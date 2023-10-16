Emerus Welcomes Dr. Rachel George as Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

Emerus Holdings Inc.

16 Oct, 2023, 15:14 ET

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus, a leading healthcare company dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Rachel George as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. George, a seasoned healthcare executive with 20 years of experience, will assume her new role on Oct. 16.

Dr. George brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in creating and implementing operational, clinical and growth strategies within both for-profit and not-for-profit healthcare organizations. With a background as a board-certified physician, Dr. George's multifaceted knowledge spans healthcare quality, patient safety, financial management and healthcare technology. Her visionary leadership has driven successful transformations in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape, ensuring that patients receive the best care possible. She has also developed valuable insights into how technological advancements will significantly influence and shape the future of healthcare. This knowledge will be instrumental in paving the way for innovative solutions and improved patient outcomes at Emerus.

"I am excited to join the Emerus team and contribute to its mission of delivering exceptional healthcare services," Dr. George says. "I believe healthcare is at a pivotal juncture, and my experience in healthcare administration, combined with my passion for patient-centric care, fits well with Emerus' mission to heal through the high-quality, compassionate healthcare services it provides."

Dr. George's educational background includes an MBA in Healthcare Administration from the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business and an Internal Medicine Residency at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago.

"Dr. George's extensive experience and visionary leadership make her the ideal candidate to lead Emerus into a new era of healthcare excellence," says Emerus CEO Vic Schmerbeck. "We are thrilled to welcome her to the Emerus family and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our organization, our valued patients and the communities we are privileged to serve."

Dr. George's arrival as Chief Medical Officer represents an exciting new chapter for Emerus, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services and improving patient outcomes. Her vision and expertise will be instrumental in driving the organization's continued success.

Media Contact: Richard Bonnin, [email protected], (281) 840-9820

SOURCE Emerus Holdings Inc.

