Emerson to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

News provided by

Emerson

06 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced President and Chief Executive Officer, Lal Karsanbhai, and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Baughman, will present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 13th at 12:20 p.m. Eastern Time, 11:20 a.m. Central Time.

The audio will be webcast and archived on Emerson's website at www.Emerson.com/investors.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, www.Emerson.com/investors, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

Contacts
Investors
Colleen Mettler
(314) 553-2197

SOURCE Emerson

