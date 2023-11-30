Emerson to Share Sustainability Progress, Spotlight Innovations at COP28

Executives bring practical solutions to advance the industry from commitment to action

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global automation software and technology company Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will lend its voice and proven expertise to vital conversations at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), taking place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Expo City, Dubai. The seminal event convenes luminaries across the public and private sectors to lead dialogue and advance meaningful progress toward achieving global Net Zero goals.

Emerson is a recognized leader in advancing the clean energy transition, providing sustainability enabling technologies to some of the world's most critical industries. Emerson leaders – including Chief Sustainability Officer Mike Train and Middle East and Africa President Mathias Schinzel – are participating in select events to advance the global discourse on sustainability and the key role businesses like Emerson play in shaping the future. These events include:

Student Energy Summit: Schinzel will participate in the world's largest youth energy event, organized by New York University Abu Dhabi, under the theme of 'Reimagine the Future of Energy.'

Climate Action's Sustainable Innovation Forum: Train will participate in a panel discussion on how data, digitalization and AI can be used to accelerate business models that support sustainable circularity.

Reuters Energy Transition MENA: Train will share actionable insights on putting automation to work toward optimized, more sustainable operations in pursuit of decarbonization.

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit: Train will join a panel on how innovations in renewable energy can power the clean energy future.

As a Climate Supporter for COP28, Emerson will have an innovation exhibit in Expo City highlighting technologies to decarbonize traditional industries while accelerating emerging energy sectors like hydrogen, biofuels and electrification. The exhibit is located at Stand L in the Green Zone, Technology and Innovation Hub 1.

"It's encouraging to see how many companies are working to reduce their carbon footprints and engage with clean energy innovations," said Train. "Across the globe, there are ground-breaking, at-scale examples in hydrogen, EV batteries, biofuels, energy and emissions management, circularity, grid resiliency and more. Collaboration is key to design and build projects, getting productive policy and processes put in place, and driving investment and broader adoption. I'm looking forward to seeing more discussion on these topics at #COP28."

Environmental sustainability is a business imperative for Emerson and its value chain partners, from suppliers and customers to employees and communities. Emerson uses a framework that groups its environmental sustainability efforts into three broad pillars: Greening Of Emerson, Greening By Emerson and Greening With Emerson. In 2022, the company's targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, including a goal to reach Net Zero operations by 2030. Emerson recently announced it achieved a 42% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions intensity, surpassing its original goal.

For more information on Emerson's environmental sustainability programs and initiatives, visit www.emerson.com/esg.

