro is a commercial, office-style facility that will host approximately 200 full-time staff to remotely monitor and operate underground and surface equipment.

"The Hermosa project represents the kind of forward-looking investment that drives both economic growth and energy security," said Ram Krishnan, chief operating officer of Emerson. "By combining advanced automation with a commitment to environmental responsibility, South32 is setting a new standard for sustainability and innovation in mining."

Emerson's DeltaV™ automation platform will help make this possible by gathering real-time data from across the mine into a single secure control system. Operators will remotely monitor and optimize key systems – from ore handling to power and water usage – while running a fully digital, low-emission mining operation.

Caltrol, Emerson's Impact Partner in the region, will support the project with expert service and maintenance, ensuring rapid response, consistent engineering standards and emergency support.

South32 is a Perth-based, globally diversified mining and metals company with operations in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, South Africa, South Korea and the United States.

