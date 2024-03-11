Emerson to Provide Integrated Hydrogen Mobility Technologies to H2 Hauler

Emerson technology enables the safe and efficient management of hydrogen terminal operations and remote monitoring of H2 Hauler distribution network

TOOWOOMBA, Australia, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H2 Hauler, an Australian-based company that designs, manufactures and certifies storage and distribution equipment for compressed hydrogen, has selected global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) as its technology partner to provide a consolidated and integrated hydrogen mobility business management system.

Low-emissions hydrogen has the potential to accelerate the energy transition, with over 40 countries announcing national hydrogen strategies to date. Delivering on this vision at scale will require technologies and infrastructure to safely and reliably transport and store high-pressure hydrogen, from production locations to industrial facilities, power generators or fueling stations.

Selected for its comprehensive automation portfolio, mobility solutions and hydrogen expertise, Emerson will fully automate H2 Hauler's loading and monitoring systems, manage custody transfer, and monitor trailer tube assets to enable safe and sustainable transport of hydrogen.

"As we expand our operations in hydrogen road transport and storage manufacturing, we are confident Emerson's proven automation technologies and software will support not only safe storage and distribution, but vital chain-of-custody management and auditing capabilities to demonstrate the impact of this emerging industry," said H2 Hauler CEO Tyson Cooney.

To optimize H2 Hauler's hydrogen dispensing skids and trailer onboard units, Emerson's robust solutions include its DeltaV™ PK Controller, fire and gas systems, valves, actuators and regulators. In addition, Emerson will provide a secure, cloud-based data platform to remotely view and control equipment – enabling real-time data for optimal operational performance.

"As demand for hydrogen accelerates across heavy-duty transportation applications, we need systems in place to safely, reliably and efficiently transport hydrogen from where it is produced to where it is needed," said Mike Train, Emerson's chief sustainability officer. "We look forward to delivering our hydrogen mobility technologies to H2 Hauler, which is making strides in support of Australia's mobile hydrogen infrastructure."

Emerson offers expert technologies and experience for the entire hydrogen value chain. Emerson is working with an array of hydrogen customers including BayoTech that is building modular hydrogen units to deliver hydrogen to customers; Toyota Australia that developed a commercial-grade hydrogen production, storage and refueling plant; and KOHYGEN that is constructing a network of high-capacity gas or liquid hydrogen refueling stations across South Korea.

