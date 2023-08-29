Emerson's New Engineering Software Accelerates Plant Modernization Using Artificial Intelligence

News provided by

Emerson

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

REVAMP simplifies and speeds transition to a modern automation architecture, reducing capital costs by up to 15%

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is helping customers more quickly and efficiently transition legacy technology to modern DeltaV™ automation architecture that modernizes and digitizes operations. Emerson's REVAMP advanced software solution uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate up to 70% of system configuration, reduce errors and manual conversion work, and slash capital costs by up to 15%.

"Modernization projects too often surprise teams late in the process with cumbersome, unanticipated work and errors from manual conversion," said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson's process systems and solutions business. "Emerson's REVAMP helps project engineering teams modernize their systems more easily, on time and within budget, while also minimizing errors and disruptions to production."

Organizations seeking to modernize control and safety systems often start with decades-old code that must be transitioned to current software. Manually converting and documenting this code is an arduous process that dramatically increases the time and capital requirements for these projects.

Emerson's REVAMP advanced software combines an extensive knowledge base from similar modernization projects with Emerson's experience library to develop continuously updating AI models. Each modernized control system feeds back into the REVAMP software, creating learning algorithms that perpetually get smarter and faster at converting legacy code.

The applied AI in REVAMP informs project teams of the engineering requirements before migration projects even begin, making planning easy. The AI engine analyzes native files from the existing distributed control systems, safety instrumented systems or programmable logic controller backups while using a global library of thousands of successful projects to sort, select and automate engineering tasks. The modernization project is automatically fully documented, and significant portions can be generated in the DeltaV control system, enabling the latest capabilities, and using modern standards.

Emerson project teams around the world have access to the most recent functionalities and libraries of this secure, cloud-native tool. And with embedded machine learning, the libraries grow and improve as projects become more efficient over time.

Learn more at Emerson.com/revamp

Additional resources:

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson

Also from this source

Emerson Accelerates Factory Automation Capabilities With Agreement to Acquire Afag

Emerson Expands Automation Leadership With Agreement to Acquire Flexim

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.