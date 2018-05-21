EmeTerm Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Wristband is FDA Cleared

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical's leading product to treat nausea-induced vomiting, EmeTerm, has received its FDA clearance earlier in April. Now ready to officially enter the U.S. market as an effective medical treatment. WAT Medical is thrilled to bringing its innovative technology to help the millions of people who suffer from such conditions. The product is effective for a wide range of treatments, including all types of motion sickness induced by travelling and morning sickness from pregnancy. It is safe and cleared by FDA to be used for pregnancy-induced nausea and vomiting. EmeTerm is medication-free and doesn't have drug side effects like dizziness, drowsiness and increasing in the thickness of lung secretions.
EmeTerm's technology is called neuro modulation which is FDA cleared and clinical proven. The electric current is send to nerve system via P6 acupuncture point on underside of the wrist. The targeted electric pulses are delivered to brain and precisely block the signal of nausea and vomiting from brain to stomach. EmeTerm are currently used by consumers in over 20 counties worldwide.
EmeTerm is the winner of 2017 iF Design Award for its innovative design and usability. The patented electrodes design enhanced the transfer of electric pulses from device to skin. No conduct gel is needed which could bring more convenient and affordability to consumers.
WAT Medical's anti-migraine device, HeadaTerm, is also in the process of FDA clearance, and is estimated to enter the U.S. market along with EmeTerm in the following months.
WAT Medical will be attending FIME 2018, Florida International Medical Expo, the largest medical trade fair across America, on July 17-19 (Booth No.: BQ 85). Both EmeTerm and HeadaTerm will be launched at that time.
For more information, please visit WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.'s website at www.watmedical.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emeterm-anti-nausea-and-vomiting-wristband-is-fda-cleared-300650054.html
SOURCE WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.
