EMERUS MARKS TRANSFORMATIONAL MILESTONE: FIVE MILLION PATIENTS CARED FOR NATIONWIDE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus, the nation's leading developer and operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals, has achieved a significant landmark achievement: five million patients cared for across the United States. This accomplishment reflects a sustained surge in demand for high-quality, accessible care, as well as Emerus' position at the forefront of a rapidly reshaping healthcare landscape.

In an industry where many healthcare systems are scaling back, consolidating or struggling with rising operational costs, Emerus continues to accelerate. The company's neighborhood-hospital model is designed for efficiency, clinical excellence and speed to market — enabling the company and its leading health system partners to meet patient needs where they live, work and play.

"Reaching five million patients isn't just a number," says Vic Schmerbeck, CEO of Emerus. "It signals that our model works, that communities trust us, and that patients value care delivered close to home. This milestone is a testament to the clinicians, nurses, patient-access teams and leaders across our network who rise to the moment day after day. They are proving that healthcare can be both compassionate and convenient without compromising quality."

Emerus partners with 12 premier health systems across the country to operate neighborhood hospitals that serve as modern access points for emergency, inpatient and diagnostic care. By filling the gap between urgent care centers and large, traditional hospitals, Emerus facilities enable health system partners to expand their reach, strengthen community relationships and improve access in fast-growing or underserved areas.

Since opening its first health system-partnered location in 2012, Emerus has grown steadily into one of the nation's most influential healthcare innovators. At a time when competing models often take a decade or more to scale, Emerus' growth has outpaced many comparable companies — proving that operational efficiency, service excellence and strategic partnerships can coexist.

"Five million patients cared for is a powerful validation of our vision," says David Hall, executive vice president and chief growth officer. "We're not only expanding access, we're also proving that a smaller, smarter hospital footprint can deliver exceptional outcomes. Payors and partners see that this model reduces capital strain, meets consumer expectations and complements existing hospital campuses. Patients see that it delivers the right care at the right time. It's a win for everyone involved."

The company's track record continues to earn national recognition. Emerus hospitals routinely receive top-tier patient experience awards, including the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award and Pinnacle of Excellence Award, along with five-star designations for inpatient care. These honors reinforce the organization's commitment to clinical quality and patient-centered service.

As population growth, workforce shortages and rising costs reshape healthcare nationwide, Emerus' scalable model offers a proven path forward — one that health systems, payors and community leaders increasingly view as essential to the future of accessible care.

CONTACT:

Richard Bonnin: 281-840-9820

[email protected]

SOURCE Emerus