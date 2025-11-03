EmeTerm Wristband Significantly Reduces Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting in Major Orthopedic Surgeries

WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd.

Nov 03, 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WAT Medical Enterprise Ltd. proudly announced the publication of a groundbreaking clinical trial in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery (JBJS) which demonstrates the significant benefits of the EmeTerm wristband in reducing postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in patients undergoing total hip or knee arthroplasty (THA/TKA) under spinal anesthesia.

The study aimed to evaluate whether the addition of the EmeTerm wristband to conventional antiemetic therapy could enhance prevention of PONV after orthopedic surgeries. This randomized controlled study involving 348 patients undergoing THA or TKA under spinal anesthesia were assigned to receive either (1) standard antiemetics alone (dexamethasone and ondansetron) or (2) antiemetics combined with the EmeTerm bracelet. PONV incidence, severity, and recovery quality were assessed over 24 hours post-surgery.

The combined use of the EmeTerm wristband and antiemetics significantly reduced PONV occurrence and improved overall recovery quality. Specifically: The combination of the EmeTerm wristband and antiemetic medication achieved a significantly higher complete response rate than medication alone (84.0% vs. 68.8%; p = 0.001)(Figure 1). Within the critical first 6 postoperative hours, combined use of the EmeTerm wristband substantially enhanced antiemetic efficacy: Nausea incidence reduced from 24.3% to 6.9%; Vomiting incidence reduced from 15.0% to 2.3%(Figure 2). Level of Evidence is Therapeutic Level l.

The study concludes that EmeTerm can significantly enhance the effectiveness of standard antiemetic protocols for orthopedic patients under spinal anesthesia. This study provides rigorous evidence that the EmeTerm wristband can meaningfully enhance standard antiemetic therapy and improve recovery outcomes after orthopedic procedures. The findings open a new pathway for integrating non-pharmacological interventions into perioperative care.

The EmeTerm wristband, developed by WAT Medical Enterprise, delivers transcutaneous electrical acupoint stimulation (TEAS) at the median nerve PC6 position on the wrist to regulate nausea pathways through neural modulation. The device has received medical device certifications from the FDA, HC, TGA and actively renewing its CE certification, which expected to be completed in Q1 2026.

This study provides strong evidence that the EmeTerm wristband effectively enhances the performance of standard antiemetic regimens, offering a drug-free, reusable, and patient-friendly solution for managing PONV. By integrating EmeTerm into perioperative care, hospitals can help patients recover faster and more comfortably, while reducing dependence on medication. This approach aligns with global trends toward multimodal, patient-centered recovery.

1.         Yang, Yidan et.al. (2025). Risk of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting After Total Hip or Knee Arthroplasty Under Spinal Anesthesia. J Bone Joint Surg Am, 107, 1063-72.  DOI: 10.2106/JBJS.24.00773

