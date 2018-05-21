EmeTerm Anti-Nausea and Vomiting Wristband is FDA Cleared

EmeTerm's technology is called neuro modulation which is FDA cleared and clinical proven. The electric current is send to nerve system via P6 acupuncture point on underside of the wrist. The targeted electric pulses are delivered to brain and precisely block the signal of nausea and vomiting from brain to stomach. EmeTerm are currently used by consumers in over 20 counties worldwide.

EmeTerm is the winner of 2017 iF Design Award for its innovative design and usability. The patented electrodes design enhanced the transfer of electric pulses from device to skin. No conduct gel is needed which could bring more convenient and affordability to consumers.

WAT Medical's anti-migraine device, HeadaTerm, is also in the process of FDA clearance, and is estimated to enter the U.S. market along with EmeTerm in the following months.

WAT Medical will be attending FIME 2018, Florida International Medical Expo, the largest medical trade fair across America, on July 17-19 (Booth No.: BQ 85). Both EmeTerm and HeadaTerm will be launched at that time.

