EMERUS HOSPITAL RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN PATIENT EXPERIENCE

AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital in Pittsburgh Earns Prestigious Press Ganey Honor

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus Holdings Inc. is proud to announce that one of its partner hospitals, AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital in Pittsburgh, has been honored as a 2023 Press Ganey Human Experience Award Winner, recognized as the "Guardian of Excellence" in Patient Experience – Emergency Department.

"I am so proud of our staff's dedication, and I'm thrilled their compassion and patient-centered focus is being recognized with this prestigious award," said Vanessa Smith, Chief Operating Officer at Emerus. "Our leadership team is in awe of the remarkable work from all our teammates. We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to our mission. These teams embrace the CARING model – every patient, every time."

Cynthia Dorundo, Regional CEO for the Pittsburgh Market, said, "This recognition is a shining testament to the dedication and commitment of our teams in providing exceptional care. We believe in neighbors caring for neighbors, and the compassionate care our staff provides ensures our patients feel heard and supported throughout their healthcare journey."

Emerus, the partner of choice for leading health systems across the nation, established a joint venture partnership with the Allegheny Health Network, a Highmark Health Company, in 2017. AHN Neighborhood Hospitals was among the first health systems east of the Mississippi to incorporate the unique Emerus neighborhood hospital concept into its care delivery model. In addition to Harmar, the partnership now operates Neighborhood Hospitals in Brentwood, Hempfield and McCandless.

This is not the first national recognition the Allegheny Health Network received in 2023. In August, Becker's Hospital Review named it one of the nation's top hospitals for staff responsiveness.

"I am not surprised that AHN Harmar is being recognized for the amazing experience that patients receive," said Dr. Jenifer Kip, AHN Harmar Neighborhood Hospital Medical Director. "There is a palpable culture of teamwork and compassion among the entire hospital staff. As the medical director, I feel that the physicians have an extremely important role in setting the tone for a patient's experience. Our fantastic group of providers takes pride in the care they give. We sit at the bedside next to our patients and listen. We involve the patients in their care, keep them informed and make sure their expectations have been met or exceeded. We are also there to provide life-saving care at a moment's notice. I am humbled and honored to help lead this team."

AHN's Neighborhood Hospital Administrator Kevin Gundlack said, "The idea behind Emerus' healthcare delivery model is to provide each team with the ability to impact their community uniquely. As the Hospital Administrator, I help the team understand the model and its impact on the patients and families we serve. Our face-to-patient ratio allows staff time to apply their personal touches to the patient experience – truly, neighbors caring for neighbors."

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format, neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative health care delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

ABOUT AHN

Allegheny Health Network is a patient-centered and physician-led health network that includes hospitals, Health + Wellness Pavilions, primary and specialty care offices and more. Our Pittsburgh-based health care system, which employs more than 21,000 people, brings together the brightest health professionals to offer patients a high quality, innovative and cost-effective health care. AHN is a proud part of Highmark Health.

CONTACT:

Richard Bonnin at 281-840-9820

[email protected]

SOURCE Emerus Holdings Inc.