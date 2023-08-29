Emerson's New Engineering Software Accelerates Plant Modernization Using Artificial Intelligence

REVAMP simplifies and speeds transition to a modern automation architecture, reducing capital costs by up to 15%

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and software leader Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is helping customers more quickly and efficiently transition legacy technology to modern DeltaV™ automation architecture that modernizes and digitizes operations. Emerson's REVAMP advanced software solution uses cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) to automate up to 70% of system configuration, reduce errors and manual conversion work, and slash capital costs by up to 15%.

"Modernization projects too often surprise teams late in the process with cumbersome, unanticipated work and errors from manual conversion," said Claudio Fayad, vice president of technology for Emerson's process systems and solutions business. "Emerson's REVAMP helps project engineering teams modernize their systems more easily, on time and within budget, while also minimizing errors and disruptions to production."

Organizations seeking to modernize control and safety systems often start with decades-old code that must be transitioned to current software. Manually converting and documenting this code is an arduous process that dramatically increases the time and capital requirements for these projects.

Emerson's REVAMP advanced software combines an extensive knowledge base from similar modernization projects with Emerson's experience library to develop continuously updating AI models. Each modernized control system feeds back into the REVAMP software, creating learning algorithms that perpetually get smarter and faster at converting legacy code.

The applied AI in REVAMP informs project teams of the engineering requirements before migration projects even begin, making planning easy. The AI engine analyzes native files from the existing distributed control systems, safety instrumented systems or programmable logic controller backups while using a global library of thousands of successful projects to sort, select and automate engineering tasks. The modernization project is automatically fully documented, and significant portions can be generated in the DeltaV control system, enabling the latest capabilities, and using modern standards.

Emerson project teams around the world have access to the most recent functionalities and libraries of this secure, cloud-native tool. And with embedded machine learning, the libraries grow and improve as projects become more efficient over time.

Learn more at Emerson.com/revamp

Additional resources:

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

SOURCE Emerson