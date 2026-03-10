Emerson to Present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

ST. LOUIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced Chief Operating Officer, Ram Krishnan, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present at the 2026 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17th in Washington, D.C. The presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time, 10:30 a.m. Central Time.

The audio will be webcast and archived on Emerson's website at https://ir.emerson.com/.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global automation leader delivering solutions for the most demanding technology challenges. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Emerson is engineering the autonomous future, enabling customers to optimize operations and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com/, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts

Investors

Doug Ashby

(314) 553-2197

SOURCE Emerson